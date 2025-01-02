NFL Week 18 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Vikings-Lions for all the marbles
It feels like just a couple of weeks ago when we were talking about the Chicago Bears' place in the loaded NFC North race with Caleb Williams off to a hot start. But, of course, that was actually months ago now and the Bears have since cratered while it's the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions that separated themselves from the rest of the division. And now to decide that and the NFC's top seed, they face off in the final game of NFL Week 18 and the regular season.
For our NFL Week 18 predictions and picks, we're attacking the slate, which features teams like the Vikings and Lions playing for everything among many others in that boat but also has some squads who have nothing on the line this week. In the case of the latter, we're looking at the difference between those teams that are resting players and ones that need good vibes to end the season.
The good news is that we're profitable with our picks this season! Even if we went 0-16 against the spread in Week 18, that would still be the case, especially after a blistering penultimate week. But let's dive into our NFL Week 18 predictions one last time in the regular season with our picks straight-up and ATS for every game.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 160-80 (Last Week: 15-1) | ATS Record: 136-103-1 (Last Week: 13-3)
NFL Week 18 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Browns at Ravens (Sat.)
Ravens
Ravens -17.5
Bengals at Steelers (Sat.)
Bengals
Bengals -1.5
Panthers at Falcons
Falcons
Falcons -7.5
Commanders at Cowboys
Commanders
Commanders -4.5
Bears at Packers
Packers
Bears +10.5
Texans at Titans
Titans
Titans -1.5
Jaguars at Colts
Jaguars
Jaguars +4.5
Bills at Patriots
Bills
Bills -2.5
Giants at Eagles
Giants
Giants +3
Saints at Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers -13.5
Chiefs at Broncos
Chiefs
Chiefs +10.5
Chargers at Raiders
Chargers
Chargers -4.5
Seahawks at Rams
Seahawks
Seahawks -6.5
Dolphins at Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins -1.5
49ers at Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals -4.5
Vikings at Lions
Vikings
Vikings +2.5
Obviously in NFL Week 18, some of the surprising lines that we're looking at involve teams that are resting players with nothing to gain or lose in the final week of the regular season in regards to playoff berths or playoff seeding. Look no further than the Eagles being only three-point favorites against the Giants (the Giants are for sure going to win that game and further hurt their draft pick because that's their DNA, by the way).
At the same time, that does give us a good indication of what we should be reading into all of this. If the Titans are slight favorites against a Texans team that has nothing to play for, I'm going to take note of that. If the Ravens, on the flip side, have something to play for and are up against a Browns team that can't score right now, that has my attention. That's what we're trying to navigate with our predictions and picks for the week.
Toughest NFL Week 18 predictions to make
Vikings (+2.5) at Lions
The first meeting between the Vikings and Lions in Minnesota much earlier in the season was a classic as Jake Bates' legend grew with a game-winning field goal. But overall, this was a back-and-forth matchup that looked like what it was: The two best teams in the NFC duking it out. Now, we get this matchup with the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference for the playoffs on the line. Not exactly an easy game to pick.
Ultimately, I think these teams are evenly matched enough that I was always going to lean toward the underdog, the Vikings in this case. What really sells me on that is how much less healthy the Lions defense is at this point while Minnesota has enjoyed some pretty terrific injury luck to this point in the season. That could backfire because we know how explosive the Detroit offense can be but, against a Brian Flores defense, I think I'm still willing to be on the Vikings side in primetime this week.
Chiefs (+10.5) at Broncos
With the Chiefs resting a bevy of starters in Week 18, I fully understand why the Broncos are such heavy favorites. However, we're still going to see a decent amount of the Kansas City defense — though obviously not some of the stars like Chris Jones — and Steve Spagnuolo isn't taking the week off. I remember the 16-14 blocked field goal win and I think the Chiefs defense is good enough to still limit Bo Nix and Co.
Now, I'm probably getting a bit too aggressive taking the Chiefs straight-up considering the Carson Wentz of it all. However, I fully believe that the Broncos have over-achieved this season and might be showing some cracks in the armor late, which is to be expected with what I see as an incomplete roster. Denver likely wins and I'm wrong but I definitely don't see them winning by more than 10.
Easiest NFL Week 18 pick on the board
Seahawks (-6.5) at Rams
Sometimes, you just have to not overcomplicate things. While Seattle might not be in the playoff race any longer and is ultimately playing a meaningless game, they'll be lining up across from Jimmy Garoppolo. I love Sean McVay as much as the next guy and trust him inherently — but I profusely reject the idea of putting any kind of stake behind Jimmy G at this point in his career. Even if the Seahawks defense has been erratic, that's just going too far for me.
Make no mistake, I'm considering this easy and it'll probably blow up in my face. The Seahawks are traveling to LA after all and trusting Seattle hasn't exactly been a profitable proposition for the most part this season. This is strictly an anti-Jimmy G stance because I have a hard time seeing the man win a football game as a starting quarterback in the year 2025.