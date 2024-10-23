NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 8
While the bye portion of the NFL season is underway, football fans are in for a special treat in Week 8. The computer-generated schedule produced a model with no byes in Week 8, so all 32 teams are back in action for the first time since Week 4, offering a full 16-game slate for fans to enjoy.
There is a lot of great action on tap, including a huge Sunday night showdown in San Francisco and a matchup of the first two picks from the 2024 draft in Washington, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, in this week's NFL TV Coverage maps courtesy of 506 Sports.
NFL Week 8 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 24 - Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-4): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 8 kicks off in Los Angeles as the Rams look to try and move one step closer to salvaging their season with an upset of the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Minnesota is looking to bounce back after seeing their perfect record get tarnished with a late loss against Detroit on Sunday.
Sunday, Oct. 27
FOX (Singleheader)
- Green Bay Packers (5-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) (Dark Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen
- Tennessee Titans (1-5) at Detroit Lions (5-1) (Orange): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at Miami Dolphins (2-4) (Light Blue): Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth
- Buffalo Bills (5-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-3) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- New Orleans Saints (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-3) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
FOX's singleheader has six games but the most attractive game falls at 4:05 as the Bills host the Seahawks, so it will mark a rare occasion where the A-crew works a late singleheader game. The only other game featuring two teams with winning records on FOX's slate is a Falcons-Bucs clash in Tampa with first place in the NFC South on the line in the 1:00 window.
CBS (Early Window)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Indianapolis Colts (4-3) at Houston Texans (5-2) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber
- New York Jets (2-5) at New England Patriots (1-6) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Cleveland Browns (1-6) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
CBS' doubleheader gets off to a strong start as Eagles-Bengals and Colts-Texans offer two headlining contests with the former going to the vast majority of the country. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are on the call from Cincinnati in a game that was originally slated for CBS' late game in this doubleheader.
CBS (Late Window)
- Chicago Bears (4-2) at Washington Commanders (5-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Carolina Panthers (1-6) at Denver Broncos (4-3) (Green): Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty
The NFL flexed Bears-Commanders to CBS' late window to showcase Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, so CBS is surely hoping that Daniels' rib injury doesn't keep him from playing in this contest. The other two games in the window feature AFC West squads, including Kansas City's bid to remain undefeated against the last team to beat them, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (3-4): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night matchup this week is a highly-anticipated rematch between the Cowboys and 49ers, both of whom could really use this win. NBC had the same matchup a year ago when San Francisco blew out Dallas in Week 5 of the 2023 season.
Monday, Oct. 28 - Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- New York Giants (2-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 8 concludes in Pittsburgh as the Steelers look to beat the other New York team in primetime with the hapless Giants coming to town. It will be interesting to see how this game does in the ratings with a Yankees-Dodgers World Series matchup set to begin at the same time on FOX.