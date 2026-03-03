NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 3-round projection with trades after the Combine

The NFL Combine is a piece of the puzzle, not the entire picture when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. Yes, it matters that Rueben Bain Jr. has historically short arms — but the tape also shows a player who knows how to win in spite of that. Carnell Tate may not be the fastest, but we know how productive he can be against top competition. And on the positive side, we know that guys like Sonny Styles, Dillon Thieneman and Kenyon Sadiq are high-potential already, but their testing at the Combine vaults them up even higher in our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft projection.

In addition to the testing numbers, we also get some good intel as insiders talk to executives, agents, and so on throughout the week at the Combine. That gives us quite a lot to consider, but we always make it work, and that's the case again as we dive into another three-round NFL Mock Draft projection, including a couple of major trades in the Top 10 — both involving one team in particular.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Did not test at the NFL Combine; elite-graded thrower at every level of the field; navigation of pressure is the one notable flaw

Mendoza elected not to throw at the Combine, but will throw at his pro day with Indiana in a few weeks. While we always love to see what the top draft prospects can do at the Combine, Mendoza had little to gain from doing so. He's the consensus top quarterback in the draft, the Raiders are going to select him first overall — amazing how any trade buzz that did exist seemed to die in Indianapolis — and Vegas will have a terrific young QB leading the charge.

2. New York Jets – LB/EDGE Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.46s (10-yard split: 1.58s)

Draft Notes: Weighed in at 243 pounds, which is a bit small for every-down EDGE; phenomenally versatile; 280+ snaps on line and in the box

While the measurement process did raise some questions about Reese, especially with his size at 243 pounds and wanting to be listed as an edge rusher. At the same time, he backed up what we saw on tape in terms of his testing. He's shot out of a cannon and has terrific ability to bend and attack. The Jets and Aaron Glenn could move Reese all around the formation as they attempt to make things right with this roster.

3. Washington Commanders (via ARZ) – LB Sonny Styles

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Class: Senior

40-time: 4.46s (10-yard split: 1.56s)

Draft Notes: Maybe the best athlete at LB in NFL Combine history; 43.5-inch vert and 11-foot-2 broad jump; purer linebacker but can rush off the edge too

Sonny Styles was one of the "freaks" of the Combine this year, which backed up the tape and, in my opinion, made him a Top 5 pick. So much so that I think the Cardinals could take advantage of a team like the Commanders that desperate for defensive upgrades and get them to trade up for the Ohio State linebacker.

Arizona can stockpile picks, while Dan Quinn and Washington land a new toy. The Commanders defense was, to put it plainly, old and slow last year. They need to start fixing that, and Quinn's history with elite linebackers would put Styles in a terrific spot to be a game-changer for this defense.

4. Tennessee Titans – EDGE David Bailey

School: Texas Tech

Class: Senior

40-time: 4.50s (10-yard split: 1.62s)

Draft Notes: Checked box after box at the Combine; explosiveness and burst present on the tape with 15 sacks in 2025; plus run defense with elite pass rush

If I'm the Titans, the last thing in the world that they can do in this spot is overthink it. This roster, outside of Cam Ward, Jeffery Simmons and a few others, could use wholesale upgrades. David Bailey is the best player on the board (non-running back division), and Tennessee needs that influx of talent to the roster. Bailey went to Indy and simply proved everything we saw on the film in terms of his explosiveness with good size. He has the trappings of a Day 1 impact pass rusher.

5. New York Giants – OT Francis Mauigoa

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

School: Miami (FL)

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not test at the Combine; improved every year of college career; physical tools are pure NFL offensive tackle and will only be 21 years old

Only the omnipotent spirits could even venture to guess what Joe Schoen has in store for the Giants, but the smartest course of action would be to take Francis Mauigoa off the board if he falls to them. Yes, another receiver would be nice. The defense needs help outside of the defensive line. But the offensive line remains a dire issue for Big Blue, and it's one they can address. Mauigoa can be effective now and has Pro Bowl-level potential with his traits and tools, which is the type of guy the G-Men have been trying to find up front for some time.

