NFL trade grades: Chiefs ship Trent McDuffie to Rams in surprise blockbuster

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2026 NFL offseason in salary cap hell. For a team hoping to hold onto its dynasty status, that's an unaffordable mistake. Brett Veach has since taken care of that problem, clearing space thanks to their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, as well as cutting Jawaan Taylor. What Chiefs fans and pundits did not see coming was a trade of star cornerback Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie is due a new contract shortly. The Chiefs didn't plan to pay him. It really is that simple. However, teams traditionally in this predicament don't receive first-round draft capital in return. Veach accomplished this and then some per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams: Who won the deal?

The Rams got the best player in this deal, so it's tough to pick against them. However, if we've learned anything about Veach over the last few years, making an trade that involves draft picks could very well come back to haunt you. McDuffie is an All-Pro. He'll also get paid like an All-Pro. The Chiefs can use that money elsewhere and add depth at defensive back through the draft, thanks in part to the picks they received from Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams trade grade: B-

Kansas City Chiefs trade grade: B

There are perks for both the Rams and Chiefs in this deal, neither of whom are poorly-run organizations. However, at this point in their life cycles, the Rams are desperate to win now. The Chiefs, while hopeful to preserve their dynasty, know Mahomes isn't going anywhere and are confident they can retool through the draft.

Why the Rams traded for Trent McDuffie

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

McDuffie has a 90.2 career coverage grade per Pro Football Focus. Since 2022, that's the second-best mark in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams got the best player in the deal. From the 'F them picks' regime, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that they'd rather address a need through trade than the draft.

The Rams reside in the same division as Sam Darnold of the Seahawks and Brock Purdy of the 49ers, two quarterbacks that can be read well by opposing defenses (yes, I know Darnold just won the Super Bowl). Los Angeles' defense was already one of the best in the NFL – which is why Chris Shula received plenty of head coach interviews. Shula's defense was also the least-expensive in the league last season. They can afford to splurge a bit.

The Rams also have two first-round picks in this draft. Los Angeles owns the No. 13 selection, too, so dealing one of their first rounders for a proven commodity makes a lot more sense than it seems.

Why the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 | David Eulitt/GettyImages

Brett Veach has operated by the same philosophy for most of his Chiefs tenure in regards to the defensive back position. He believes they're replaceable. That's why Kansas City got rid of L'Jarius Sneed under similar circumstances, and it's why they're comfortable trading an All-Pro in McDuffie. Is it the right decision? Only time will tell, but the Chiefs have ample opportunity to replace Sneed in the draft now that they've added three picks in 2026, plus a third rounder in 2027.

That sort of haul cannot be had for a bad player. Getting rid of Sneed could hurt in the short term, but the Chiefs want to extend their dynasty. Mahomes is recovering from a season-ending injury, and Travis Kelce could retire this offseason. If last year was any indication, this group needs some tinkering. So yes, trading McDuffie comes with a significant amount of risk, but the potential reward is worthwhile.

LCB RCB NCB Nohl Williams Jaylen Watson Chris Roland-Wallace Nazeeh Johnson Kristian Fulton Mike Edwards

The Chiefs depth chart is still in a relatively good spot at cornerback, but much of that could change in NFL free agency. The above chart is IF they keep all of their current pieces in place, and as Veach just showcased, he's prone to make a move or two.

The good news for KC is they can use that 29th-overall pick on a corner. FanSided's Cody Williams mocked CB Brandon Cisse out of South Carolina to the Seattle Seahawks with the 32nd-overall pick. Now that the Chiefs have jumped to 29, they could add the talented former Gamecock as well.