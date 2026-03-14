NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 3-round projection after early free agency, wild trades

QB Fernando Mendoza | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at the NFL Combine; elite-graded thrower at every level of the field; navigation of pressure is the one notable flaw

While it's been tumultuous with the Maxx Crosby trade saga, the Raiders have been successful so far this offseason. They've spent handsomely to improve the defense and have already helped to get Fernando Mendoza settle by spending big on Tyler Linderbaum. But make no mistake, the Indiana quarterback is still coming to Las Vegas as the hopeful franchise quarterback. He's not a generational prospect necessarily, but he's going to be a starter in the NFL for a long, stable time, and the Raiders need that.

2. New York Jets – LB/EDGE Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.46s (10-yard split: 1.58s)

4.46s (10-yard split: 1.58s) Draft Notes: Weighed in at 243 pounds, which is a bit small for every-down EDGE; phenomenally versatile; 280+ snaps on line and in the box

We're almost at a point where I just can't imagine the Jets going in another direction besides taking the best player on the board, Arvell Reese, in this spot. You can talk yourself into a variety of outcomes, but the Jets offseason has been so defense-heavy, that I have a hard time believe the top of the draft won't follow suit. Despite a low public opinion rating right now, I do believe Aaron Glenn has the tools as a defensive-minded head coach to get it right with Reese.

Francis Mauigoa | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

3. Arizona Cardinals – OT Francis Mauigoa

School: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at the Combine; improved every year of college career; physical tools are pure NFL offensive tackle and will only be 21 years old

Somewhat similar to how I feel about the Jets, the fact that the Cardinals have spent to sign guard Isaac Seumalo and veteran tackle Elijah Wilkinson leads me to believe they are signaling the pick for a tackle like Francis Mauigoa with the third pick. Mauigoa isn't a finished product, even if I believe he can succeed as a bookend right now with room to grow. But surrounding him with veteran options to give him a softer runway ultimately makes a ton of sense for what Arizona is trying to set up infrastructurally.

4. Tennessee Titans – EDGE David Bailey

School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Class: Senior

Senior 40-time: 4.50s (10-yard split: 1.62s)

4.50s (10-yard split: 1.62s) Draft Notes: Checked box after box at the Combine; explosiveness and burst present on the tape with 15 sacks in 2025; plus run defense with elite pass rush

If David Bailey is on the board, the Titans better take him. Admittedly, I've been less than enamored with Tennessee's spending in free agency. It feels like Robert Saleh has been pushing for his guys on defense, regardless of the sense they make, and that the team has also been wildly overspending. That will look a lot better with a pass rusher of Bailey's caliber joining this group, however. He has the look of a surefire NFL pass rusher who will make an immediate impact.

LB Sonny Styles | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

5. New York Giants – LB Sonny Styles

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Senior

Senior 40-time: 4.46s (10-yard split: 1.56s)

4.46s (10-yard split: 1.56s) Draft Notes: Maybe the best athlete at LB in NFL Combine history; 43.5-inch vert and 11-foot-2 broad jump; purer linebacker but can rush off the edge too

The Giants simply aren't in a position to not just take the best player available. Sure, Sonny Styles doesn't fit the most immediate need for New York, but it shouldn't matter for Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh. Too many times, they've favored the need over the player, and we've seen it come back to haunt them. Styles has the potential to be a legitimate all-world linebacker with more versatility beyond that, and they need to ensure that happens with the G-Men.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with CLE) – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

School: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at NFL Combine; short arm measurements aren’t a concern on film, but could cause minor slide; 68 hurries and 12 sacks in 16 games

After signing Kenneth Walker III this offseason, the Chiefs made it clear they won't be taking Jeremiyah Love. But they do still need major defensive upgrades, and a stagnant team like the Browns could acquire more draft capital for Kansas City to move up in a trade to draft a potential star.

Short arms be damned, the Chiefs can elevate the defense with Rueben Bain in an instant. Yes, they need to replenish the secondary after free agency. That said, they also aren't in a completely dire spot, and I'd argue upgrading the pass rush is still more important. Bain would accomplish that in a huge way.

