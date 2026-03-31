10 NFL teams with the most to lose in the 2026 draft

The NFL Draft is just weeks away — and yes it still feels agonizing. As we get closer to the draft, the most important thing for teams to do is fill out their draft board. Order and organization goes a long way to having a successful draft. For these 10 teams, they have a tough task ahead of them. Most of them have limited picks — even less inside the top 100. They have no choice but to capitalize on their draft picks. Here’s who has the most to lose in this year’s draft.

Atlanta Falcons

Traded 2026 first round pick to Los Angeles Rams in 2025

Have 5 total picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Two top 100 picks

The Falcons put themselves in a bad situation when they traded back into the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft to double up on EDGE rushers. They weren’t in a position to give up a first round pick, considering they still had some pieces to put together. Now with just five picks, they have to be strategic and intentional with their picks. They have the No. 48 pick and the No. 79 pick inside the top 100. However they plan to draft, they can’t take any risks. If they don’t do well this draft considering their picks aren’t great, it would further prove the mistake they made, giving up their first round pick this year.

Cincinnati Bengals

One pick in the first four rounds

Eight total picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Three top 100 picks

The Bengals front office cannot whiff on this draft. They’ve struggled to draft well when they don’t have a top five pick in the draft. They missed on Daxton Hill, Shemar Stewart, Cam Taylor-Britt; the list goes on — that’s just on defense. They can’t continue to be delusional that they’re going to build a championship roster when they can’t draft properly. This year, they have the pressure to build a defense good enough to save Joe Burrow’s prime. They’ll need time, yes, but they’ll also need to identify the best talent in the draft they can draft.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Traded 2026 first round pick to New York Jets

Seven total picks in NFL Draft

Have just two picks inside the top 100

The Colts could very well have the team they want to turn into a championship contender. That’s contingent on Daniel Jones’ Achilles recovery going as good as Jayson Tatum’s was and if Alec Pierce truly is a No. 1 receiver. They need to improve this defense a little bit, but they have to draft for depth. With not a lot of high picks, they can’t afford to take any risks. Their biggest need is upgrading their pass rush and fortunately for them, this is a deep defensive line class. This could be a draft that gives the Colts the depth they need or ultimately keep them from gaining traction on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Green Bay Packers

Traded 2026 first round pick to Dallas Cowboys

Have seven picks in this year’s draft

The Packers have a couple of ways they could go in retooling their defense. They could focus on pass rush and defensive backs, probably the two deepest positions in this year’s draft. Or they could improve the offensive line, which could be the easiest solution and also the most risky one. Green Bay doesn’t have the luxury of taking any risks. They are cap locked with Jordan Love and Micah Parsons’ contracts. Their best bet is to get defensive depth but they can’t afford to take any gambles.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Traded 2026 first round pick to Miami for Jaylen Waddle

One pick in the first three rounds

The Denver Broncos took care of a big need albeit an expensive move when they landed Jaylen Waddle. That takes the pressure off them to draft a receiver, but it also makes it harder to address their other needs with limited picks. They need to upgrade their linebacker room and defensive line and could use a tight end. That’s a lot of needs with little draft capital to use them on. The good thing is they’re still in their championship window. Assuming Bo Nix comes back healthy, they can get away with a subpar draft this year. If they don’t contend in the AFC again, they might just realize the mistake they made.

Los Angeles Rams

Traded own first round pick to KC for Trent McDuffie

Have just three picks in the first five rounds

Need to build for both the future and now

The LA Rams are in an interesting position because realistically, they should be building for the future. There’s not much else they really need to add to this roster other than depth and improving the offensive line. Matthew Stafford is returning after an MVP campaign and with the rest of the roster intact and an upgrade in the secondary, they don’t need much. But they could set themselves back if they don’t draft well this year. They have to nail their first three picks because that will tell a lot about how they’ll handle the future.

New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft

Need to get Jaxson Dart help on the offensive end

Will need to capitalize with first two picks

The Giants don’t have a third round pick so they need to make the most of their first two picks in the first two rounds. My guess is they’ll go offensive lineman and wide receiver in the first two rounds. Especially after losing Wan’Dale Robinson, the Giants have to figure out how to get Dart more offensive weapons. Malik Nabers is coming off an ACL tear last season so there’s no guarantee he immediately comes out as hot as he left off. After that, the Giants will have to be very strategic in getting depth. Not picking again until the fourth round could ultimately hurt them.

San Francisco 49ers

Have six total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

Don’t have picks in the third round and after the fourth round

The 49ers have one of the most interesting draft plans. They have four fourth round picks and then a first and second round pick. They not only have to nail their first two rounds, but get extremely strategic with their plethora of fourth round picks. They have picks 127, 133, 138 and 139 in the fourth round. That stretch could be pivotal in finding some gems and getting some depth. The good thing for them is they made some big moves this offseason, including bolstering their defensive line, bringing back Dre Greenlaw and signing Mike Evans.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Have just four total picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Just one pick after the third round

Lost a lot from Super Bowl winning team

If I had to guess, I don’t think the Seattle Seahawks are going to defend their Super Bowl title. They lost a lot from last year's squad and while they did lock up their offense, their defense remains a question mark. They could certainly find all the answers they need in the first three rounds, but I’m willing to bet with late picks in each, they’re going to have to get very strategic. They need to replenish their defensive line, which can be done with the first round pick. Next, they’ll need to look at running backs, though that’s not an important need. One of their first three picks should be used on a cornerback as well after Seattle let Riq Woolen walk.

Washington Commanders

Own two top 100 picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Have the No. 7 pick

Need to add depth, particularly in their receiver room

The Washington Commanders have a first round pick and don’t pick again for two more rounds, what they do with their first pick will either determine if they can actually build around Jayden Daniels or not. They need another receiver more than anything at this point. Maybe they go after Jeremiyah Love if he’s there at No. 7, but their focus has to be on adding a receiver. After that, they’re looking at depth, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Commanders were one of the biggest spenders this offseason and they invested heavily into their defense. They have to use the draft to address their offense.