This Lions-Saints trade would give Detroit their best Hutchinson replacement

This Lions-Saints trade would give Detroit their best Aidan Hutchinson replacement
The Detroit Lions are obviously going to be buyers over the next few days as they look to add a polished pass rusher to begin to fill the void of not having Aidan Hutchinson for most likely the rest of the season.
But Detroit is in way too good of a position to get just any player to fill that void. A young player that still needs development would be a wasted move and a top-tier pass rusher would cost more than what the Lions probably want to give up.
That said, there is a particular edge rusher that could be a great addition as the Lions look to gain more distance as they pursue a second-straight NFC North division title.
Chase Young was a welcomed addition to the San Francisco 49ers last season and managed to play in the Super Bowl. So maybe with Young’s addition comes a Super Bowl appearance for the Lions?
Ok, let’s pump the brakes. Young doesn’t quite mean the Lions are destined for a Super Bowl appearance, but it does mean they have a low cost option to add a former first-round pick. Young has just two sacks this season. But he’ll have a need for the Lions so they could find ways to get him going.
The New Orleans Saints have no need to keep Young and there’s a chance there’s a high demand with pass rushers like it was for wide receivers. That means the Saints could potentially get a better deal for Young. Josh Uche is already on a new team, Azeez Ojulari could surface as a trade candidate and the Cleveland Browns’ Za’Darius Smith could end up on a contender as well.
If the Saints move at the right time, they could get some draft capital as they continue to rebuild in the post Sean Payton and Drew Brees era. A fourth-round pick, while a steep asking price, could get the job done for the Lions.
The Lions have no choice but to be aggressive and active in adding a pass rusher. A call to New Orleans could be the difference in building on the strong start or a long list of what-ifs.