RB Jeremiyah Love | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. Washington Commanders – RB Jeremiyah Love

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.36s (10-yard split: 1.55s)

4.36s (10-yard split: 1.55s) Draft Notes: Lived up to hype with a blistering 40 at the Combine; two years of elite production with just under 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns rushing

Hear me out, the way the Commanders have operated so far this offseason has me wondering if this is now very much in play for them. I still think they'd prefer someone like Bain, but there has been some buzz that Dan Quinn and Co. are trying to upgrade the run game. Frankly, I don't think they have someone as capable as Love to do that in the building. It would be a risk, sure, but he also might be the best pure talent in the draft, and there are worse strategies than that.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Carnell Tate

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.53s (10-yard split: 1.61s)

4.53s (10-yard split: 1.61s) Draft Notes: Only ran 40 at the Combine; speed isn’t his game, plus a 4.53 is better than he’s getting credit for; movable chess piece with few weaknesses

Though there have been some splashes, such as Travis Etienne, for the Saints in free agency, they have left the door still wide open for the draft. New Orleans can pretty comfortably just take the best player available who makes sense, and that's clearly Carnell Tate. With Chris Olave's health concerns and the emergence of Tyler Shough, we have seen the Saints already start to invest around their young QB. A versatile, sure-handed receiver would be a great next step in that plight.

OT Monroe Freeling | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

9. Cleveland Browns (via KC) – OT Monroe Freeling

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.93s (10-yard split: 1.71s)

4.93s (10-yard split: 1.71s) Draft Notes: Absolute monster at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with his testing numbers; still raw and improving at the position; bet on potential with quality play in pass-blocking early

Monroe Freeling was one of the biggest winners of the Combine, not just because he blew away the testing at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, but because we heard how real the buzz around the NFL for him is. With the Browns trading back, they have to feel even more comfortable taking Freeling in this spot. He might not be a fully polished product, but he showed tremendous strides this past season as the year went on at Georgia, and still has legtiimately Pro Bowl potential ahead to grow into.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – S Caleb Downs

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at the NFL Combine; potential medical issues may have been flagged with ACL; elite, versatile defensive back that can do it all

We haven't heard all that much about potential medical concerns for Caleb Downs since immediately following the NFL Combine. That doesn't mean that they've just up and vanished, but we can hope that it does mean that the concerns aren't going to cause him to plummet. The Bengals are certainly hoping that, as they would get a back-end weapon that they haven't really had on the roster since Jessie Bates III, and can continue trying to rebuild any semblance of a defense.

CB Mansoor Delane | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Mansoor Delane

School: LSU

LSU Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Did not test at the Combine; top-tier man-coverage cornerback with plus ability in zone; 31.3 passer rating allowed in 2025 season

Cutting Tua and many others this offseason is as blatant of a hard reset as you'll find from the Dolphins. At the same time, signing Malik Willis indicates that Miami is still going to try and add talent that they believe can help them in the future. Adding Mansoor Delane probably isn't going to turn the tides of many games in 2026. This roster just isn't good enough for that. However, the secondary is largely barren, and Delane could be a shutdown man on the outside to build the defense around.

12. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with DAL) – S Dillon Thieneman

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.35s (10-yard split: 1.52s)

4.35s (10-yard split: 1.52s) Draft Notes: Monster athletic showing at the Combine with 41-inch vert and 10-foot-5 broad; terrific college production to back it up

Bringing Kyler Murray into the fray to compete with J.J. McCarthy (or, in my opinion, take his job) is great business for the Vikings. At the same time, a regime change likely means we'll see some level of further aggression. That's why they trade up as the Cowboys continue to accrue more Day 2 draft capital.

With Harrison Smith now being ousted, Dillon Thieneman makes all the sense in the world for Minnesota. He's a freak athlete and it shows on tape with his range and ability to affect all phases of the game. I'm not saying he's a Smith clone, but he can upgrade the safety spot to be an anchor it once was for the Vikings defense.

WR Makai Lemon | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – WR Makai Lemon

School: USC

USC Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; measured only 5-foot-11, 192 pounds; great ball skills despite size and elite mover in space

I'll be honest — I hadn't as strongly considered receiver for the Rams before free agency. After trading for Trent McDuffie and signing two more starters in the secondary, all while hearing reports that they're interested in an A.J. Brown trade, it might be time to think about it harder. Makai Lemon working with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua would be absolutely lethal in Sean McVay's offense, and this would keep an all-in offseason moving forward as LA tries to capture one last ring with Matthew Stafford.

14. Baltimore Ravens – WR Jordyn Tyson

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Only did bench press at Combine, but led WRs with 26 reps; strong, versatile receiver with a quality incoming route tree; medicals worth watching

People are starting to be more vocal about something I've preached on Jordyn Tyson for a while, which is that he's WR1 in this class without some injury concerns. Those concerns can't be overlooked, but they're also a risk worth taking for the Ravens. After spending big on Trey Hendrickson, the offense feels like the right area of focus of Baltimore, and Tyson is the potential true No. 1 that Lamar Jackson and this regime have been trying to find for years.

