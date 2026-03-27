When is the 2026 NFL Draft? Dates, schedule, location, top prospects and what to know

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away, meaning over 250 prospects will soon learn what their professional football destinations are.

Here’s what you need to know before Roger Goodell strolls across the stage to announce the first pick.

What is the 2026 NFL Draft schedule?

The 2026 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Day 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, April 23. Over the next two days, Rounds 2-7 will be available on the same platforms. Day 2 begins at 7 p.m. ET, while Day 3 gets underway at noon ET.

Where is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, in the shadow of Acrisure Stadium on the city’s North Shore.

If attending the NFL Draft, there will be a fan festival that will take place along with the event at the venue and across the river at Point State Park. It will feature interactive games, photo exhibits including the Vince Lombardi Trophy, free player autograph sessions and more.

Since going on the road from its longtime station in New York City, the NFL Draft will have been held in 10 different cities after this event, those being Chicago, Ill.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Arlington, Texas.; Nashville, Tenn.; Cleveland, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nev.; Kansas City, Mo.; Detroit, Mich.; and Green Bay, Wisc.

Who are the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft?

According to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest big board, the top five prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft are as follows:

1. Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza: “Mendoza is a very accurate thrower with excellent size, toughness and enough athleticism,” Jeremiah wrote. “His size, arm talent and competitive nature remind me of Matt Ryan coming out of Boston College.”

2. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love: “Love is a dynamic weapon as a runner and receiver,” Jeremiah said. “He’s smooth, polished and natural. … A home run hitter and will immediately expand the playbook for his drafting team.”

3. Ohio State LB Sonny Styles: “Styles is a tall, long and rangy linebacker prospect, Jeremiah said. “He made a smooth transition from safety to linebacker during his college career and put on an epic display at the NFL Scouting Combine. … It’s hard to find prospects with Styles’ combination of speed, athleticism and instincts.”

4. Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey: “Bailey is an ultra-explosive edge rusher with outstanding production,” Jeremiah said. “His ability to create short corners to the passer is exceptional.”

5. Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese: “Reese is a fluid and explosive athlete,” Jeremiah said. “Ohio State used him as a chess piece on defense. … Reese reminds me a lot of 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker.”

But prospects don't get picked in order of talent, with numerous teams opting to prioritize fit over the best player available. For a deeper look at how the draft could actually shake out, check out our latest NFL Mock Draft.

What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft

Teams have been allotted 10 minutes to make their first-round draft picks since 2008, when it was moved down from 15.

Although this class may be lighter on elite quarterback talents there are plenty of game-changers on both sides of the ball, with the depth to deliver potential starters well into the later rounds. For teams like the Raiders, Jets, Browns and Cardinals, this is a chance to jumpstart rebuilds. For others, like the Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens and Lions, this is an opportunity to add the finishing piece for a deep playoff run.