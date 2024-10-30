NFL Week 9 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Will Packers upset the Lions?
NFL Week 9 is our final slate of games before the trade deadline, which could create quite a bit of fun leading up to the final day to make big deals around the league. We've already seen several big-name players on the move and those trades will certainly be felt in some of our NFL Week 9 predictions but, at the same time, how these games play out could also spark even more action in the days before the deadline.
Two NFC North rivals who could definitely be moved to make a trade after Sunday are certainly the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Set to square off at Lambeau Field in NFL Week 9, both squads are entrenched as playoff-caliber teams. At the same time, the Lions have seen some key injuries and suspensions offer up some questions while the Packers have injuries of their own. And who prevails in this rivalry matchup could go a long way in determining the division race.
That's certainly the marquee matchup of the week but there's much more to unpack. So after a disastrous week of picks (7-9 straight-up, 6-10 ATS), let's get back on track with our NFL Week 9 predictions, offering up my picks both straight-up and against the spread for every game.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 62-45 | ATS Record: 54-53-0
NFL Week 9 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
NFL Week 9 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Texans at Jets (TNF)
Texans
Texans +1.5
Cowboys at Falcons
Falcons
Falcons -2.5
Dolphins at Bills
Bills
Bills -6.5
Broncos at Ravens
Ravens
Broncos +9.5
Chargers at Browns
Chargers
Chargers -1.5
Saints at Panthers
Saints
Panthers +7
Raiders at Bengals
Bengals
Bengals -7.5
Commanders at Giants
Commanders
Commanders -3.5
Patriots at Titans
Patriots
Patriots +3.5
Bears at Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals -1.5
Jaguars at Eagles
Eagles
Jaguars +7.5
Lions at Packers
Lions
Lions -3.5
Rams at Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks +1.5
Colts at Vikings (SNF)
Vikings
Vikings -5.5
Buccaneers at Chiefs (MNF)
Chiefs
Chiefs -8.5
Teams on Bye in NFL Week 9: Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
While there might not be a name-brand matchup outside of Lions-Packers on the board, this is still a fascinating NFL Week 9 slate. Can the Vikings stop their two-game losing streak against a Colts team going through a QB change? What in the blue hell is going to happen in the wide-open NFC West, especially with the Rams visiting Seattle and the Cardinals favored against the Bears? And let's not forget the Falcons and Cowboys, two teams that direly need a win in this spot, battling in Atlanta.
We have our picks but, as always, some were much more difficult to make than others. But one definitely stood out as being almost too easy.
Toughest NFL Week 9 predictions to make
Lions (-3.5) at Packers
There are so many complicating factors when it comes to this NFC North showdown. Jordan Love's health is chief among the things to consider as we could see Malik Willis again — though the Packers are 2-0 with him at the helm. Then you throw in that the Lions still need more pass-rush help after losing Aidan Hutchinson yet have still been dominant but now go to Lambeau Field, and this is just a tough one.
For me, though, with all indications being that Willis will start, I don't foresee Green Bay simply having the horses to keep up with Detroit in this game. Perhaps that's a foolish assertion come Sunday given how in-his-bag Matt LaFleur has been this season but the Lions have done more than enough, with or without Hutchinson, to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Broncos (+9.5) at Ravens
While Denver comes into this matchup at 5-3, the only win to their credit that they can speak of is an upset victory over the Buccaneers. Even coming off of a shocking loss to the Browns, the Ravens in Baltimore offer arguably the toughest task yet for the Broncos defense and another stern test for Bo Nix and a rollercoaster offense.
Having said that, taking the Ravens to win but the Broncos to cover is where I landed on. Even if my doubts remain about Nix in the current iteration of this offense, the defense looks legitimate at every turn. So giving them nearly 10 points as underdogs seems far too aggressive and Denver should be able to keep this one a bit closer than that barring an unmitigated disaster offensively.
Easiest NFL Week 9 pick on the board
Texans (+1.5) at Jets - Thursday Night Football
Did C.J. Stroud's leg fall off and we don't know about it? Has every defender for the Texans contracted the black plague? If the answer to either of these questions is no, then I don't understand this line in the slightest outside of, perhaps, public bettors simply overvaluing the Jets at this point, expecting the team to turn it around despite no real signs of that happening.
Make no mistake, the Texans haven't been perfect this season but the truth of the matter is that they've still been winning games and, even at their worst, looking better coached, better built and simply better than New York. Unless Aaron Rodgers has a time machine to evade Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, it's hard for me to envision the Jets coming through after this one.