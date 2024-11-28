The Gravy: This NFL Thanksgiving Day parlay would pay out +962 if it hits
The gravy is always the star of any Thanksgiving meal. Sure, I like turkey and mashed potatoes — but gravy makes them even better. So as I was trying to build and NFL Thanksgiving Day parlay that encompassed all three of Thursday's games, it only felt necessary to call it the gravy. Because if the +967 parlay were to hit, it would definitely make Turkey Day even better.
To be very clear, this is all in good fun. We're not trying to sell you a get-rich-quick scheme here because, well, there aren't many bettors in the world who are good enough to truly be able to sell you that. But if you're going to be spending Thanksgiving Day with the family watching Bears-Lions, then Giants-Cowboys, then Dolphins-Packers and want to have a little skin in the game, this is a fun way to do it (assuming the parlay doesn't die early).
So let's go leg-by-leg through this NFL Thanksgiving Day parlay and see if we can carry good vibes all the way through you sneaking in some leftovers during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.
NFL Thanksgiving Day parlay that pays +962
NFL Thanksgiving Parlay Leg
Individual Odds
Detroit Lions -2.5
-400
Jared Goff 2+ Passing Touchdowns
-120
Cooper Rush 175+ Passing Yards
-340
Tyrone Tracy 50+ Rushing Yards
-250
Green Bay Packers Moneyline
-176
Jayden Reed 50+ Receiving Yards
-106
Leg 1: Lions -2.5
Over the past two seasons, the Lions have covered this number in Detroit against the Bears both times, including a 41-10 blowout in the 2022 season. While Chicago is better with Caleb Williams in the fold, I still think the team is fundamentally broken with Matt Eberflus still patrolling the sidelines. This is a coaching mismatch of the highest order and I have an extremely difficult time not seeing the Lions win by a field goal or more.
Leg 2: Jared Goff 2+ Passing Touchdowns
In the same vein of being on the Lions side of the early Thanksgiving game, I also like Jared Goff to have a nice outing, specifically finding the end zone twice in this game. Since coming to Detroit in 2021, Goff has hit this number in four of his six games against the Bears but, more importantly, has hit it all three times when playing in the Motor City. Going back to the Ben Johnson vs. Matt Eberflus matchup, I think we see Goff have a handful of explosives dialed up and to hit two passing scores.
Leg 3: Cooper Rush 175+ Passing Yards
There is no world in which I want to pick a side in Giants-Cowboys given all of the unknown components. Here's the thing, though. Whether it's Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott or Roger Staubach starting for Dallas, this team hasn't been able to run the ball all year. Rush has started to find a bit of a rhythm in the passing game the past two weeks, throwing for 354 yards against Houston in a blowout and then for 247 in the surprise win over Washington. We'll see more of that against the rival G-Men but we only need him to hit 175 yards here.
Leg 4: Tyrone Tracy 50+ Rushing Yards
Since the start of October when Tyrone Tracy really started taking over the Giants backfield, he's failed to hit 50 rushing yards just twice in seven games, including three 100-yard performances over that span as well. The Cowboys rank 31st in the NFL this season in rush yards allowed per game as the interior of the defensive line and linebacker depth are an issue for that defense. So give me Tracy as the bell-cow to have a solid outing that gets him clear of the 50-yard mark.
Leg 5: Packers Moneyline
Let me go ahead and remind everyone of the narrative that's sure to come: Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense has often been grounded when the elements get going in winter. Well, the Packers are hosting the Phins at Lambeau Field where it's supposed to be in the mid-to-high 20s with 15 mph winds and a chance of snow (though not heavy). Even if Green Bay isn't lighting the world on fire, that's a good enough forecast for me, at minimum, to fade the Dolphins.
Leg 6: Jayden Reed 50+ Receiving Yards
Jayden Reed has certainly not been a reliable proposition in terms of consistency this season. He has three games with 110+ receiving yards but also has five games with under 30 receiving yards. The second-year pro has been all over the map. However, with Romeo Doubs out for Thanksgiving Day, I'm looking back at Oct. 6 against the Rams in which Reed caught four of his six targets for 78 yards and, if you're just looking for usage, also had two carries. I think he sees a hefty target share in short/intermediate areas in this weather and without Doubs on the field and is able to get past this 50-yard mark.