NFL trade grades: Steelers add to sack artist arsenal with surprising trade partner
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams on Tuesday, seemingly addressing their most pressing need prior to the 4 p.m. deadline. However, Omar Khan was not done, despite some (myself, mainly) calling him out for waiting so long. Khan gave up a fifth-round draft pick, which was the same return the Tennessee Titans received from the Chiefs for DeAndre Hopkins, who had two touchdowns on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But I digress. Khan had his own plans, and several players on his trade deadline big board. If he believes Williams can learn moon ball, then maybe he'll be the perfect WR2 for Russell Wilson. Sure. Maybe.
Khan and the Steelers also made a surprising trade with the Green Bay Packers, adding depth off the edge behind TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Preston Smith is heading to Pittsburgh.
NFL trade grades: Steelers add depth on the pass rush with Preston Smith deal
At 32 years old, Smith is hardly in his prime any more. However, he has started nine games for the Packers this season and was featured in 17 last year. Green Bay – a contending team in their own right – considered Smith starter-caliber. On the Steelers, he'll be asked to fill in behind the likes of Watt and Highsmith, two of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and perhaps play some inside linebacker in passing downs.
Smith had 47.5 sacks in his Green Bay career, which is good for 11th on the franchise's all-time list. That deserves some recognition, and Pittsburgh only had to send a seventh-round pick to the Packers to land him.
As much as Khan overpaid for Williams, I am surprised he was able to land a player of Smith's caliber for that little. Maybe Brian Gutekunst knows something about Smith we don't, but he should add even more depth to one of the best defenses in the NFL.