6. Cleveland Browns – OT Monroe Freeling

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.93s (10-yard split: 1.71s)

Draft Notes: Absolute monster at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with his testing numbers; still raw and improving at the position; bet on potential with quality play in pass-blocking early

One of the biggest risers from the NFL Combine, Monroe Freeling is going to come off the board much sooner than expected. Much like Mauigoa, his projection is one of his biggest strengths, as Freeling was someone who developed throughout the 2025 season at Georgia. Having said that, the Browns need a future in the trenches in their current situation, and betting on the improvements Freeling has already made as well as his physical potential is a smart bet for this franchise.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (via ARZ from WAS) – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

School: Miami (FL)

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not test at NFL Combine; short arm measurements aren’t a concern on film, but could cause minor slide; 68 hurries and 12 sacks in 16 games

Before the Combine, there was probably no chance that the Chiefs thought Rueben Bain Jr. would even fall into range for them. But with the arm length conversation pushing him down just slightly, they make an aggresive move up as the Cardinals trade back for a second time in the Top 10 picks.

For as fun as Jeremiyah Love would be for KC, the pass rush needs help more direly. Bain may have short arms, but he's an elite edge defender who consistently showcased the ability to generate pressure, and defend the run at a high level. He's a force multiplier for the Chiefs defense.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Carnell Tate

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.53s (10-yard split: 1.61s)

Draft Notes: Only ran 40 at the Combine; speed isn’t his game, plus a 4.53 is better than he’s getting credit for; movable chess piece with few weaknesses

Some people were displeased with Tate running a 4.53-second 40, which I think fails to realize that some of the league's best (CeeDee Lamb, for one) ran in that range as well. With the defensive stalwarts off the board, the Saints elect to help out Tyler Shough with another weapon. Tate isn't going to be someone who jumps off the page athletically, but the weaknesses in his game are hard to find, and he could be a do-it-all threat in the New Orleans passing game.

9. Arizona Cardinals (via KC) – RB Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: Notre Dame

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.36s (10-yard split: 1.55s)

Draft Notes: Lived up to hype with a blistering 40 at the Combine; two years of elite production with just under 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns rushing

After trading down twice, this might come as a surprise, but it's something that the Cardinals could make some noise with. While this isn't a team in a win-now position, moving down and continuing to accrue draft capital and assets allows them to get more bites at the apple to rebuild this roster, especially after they move on from Kyler Murray. As for Love, he's as good as advertised with elite speed, burst, and short-area quickness and agility. With James Conner aging and Trey Benson's lack of availability, Love could be the answer they're looking for.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – S Caleb Downs

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not test at the NFL Combine; potential medical issues may have been flagged with ACL; elite, versatile defensive back that can do it all

After the conclusion of the Combine, word came out that there could be some medical concerns about Caleb Downs' knee. Frankly, we don't know enough yet about how serious those issues are to dock him too much, but it's entirely possible this makes him more of a lock to fall down the board. The Bengals should be thankful for that, however. Cincinnati needs help at every level of the defense, and Downs is the movable piece in the secondary to upgrade them in that spot immediately.

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Mansoor Delane

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

School: LSU

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Did not test at the Combine; top-tier man-coverage cornerback with plus ability in zone; 31.3 passer rating allowed in 2025 season

Pick a spot on either side of the ball, and there's a good chance that the Miami Dolphins have a need there. With the 11th pick and how the board tends to fall for them, though, Mansoor Delane just makes perfect sense. Not only did the Dolphins hire defensive-minded Jeff Hafley as their new coach, but the secondary is largely barren in Miami. Delane is versatile but his man-coverage traits showcase an elite feel for the position and athletic tools. That's what Miami needs to set up a pillar at cornerback on defense.

12. Dallas Cowboys – S Dillon Thieneman

School: Oregon

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.35s (10-yard split: 1.52s)

Draft Notes: Monster athletic showing at the Combine with 41-inch vert and 10-foot-5 broad; terrific college production to back it up

I'd love to see the Cowboys trade down from the 12th pick if they really are into Dillon Thieneman as much as they should be, but I also don't see a natural fit in terms of a trade partner for that to be the case. Even still, the Oregon product showed that he has more than enough athletic tools to back up the terrific all-around play that's on tape. As Christian Parker comes into Dallas and the personnel needs to be reset a bit, Thieneman is a tone-setter to help usher in a new era on the back end.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – CB Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Tennessee

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Injury recovery kept him from testing at Combine, which is a slight concern; missed all of 2025 season with torn ACL; 4 INTs and 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024

The fact that Jermod McCoy, after missing the entire season, was still unable to test at the Combine is a bit concerning. Having said that, I still think that teams will view the 2024 tape and, barring any major medical red flags, will be in on the Tennessee product. The Rams make perfect sense for that too. This isn't a roster with many glaring holes, but the pick owed to them by Atlanta could be a great opportunity to strike gold. McCoy is the best prospect for them to accomplish that with.