EDGE Keldric Faulk | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Keldric Faulk

School: Auburn

Auburn Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40, but hit 35 inches and 9-foot-9 in the vert and broad, respectively; more potential than production; elite size for his explosiveness at 276 pounds

Rinse, speak on my doubts about Keldric Faulk, repeat. The lack of production in college and the Auburn product's size do make me wonder if he's simply explosive enough to be a truly forceful edge rusher in the NFL. The league, however, seems to disagree, and his style of play fits Todd Bowles and the Bucs like a glove. Tampa is still in need of more help in the front seven, and perhaps they can mold Faulk into a versatile piece that helps on numerous fronts in the trenches.

16. New York Jets (via IND) – CB Jermod McCoy

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Injury recovery kept him from testing at Combine, which is a slight concern; missed all of 2025 season with torn ACL; 4 INTs and 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024

You have to believe that Aaron Glenn has had a massive say in the Jets offseason with all of the work that's been done on defense. And while I still expect more help to come offensively for a returning Geno Smith, I think the defense continues to be built early. Jermod McCoy is a bit of a concern with injuries, but the talent is real. His 2024 season was among the best corners in the country, and if the bill of health looks good, he's put more than enough on tape to bet on.

OT Spencer Fano | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

17. Detroit Lions – OT Spencer Fano

School: Utah

Utah Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.91s (10-yard split: 1.72s)

4.91s (10-yard split: 1.72s) Draft Notes: 4.67s short shuttle, slower than the elite benchmark; arms came in a bit short with small-ish hands; displayed the quickness and speed you see on film

Because the Lions have only done but so much to try and fill some newfound holes on the offensive line, it only stands to reason that this is likely what they plan to do with their first-round pick. Fano is an intriguing prospect with strong tape and an as strong body of work from his time at Utah. He's not the best athlete, but he knows how to play the position. Maybe the Lions would look at more upside, but I think they'll believe in the high floor of Fano, even if the ceiling isn't all that high.

18. Dallas Cowboys (via MIN) – LB CJ Allen

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: No testing at the Combine; tape shows plus athleticism and a ball-of-clay type linebacker; high-end run defense immediately, coverage still developing

Following the trade down from the 12th pick, the Cowboys can feel much more comfortable addressing linebacker with CJ Allen out of Georgia. Allen is a downhill athlete who can be a menace against the run right away. He's a Top 20 pick, however, because he has the athletic tools to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL with his traits if they develop in the right way. Dallas has been lacking a player with his raw talent in the middle of the defense, and will take a big step forward defensively with this pick.

TE Kenyon Sadiq | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

19. Carolina Panthers – TE Kenyon Sadiq

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.39s (10-yard split: 1.54s)

4.39s (10-yard split: 1.54s) Draft Notes: Unreal testing — 43.5-inch vert, 11-foot-1 broad at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds; solid production but not overwhelming; good now, NFL’s-best TE potential

Carolina has been one of the clear big winners of early free agency, adding difference-makers on three different levels of the field. But one thing the Panthers still need is more weaponry for Bryce Young, and I don't know how they could pass up Kenyon Sadiq. The all-world athlete is just scratching the surface of his potential, but he's already shown good (though not great) productivity at Oregon. Adding him to Tetairoa McMillan could make for a devastating combo in the Carolina passing attack.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; 13 sacks and 50 hurries this season with elite pass-rush and run defense grades; will be 25 on draft night

Back on the clock already, the Cowboys simply have to walk out of the first round with a legit edge rusher. Akheem Mesidor is undeniably that. The Miami standout would likely be a top 10 pick if not for his age, but Dallas shouldn't be overly concerned with that. They need to turn this defense around now, and Mesidor is an all-around force with elite pass rush and run defense metrics on his side. Dallas needs someone who they can confidently start in Week 1, and Mesidor is that player.

