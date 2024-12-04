NFL Week 14 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Lions, Chiefs can take full control
With ostensibly just a month remaining in the regular season, we're starting to see plenty of chaos coming into Week 14. Last week was littered with road favorites that created what appeared to be a lot of tricky spots. But we navigated the chaos beautifully with our NFL picks and predictions as we were well above .500 both straight-up and against the spread.
Now we dive into our NFL Week 14 predictions that should be quite a fun one. The Thursday Night Football amuse bouche might be one of the best games of the week as the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers in a game that may well help decide the NFC North. Similarly, we'll get our Sunday Night Football nightcap with the Kansas City Chiefs potentially running away with the AFC West as they play host to the surging Los Angeles Chargers.
The board looks a little more navigable this time around but that means we have to be careful. That and giving out winners is the goal as we're back for our NFL Week 14 predictions with picks straight-up and ATS for every game on the schedule.
Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 112-67 (This Week: 12-4) | ATS Record: 98-81-0 (This Week: 11-5)
NFL Week 14 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
NFL Week 14 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Packers at Lions (TNF)
Lions
Lions -3.5
Raiders at Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Raiders +6.5
Browns at Steelers
Steelers
Steelers -6.5
Jaguars at Titans
Titans
Titans -3.5
Panthers at Eagles
Eagles
Panthers +12.5
Falcons at Vikings
Vikings
Vikings -5.5
Saints at Giants
Saints
Giants +4.5
Jets at Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins -6.5
Seahawks at Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals -2.5
Bears at 49ers
Bears
Bears +3.5
Bills at Rams
Bills
Rams +4.5
Chargers at Chiefs (SNF)
Chiefs
Chargers +3.5
Bengals at Cowboys (MNF)
Bengals
Bengals -5.5
Teams on bye in NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders
This is going to a fascinating slate. There are so many favorites that I truly believe are the better team but the spreads are just a little too fishy. The Chiefs should win at Arrowhead but should they be favored by more tha a field goal? Same goes for the Bills on the road in Los Angeles. And while the Eagles are obviously clearly superior to the Panthers, Bryce Young's recent resurgence makes you think it could be within 12.5 points, right?
We could either look genius or silly but I'm definitely excited to watch in Week 14.
Toughest NFL Week 14 predictions to make
Chargers (+3.5) at Chiefs
The Chiefs have lost one game this season and that certainly wasn't at Arrowhead. At the same time, though, the M.O. for Andy Reid's team for at least a month has been just getting out with a W and not worrying about it being pretty or with margin. Kansas City has either won their last four games by three points or less or lost. Now a Chargers team that's been hitting its stride is coming to town.
Having said that, Kansas City won 17-10 in Los Angeles earlier this season. That gives me some trepidation, as does the Chargers' historic and uncanny ability to turtle up brutally in many of these big games. I'm going to take the Bolts against the spread and the Chiefs straight-up but I don't feel particularly great about either.
Falcons at Vikings (-5.5)
Given how the Falcons have been playing of late, I'm not quite sure why you would back them. And yet, I can't get the revenge narrative out of my head. This is, after all, Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota to face his longtime former club. So if ever there was a game for the Atlanta quarterback to turn back the clock, it feels like it would be in this game — especially with the Vikings continuously finding themselves in close games.
I ultimately do lean on the Vikings for this one, however. Brian Flores knows Cousins' stylings well and should be able to cause a largely dysfunctional offense right now some issues. How confident am I in that? About a 2.7/10. But we've got to pick every game and that's how I'm rationalizing this one.
Easiest NFL Week 14 pick on the board
Bengals (-5.5) at Cowboys
Honestly, I don't have a single question about this one. Against teams of even mediocre quality, the Cowboys have been absolutely horrendous at home. And while the Bengals record is shockingly bad given what the offense has done, how much do we really believe that Cooper Rush and this Dallas offense is the right one to take advantage of a porous Cincinnati defense? That's not something I'm willing to bank on.
JerryWorld has been a fast track for opposing offenses this season when playing the Cowboys. Scoring has been far from an issue for the Bengals this season and that won't stop on Monday night. Frankly, I think Cincinnati puts up a number that Dallas is simply unable to reach and covers this spread by winning more than a touchdown on the back of an explosive offensive performance.