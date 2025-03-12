NFL trade grades: Cowboys add another failed first-round pick after giving up on Trey Lance

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been active at the start of free agency. Already signing and re-signing multiple players at the start of free agency isn't the norm, but it's welcomed. That's especially true with players like Osa Odighizuwa and Kavontae Turpin returning to the fold. The Jones family isn't done just yet, though.

Dallas made another move Wednesday afternoon via trade, acquiring former first-round pick Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills. Another move that’ll hit like a fart in the wind, but a move, nonetheless.

The Cowboys pick up Elam along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

NFL Trade Grades: Cowboys land former first-round CB Kaiir Elam from Bills

You can’t blame Jones for trying, but this is where he’s been criticized heavily (among other areas) over the past decade. Dallas has been all over the headlines this week, although most of their signings can be described by a yawn or expected in most cases.

Elam, meanwhile, never lived up to his draft billing in Buffalo. He struggled in coverage to the point that the Bills made him a healthy scratch more often than not by the end of the season. The Cowboys are, in essence, landing a player that the Bills whiffed on in the draft and seemingly don't have much use for.

So, at least in the front office's mind, this is what all-in for a championship looks like. At least Dallas didn't give up substantial draft capital to get the deal done, though.

Fans and analysts have been all over Jones and the Cowboys for not signing free agents in the past. Okay, they were talking about notable free agents like Derrick Henry and others in previous years. But Jones is making the effort, even if it is subpar. There is also always the possibility that Elam could surprise us all by turning the tables in Dallas and start living up to his potential.

Maybe this is one of those times where the change of scenery pans out because Elam just didn’t click in Buffalo. In three years, he had zero interceptions and six passes defended. So, the Bills were more than happy to let Elam go somewhere else and even get a draft pick in return.

The Cowboys needed cornerback depth, sure, but there had to be higher-upside propositions for them to be able to do so than this.

Trade Grade: D+