OL Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Penn State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40 but had 31.5-inch vert, 8-foot-8 broad jump at Combine; allowed no sacks and just 1 hurry over the past two seasons (27 games)

It's been a strong offseason thus far for the Steelers, addressing the secondary in free agency and then trading for Michael Pittman Jr. to pair with DK Metcalf. However, they have suffered some notable losses on the offensive line, and that might just put Vega Ioane in their crosshairs. At Penn State, the guard was truly one of the most bankable commodities in college football. Pittsburgh needs to shore up the line for whoever is at quarterback, and Ioane is a step in that direction.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – DL Peter Woods

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t test at Combine; measuring in at sub-300 pounds with shorter than expected arms raises questions; untapped potential

Peter Woods is truly one of the more divisive first-round prospects in this class, but I'm still a fan. Yes, not all of the tape (especially in 2025) from Clemson is pretty, but the flashes and the potential he showed in 2024 are quite real. The Chargers have been quite cheap in free agency thus far, seemingly by design, and Woods is the type of player who can bring the much-needed push on the interior of the defensive line that they've largely lacked over recent years.

EDGE T.J. Parker | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

23. Philadelphia Eagles – EDGE T.J. Parker

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.68s (10-yard split: 1.61s)

4.68s (10-yard split: 1.61s) Draft Notes: Nice 40-time and explosiveness (34-inch vert, 10-foot broad) at 263 pounds; good length and productive 2024; stock dropped with down 2025

Oh, so you're telling me there's a player who was phenomenal in 2024 and was projected as a potential Top 10 pick, but then had a weird final college season at Clemson, which has now depressed his draft stock? Welcome to the Eagles, of course! Parker is a terrific player with good burst, particularly for his size, and a truly dominant college season to his credit. The Eagles need to replenish their edge depth, and Parker could be the next star they luck into via the draft.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – OL Kadyn Proctor

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 5.21s (10-yard split: 1.84s)

5.21s (10-yard split: 1.84s) Draft Notes: Combine numbers still nice for 354-pounder, especially 32.5-inch vert; showed real progress in 2025 but still ways to go; great versatility

Even though the Browns have made several free agency moves to address the offensive line, I still think we could see them double up in the first round. Kadyn Proctor is an absolute behemoth of a human being who was truly a mixed bag at Alabama, though I believe he found his footing in 2025. Whether he's a tackle, a huge guard, or whatever, he's the type of rare physical build that a blank slate like Cleveland should be trying to get into the building and mold.

DL Caleb Banks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

25. Chicago Bears – DL Caleb Banks

School: Florida

Florida Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior 40-time: 5.04s (10-yard split: 1.76s)

5.04s (10-yard split: 1.76s) Draft Notes: Jumped 32 inches in the vert, 9-foot-6 in the broad at 327 pounds; missed all but three games in 2025; rare chest of tools with size and explosiveness

Just when I was pushing Caleb Banks firmly into the top 20 after his wowing performance at the NFL Combine, we find out he suffered an injury in that workout and will now be sidelined until mid-summer. That's concerning coming off a year in which he played just three games. But the Bears aren't complaining as they get to draft a potential game-wrecking interior force that they need in the trenches. I've enjoyed Chicago's offseason thus far, but there's still work to be done that Banks can be a massive part of.

26. Buffalo Bills – DL Kayden McDonald

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft notes: Did not test at combine, but it wouldn’t have changed much; McDonald is an NFL-ready run-stopper with minor pass-rush upside

Though I'd love to find an edge rusher for the Bills, I've seen Brandon Beane and believe that he's not going to operate in that capacity. Instead, I think it's more likely we see him take a sure run-stopper like Kayden McDonald — which is, admittedly, a big need — and continue to be content recycling veterans off the edge. I do love the Ohio State product, even if he hasn't realized himself as a pass-rusher just yet. He can plug and play on early downs right now and help Buffalo in an area of need.

OT Max Iheanachor | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

27. San Francisco 49ers – OT Max Iheanachor

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior 40-time: 4.91s (10-yard split: 1.73s)

4.91s (10-yard split: 1.73s) Draft Notes: Wow-type athlete at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds; older prospect but showed nice film in 2025; still developing despite age

Mike Evans entering the fray lessens the 49ers' need at receiver, and the Osa Odighizuwa trade helps their defensive interior. So it only stands to reason that an offensive tackle in this range is exactly what San Francisco is looking for. Not only do the Niners need more depth and quality along the line, but Trent Williams isn't going to play forever. Iheanachor is perfect for that as he could hold his own right away, but has even more untapped potential given his physical traits. Some development could make him a star — as much so as we see an offensive tackle become.

28. Houston Texans – DL Christen Miller

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t test at NFL Scouting Combine; shines in run defense but posted 11.3% pass-rush win rate; 17 hurries despite no sacks

How the board falls befor the Texans are on the clock with the 28th pick, in my estimation, will determine their course of action in the draft. They'd probably love an offensive lineman, but I'm not sure there's a guy worth taking in this spot. So instead, they lean into their strengths with another defensive presence in Christen Miller. He should be able to win in the run game right away, but the signs of him also being a pass-rushing menace as he develops are there too, and DeMeco Ryans will surely be a fan of that upside.

