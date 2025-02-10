NFL script theory sparks new speculation with Super Bowl LX logo none of us saw coming
By Austen Bundy
Super Bowl LIX and the 2024-25 NFL season is officially over. If you ask the conspiracy theorist in your life, the matchup was predetermined by the time the league revealed the big game's logo was unveiled a year ago.
Well, it's that time of year again and the NFL has revealed the logo for next year's game - Super Bowl LX. Two teams will duke it out in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Feb. 8, 2026. NBC and Peacock will have the exclusive rights to broadcasting the game.
Super Bowl LX logo conspiracy theory prompts some wild matchup predictions
If you ask fans, the last four Super Bowls have featured teams that matched the colors of the respective logo (except last year, unless you count Super Bowl LVIII purple to mean Taylor Swift's album 'Speak Now' which would count for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs).
So, now with the reveal of the Super Bowl LX logo, fans' theories and predictions are going absolutely wild for one simple reason: The NFL got wise and put more than two colors in the logo this time.
The Super Bowl LX logo features eight - count 'em - eight different colors. Nearly every shade in the typical rainbow is included, save for orange (sorry Bengals, Browns, Bears, Dolphins and Broncos fans).
Given the lighter shades of blue, we can probably rule out the New York Giants and anyone else with a primary color of dark blue or navy. But the rest of the possibilities are rather intriguing.
It could signal the Detroit Lions will finally break through to their first Super Bowl, which happens to be hosted in the same stadium which saw their worst-timed collapse in team history (gave up a 24-7 halftime lead and lost 34-31 to the 49ers in the 2024 NFC championship).
The shades of purple and pink could also point to the Minnesota Vikings who won 14 games this year and might improve on their postseason fate regardless of who is under center in 2025 (Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy or Daniel Jones?). Or perhaps the Baltimore Ravens from the AFC could be that representative.
Green and yellow placed so close together might mean the Green Bay Packers or perhaps a repeat performance by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Other teams that fit the bill include: Kansas City (again), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee, Seattle, Carolina, Washington and Arizona. So basically half the league.
The NFL may finally have found a way to cover up its supposed script this time but that won't stop internet sleuths from picking apart every detail in an effort to expose the clearly rigged season from start to finish. Or maybe fans can just sit back and be entertained for once, what a concept.