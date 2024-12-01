NFL Week 13 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Will the Eagles stay hot?
After some Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday treats, we're now out of the holiday and into a juicy slate that still leaves a lot of meat on the bone for our NFL Week 13 predictions. That, however, does not imply that it's an easy week to prognosticate as things could go a lot of different directions down the home stretch.
One of the biggest games on the slate, at least in terms of intrigue, will be the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. These are two contenders from their respective conferences, so seeing what happens when they meet — especially with both teams looking hot right now — on Sunday afternoon.
Of course, we already have four Week 13 games under our belt. Unfortunately, after a strong Thanksgiving Day showing, we forgot to get out a Black Friday pick. In fairness to everyone, I'll take a loss both straight-up and against the spread for Raiders-Chiefs.
But now we move to Sunday and Monday with our NFL Week 13 picks and predictions, as always with picks straight-up and against the spread for every game on the slate — with no byes for a random week!
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 103-64 (This Week: 3-1) | ATS Record: 89-78-0 (This Week: 2-2)
NFL Week 13 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Matchup
Straight Up Pick
ATS Pick
Chargers at Falcons
Chargers
Chargers -1.5
Colts at Patriots
Patriots
Patriots +2.5
Texans at Jaguars
Texans
Jaguars +3.5
Seahawks at Jets
Jets
Jets +1.5
Steelers at Bengals
Steelers
Steelers +3
Titans at Commanders
Commanders
Commanders -6.5
Cardinals vs. Vikings
Vikings
Vikings -3.5
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Buccaneeers
Panthers +5.5
Rams at Saints
Rams
Rams -2.5
Eagles at Ravens
Ravens
Ravens -3
49ers at Bills (SNF)
Bills
Bills -6.5
Browns at Broncos (MNF)
Broncos
Broncos -5.5
Man, this is just a fun slate of games. Eagles-Ravens! 49ers-Bills! Cardinals-Vikings! Chargers-Falcons! Heck, I'm even looking forward to Buccaneers-Panthers with how well Bryce Young has been playing of late, showing massive signs of improvement.
But this is also a week with a lot of home underdogs. Those weeks in the NFL tend to get a bit wonky and wacky, so there are quite a few home dogs who I have either pulling off the proverbial upset in their house or at least covering the spread.
Toughest NFL Week 13 prediction to make
Titans at Commanders (-6.5)
What this really comes down to in terms of being difficult to pick is what you think is going on with the Commanders of late. Is the second-half-of-season Kliff Kingsbury falloff this real and this dramatic? Or has it just been an anomaly that Jayden Daniels will be able to pull Washington out of the funk? That's tough to figure out but, at the same time, are the Titans the team to figure that out for us?
Ultimately, I have to come down on my simple lack of belief in Tennessee. That, admittedly, isn't the best analysis. But I'm still dubious of Will Levis and there's a bit too much risk overall for me to fully trust them. So on the road, I'll take Washington, but this is really a giant shrug emoji.
Easiest NFL Week 13 picks on the board
Broncos (-5.5) at Browns
Maybe I'm getting got here but this feels like a trouble spot for the Browns. I fully believe that Cleveland's offense is in a substantially better spot with Jameis Winston. They showed that much against the Steelers in an upset win last week. At the same time, I fully believe as well that the Jameis experience is a rollercoaster and far from infallible.
So now that one of the league's best defenses is coming to town, I'm worried about the Browns. Perhaps just as importantly, Denver's offensive line has been great at letting Bo Nix cook this season, so that could negate Cleveland's biggest superpower. So give me the Broncos pretty decisively — I'd almost say I'd think by double digits.
Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5)
While I'm quite excited to see two of my favorite teams to watch this season square off, the Vikings have an edge here while playing at home I just can't ignore. All season, we've seen Brian Flores' defense fluster schemes that he can pretty easily decipher and find the pressure points in. So in a Cardinals offense so tailored to Kyler Murray, what's to make us think Flores won't have it figured out?
Arizona is ultra frisky, without question. But I think Flores might actually be a cheat code, which isn't an allusion to Kyler Murray and Call of Duty.