QB Ty Simpson | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

29. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with KC, from LAR) – QB Ty Simpson

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t test at the combine; Simpson’s following seems to be getting stronger with clear, obvious QB traits; must improve under pressure in NFL

The Chiefs garnered another first-rounder by trading McDuffie to the Rams, but that's what allows them to be aggressive to move up for Bain in the Top 10. Now, they find a QB-needy team, get back into the second round, and acquire more draft capital along the way.

Arizona can say that they're moving forward with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, but I don't believe them. They need to reinvest in quarterback after moving on from Kyler Murray, and Simpson is the right type of prospect to come in with two veterans and develop. His upside is infinitely higher than either veteran option, but he needs to get some NFL seasoning and reps before he can realize that.

30. Denver Broncos – WR Omar Cooper Jr.

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior 40-time: 4.42s (10-yard split: 1.55s)

4.42s (10-yard split: 1.55s) Draft Notes: Great Combine with 6-foot measurement, good 40, and 37-inch vert; strong and versatile at all levels of the field; sure hands and can be target hog

Broncos fans have been clamoring for this team to make a splash, but all Denver has really done in free agency thus far is bring back some key pieces. Omar Cooper Jr. would make a big difference in that perception, though. We know the Broncos are exploring upgrades at receiver, and Cooper checks the bill of being the possession threat that Bo Nix can rely on more consistently in the passing attack as a perfect complement to Courtland Sutton and the speed threats in this offense.

EDGE Zion Young | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

31. New England Patriots – EDGE Zion Young

School: Missouri

Missouri Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; 8 sacks and 17 QB hits this past season; good pass rusher with more upside, but already a great run defender

The Patriots are crushing free agency for the second consecutive offseason, adding Romeo Doubs as a big-time upgrade to the receiving corps, in addition to signing Dre'Mont Jones and Alijah Vera-Tucker, among others. Yet, I still think the edge group needs more juice moving forward, so Zion Young is the pick here. He's a plus run defender, which Mike Vrabel and Co. will be all about, but the tools seem to indicate he can be even more dangerous as a pass rusher, though he was already solidly productive at Mizzou.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Avieon Terrell

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run 40 at Combine, but posted a 34-inch vert and 10-foot-3 broad; better in coverage in 2024 than 2025; plus run defender despite smaller size

Losing Kenneth Walker somehow doesn't feel too hurtful for the Seahawks in the end, especially with some insurance like Emanuel Wilson entering the fray while Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe return. The secondary, however, still has some holes that need to be addressed, so I'm not moving off of taking a corner in Avieon Terrell here. I love Terrell's game and think he's an instant answer in coverage, but I do wonder if Seattle might still target a more surefire athletic stud over Terrell.

WR Denzel Boston | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Full Round 2 projection — Picks No. 33-64

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 33. New York Jets WR Denzel Boston (Washington) 34. Kansas City Chiefs (via ARZ) OT Blake Miller (Clemson) 35. Tennessee Titans OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 36. Las Vegas Raiders OT Caleb Lomu (Utah) 37. New York Giants CB Colton Hood (Tennessee) 38. Houston Texans (via WAS) EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) 39. Cleveland Browns WR Germie Bernard (Alabama) 40. Cleveland Browns (via KC) EDGE Gabe Jacas (Illinois) 41. Cincinnati Bengals LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) 42. New Orleans Saints CB Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) 43. Miami Dolphins S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) 44. New York Jets (via DAL) OG Chase Bisonitis (Texas A&M) 45. Baltimore Ravens S A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati) 47. Indianapolis Colts WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) 48. Atlanta Falcons DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) 49. Dallas Cowboys (via MIN) CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State) 50. Detroit Lions EDGE Malachi Lawrence (UCF) 51. Carolina Panthers EDGE Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) 52. Green Bay Packers CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) 53. Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) 54. Philadelphia Eagles CB Keionte Scott (Miami) 55. Los Angeles Chargers OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 56. Jacksonville Jaguars CB Keith Abney II (Arizona State) 57. Chicago Bears C Connor Lew (Auburn) 58. San Francisco 49ers S Kamari Ramsey (USC) 59. Houston Texans C Sam Hecht (Kansas State) 60. Chicago Bears (via BUF) S Genesis Smith (Arizona) 61. Los Angeles Rams OT Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern) 62. Denver Broncos TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) 63. New England Patriots WR Skyler Bell (UConn) 64. Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas)

WR KC Concepcion | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

47. Indianapolis Colts – WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

Finally on the clock, how do the Colts not look at someone like KC Concepcion if he's available? Trading Michael Pittman Jr. was necessary business, but the receiving corps is now a bit barren around Alec Pierce. Not only can Concepcion further play into Jones' strengths as a downfield passer, but he's a bit more versatile than even Pierce was coming out of college. I think he has dynamic playmaking ability that Indianapolis will be needing after this offseason.

