Ranking the best NFL Offseason hauls with free agency and trades so far

The NFL offseason is far from complete, obviously, with the 2026 NFL Draft still more than a month away, and plenty of other deals left to be made. But with the first week of free agency all but over, it feels like most of the big moves that will be completed pre-draft have been made. With that in mind, let's rank the teams off to the best start during this entertaining offseason.

5. New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key additions:

Player Position Acquired Romeo Doubs WR FA (4 years, $68 million) Dre'Mont Jones DE FA (3 years, $36.5 million) Kevin Byard S FA (1 year, $9 million) Alijah Vera-Tucker OG FA (3 years, $42 million)

It's rare to see a team that just participated in the Super Bowl as free agency winners, but that's a benefit of getting to the Big Game with a quarterback on a rookie deal. The New England Patriots had cap space to use, and GM Eliot Wolf spent the cash he had available wisely.

Romeo Doubs might not be quite as good as Stefon Diggs right now, and he isn't A.J. Brown, but he's incredibly underrated and seven years younger with room to grow. It wouldn't be surprising to see Doubs become Drake Maye's WR1, but even as a WR2, he's rock-solid. Dre'Mont Jones just set career-highs with 7.0 sacks and 24 QB hits. Kevin Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions. Alijah Vera-Tucker has struggled with injuries, but there's reason to believe he'd be a productive interior offensive lineman if he can stay on the field.

The Patriots failed to sign a massive fish in Alec Pierce, but still upgraded at several positions, giving them a great chance to get back to the Super Bowl.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Key additions:

Player Position Acquired Tyler Linderbaum C FA (3 years, $81 million) Nakobe Dean LB FA (3 years, $36.03 million) Quay Walker LB FA (3 years, $40.5 million) Jalen Nailor WR FA (3 years, $35.03 million)

The Las Vegas Raiders began the offseason with the most cap space in the NFL, putting a ton of pressure on GM John Spytek to spend. Spytek did so, but he didn't just throw a ton of money around willy-nilly. He pursued players at positions of need, and perhaps most importantly, signed younger free agents with room to grow.

Tyler Linderbaum getting $27 million annually might seem absurd, and it is an overpayment, but he's also a 25-year-old who is one of the three best players at his position. That's the kind of player worth overpaying for. The Raiders greatly improved their linebacker room by signing Nakobe Dean (25 years old) and Quay Walker (25 years old) to fairly modest three-year deals. Jalen Nailor might not be a big name, but he's coming off his best season despite brutal quarterback play in Minnesota. It wouldn't be surprising to see him develop into a solid WR2 for Fernando Mendoza.

The Maxx Crosby situation the Raiders find themselves in is an uncomfortable one. Their offseason grade would've been an A+ had the Baltimore Ravens not backed out of the deal, but even with Crosby's murky future, the Raiders' offseason has gotten off to a very strong start. Whether Crosby stays or goes, the Raiders seem to be on the right path.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key additions:

Player Position Acquired Jamel Dean CB FA (3 years, $36.75 million) Michael Pittman Jr. WR Trade via IND Rico Dowdle RB FA (2 years, $12.25 million) Jaquan Brisker S FA (1 year, $5.5 million)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a waiting pattern for Aaron Rodgers once again, but they've still made some solid moves this offseason. Jamel Dean is 29 years old and has a fairly lengthy injury history, but he's also coming off a fantastic 2025 season and should give them the corner to pair alongside Joey Porter Jr. that they've been searching for.

Michael Pittman Jr. is making a lot of money, but he's also a talented player who should be a massive upgrade over Calvin Austin III. Pittman is a legitimate WR2, which is something the Steelers haven't had in years. That could free DK Metcalf to do some special things. Rico Dowdle isn't the receiving back Kenny Gainwell is, but he's had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and signed for dirt cheap. Jaquan Brisker is another underrated and reliable addition who should help the secondary a ton.

The Steelers shied away from splashes, and their offseason could fall apart if Rodgers doesn't re-sign, but they've improved at several spots, and it feels like they didn't break the bank for any of their additions.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Key additions:

Player Position Acquired Trent McDuffie CB Trade via KC Jaylen Watson CB FA (3 years, $51 million) Kam Curl S FA (3 years, $36 million) Tyler Higbee TE FA (2 years, $6 million)

The Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason thus far, trading a first-round pick for Trent McDuffie. A first-round pick is a hefty price to pay, especially when the Rams then proceeded to make McDuffie the highest-paid corner in NFL history, but not only is McDuffie one of the best corners in the sport, but he's only 25 years old. He should be productive throughout the lengthy contract he signed, giving the Rams the shutdown corner they lacked.

The Rams didn't stop there in the cornerback room, though, agreeing to terms with McDuffie's Chiefs teammate, Jaylen Watson, on a three-year free agency deal. Watson isn't the player McDuffie is, but he's coming off the best season of his career and has proven to be a rock-solid starter-level player on a Super Bowl team. The Rams haven't done much when it comes to external additions beyond those two corners, but they did re-sign Kam Curl and Tyler Higbee.

The Rams were a play or two away from getting to and potentially winning this past season's Super Bowl. They haven't lost anyone notable, and they've added one of the best corners in the game and an underrated one to play alongside him, addressing their biggest weakness in the process. If the Rams aren't the team to beat, they're close to it.

1. Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key additions:

Player Position Acquired Jaelan Phillips LB FA (4 years, $120 million) Devin Lloyd LB FA (3 years, $45 million) Rasheed Walker OT FA (1 year, $10 million) Kenny Pickett QB FA (1 year, $4 million)

Admittedly, I think the Jaelan Phillips contract is an overpayment that the Carolina Panthers could come to regret. Phillips is a fantastic player, but the injury concerns are very real, and this is a lot of money to commit to a player who hasn't had a double-digit sack season. Those concerns can be brushed aside thanks to the other moves the Panthers have made.

Devin Lloyd signed a three-year, $45 million deal with only $25 million guaranteed. This is an absurd steal for Lloyd, a versatile 27-year-old coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance. Rasheed Walker signed a one-year, $10 million deal, giving the Panthers a starting offensive tackle for roughly half the price of what he was expected to sign for. Even Kenny Pickett is a solid backup quarterback option for Carolina.

They might've overpaid for Phillips, but Phillips is a star with a very high ceiling, and the other moves they've made have all been team friendly. The Panthers surprisingly made the playoffs last season, and have only improved defensively and on their offensive line. Who knows what their ceiling is this season?