48. Atlanta Falcons – DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech)

Frankly, the Falcons need to eat some vegetables. It was an admittedly bad combine for Lee Hunter, whose testing numbers were awful, even for someone with his substantial size. Yet, the tape and even his time at the Senior Bowl still showed a highly effective interior gap-clogger and run-stuffer, which Atlanta needs to keep fortifying the defensive front. There's a chance Hunter still doesn't make it to the Falcons, but if he does, I think they'd be foolish to pass on him.

CB D'Angelo Ponds | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

52. Green Bay Packers – CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana)

If D'Angelo Ponds wasn't under 5-foot-10, he'd probably be a first-round pick. He has all of the athletic tools that you want in a cornerback, and a long track record at Indiana to back that up, even when asked to cover much bigger targets. Green Bay needs to replenish the secondary a bit more as they try to reshape some of the defense on the fly, and Ponds would fit perfectly. Again, he might not check all of the right boxes physically in terms of stature, but if you want a good, effective football player, then the Packers should take him easily in this spot.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars – CB Keith Abney II (Arizona State)

Retaining Montaric Brown and moving Travis Hunter to more of a primary cornerback will help the Jaguars secondary, but only so much. The depth at cornerback is sorely lacking for Jacksonville, so stopping the fall of Keith Abney II is an ideal match for Liam Coen's team. Abney broke out this past season for the Sun Devils with a 46.1 passer rating allowed and two picks. He's a bit better in zone than in man, but is a plus run defender and versatile enough to be a rotational player right away who has upside to grow into more.

Full Round 3 projection — Picks No. 65-100

QB Garrett Nussmeier | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 65. Arizona Cardinals LB Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh) 66. Tennessee Titans WR Chris Bell (Louisville) 67. Las Vegas Raiders WR Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) 68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ) LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri) 69. Houston Texans (via NYG) CB Treydan Stukes (Arizona) 70. Cleveland Browns QB Carson Beck (Miami) 71. Washington Commanders WR Deion Burks (Oklahoma) 72. Cincinnati Bengals CB Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) 73. New Orleans Saints EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan) 74. Kansas City Chiefs CB Devin Moore (Florida) 75. Miami Dolphins EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) 76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL) QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) 77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Daylen Everette (Georgia) 78. Indianapolis Colts DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State) 79. Atlanta Falcons WR Zachariah Branch (Georgia) 80. Baltimore Ravens C Jake Slaughter (Florida) 81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET) DL Domonique Orange (Iowa State) 82. Minnesota Vikings RB Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) 83. Carolina Panthers DL Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) 84. Green Bay Packers OT Markel Bell (Miami) 85. Pittsburgh Steelers DL Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati) 86. Los Angeles Chargers OG Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) 87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI) OG Jalen Farmer (Kentucky) 88. Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech) 89. Chicago Bears EDGE Anthony Lucas (USC) 90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU) TE Max Klare (Ohio State) 91. Buffalo Bills OG Billy Schrauth (Notre Dame) 92. Dallas Cowboys (via SF) DL Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana) 93. Los Angeles Rams LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) 94. Denver Broncos EDGE LT Overton (Alabama) 95. New England Patriots OT Brian Parker II (Duke) 96. Seattle Seahawks WR Bryce Lance (North Dakota State) 97. Minnesota Vikings DL Rayshaun Benny (Michigan) 98. Philadelphia Eagles TE Sam Rouse (Stanford) 99. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) 100. Jacksonville Jaguars CB Chandler Rivers (Duke)

As has been the case in the past couple of mock drafts, we have two quarterbacks coming off the board here with Carson Beck rejoining one of his former Georgia coaches, Todd Monken, with Cleveland as another potential option for the Browns. Meanwhile, the Steelers take Garrett Nussmeier. I know I had Pittsburgh fans worried after the last mock with Drew Allar buzz coming out of the combine, but Nussmeier is the better player and fit for the Steelers when it comes down to it.