14. Baltimore Ravens – WR Jordyn Tyson

School: Arizona State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Only did bench press at Combine, but led WRs with 26 reps; strong, versatile receiver with a quality incoming route tree; medicals worth watching

We haven't heard anything yet about the medicals from Jordyn Tyson and, with some other WR buzz from the Combine, it feels worthwhile to again pound the drum for the ASU product. I think he has the highest upside of any of the top receivers in the draft, and he's the type of player the Ravens offense has been trying to find for some time. With a big frame that plays even bigger than 6-foot-2, good hands, and an overall diverse route tree, I think he can win at every level and open up this offense.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – LB CJ Allen

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: No testing at the Combine; tape shows plus athleticism and a ball-of-clay type linebacker; high-end run defense immediately, coverage still developing

When you think back about the best Todd Bowles defenses (especially since he got to Tampa), so much of that has been predicated upon an elite linebacker in the middle of the unit. CJ Allen has that type of potential. To be clear, he's not a fully formed product just yet. He can come in and use his instincts and physical gifts to be a top-end run defender right now, but he needs more development in coverage and when asked to blitz. Even still, the potential is too high for the Bucs to pass up on.

16. New York Jets (via IND) – DL Caleb Banks

School: Florida

Class: Redshirt Senior

40-time: 5.04s (10-yard split: 1.76s)

Draft Notes: Jumped 32 inches in the vert, 9-foot-6 in the broad at 327 pounds; missed all but three games in 2025; rare chest of tools with size and explosiveness

After trading Quinnen Williams at the deadline last season, the Jets need to reinvest in the defensive front. Reese is already in tow in this mock draft, and now they add Caleb Banks to the mix. While he played in only three games in 2025 due to injury (and didn't look 100 percent in those games), he showed at the Combine why he's so coveted. He's a rare athlete for his size, and could be the force to insert on the Jets interior to get them to start cooking again.

17. Detroit Lions – OT Spencer Fano

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: Utah

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.91s (10-yard split: 1.72s)

Draft Notes: 4.67s short shuttle, slower than the elite benchmark; arms came in a bit short with small-ish hands; displayed the quickness and speed you see on film

We saw the athleticism and movement ability from Spencer Fano that will give him plenty of potential at the NFL. However, he's also a player that came in with short arms, which only adds to questions that already existed about the power that he plays with. I think that causes him to fall a bit more than expected, but the Lions absolutely can't pass him up. They need to invest again in the offensive line and Fano falling in their laps is truly a gift from above.

18. Minnesota Vikings – CB Avieon Terrell

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Didn’t run 40 at Combine, but posted a 34-inch vert and 10-foot-3 broad; better in coverage in 2024 than 2025; plus run defender despite smaller size

The Vikings secondary has been on a downward trajectory for some time at this point, and that's something that they'll have to wisely fix this offseason. The draft remains the best option with some cap complications, however, thus making Avieon Terrell an obvious pick. While he didn't run the 40, his jumps were solid enough and the tape backs that up. I love his tenacity, despite a lack of size, as a run defender, and his coverage skills remain plus across the board.

19. Carolina Panthers – TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

School: Oregon

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.39s (10-yard split: 1.54s)

Draft Notes: Unreal testing — 43.5-inch vert, 11-foot-1 broad at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds; solid production but not overwhelming; good now, NFL’s-best TE potential

Kenyon Sadiq is a monster. Guys at 241 pounds shouldn't be capable of putting up the testing numbers that he did at the Combine. And while his production at Oregon has raised some questions, the upside is too great to ignore. The Panthers need to keep adding weapons around Bryce Young if they believe in him, and while wide receiver could make plenty of sense here, the truth of the matter is that Sadiq might hold more potential individually and for this offense.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

School: Miami

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; 13 sacks and 50 hurries this season with elite pass-rush and run defense grades; will be 25 on draft night

There are going to be teams — and maybe the Cowboys are one of them, it should be said — who can't get past the age when it comes to Akheem Mesidor. At the same time, if Mesidor was 23 years old, he'd be a Top 10 pick, or close to it. He's polished as a pass-rusher and clearly has the physical tools to succeed as an all-around force on the edge. Dallas obviously needs to further replenish that group in a post-Parsons world, and there's not a better option than Mesidor in terms of a player who can make his presence felt immediately.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – WR Makai Lemon

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: USC

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; measured only 5-foot-11, 192 pounds; great ball skills despite size and elite mover in space

Since when have the Steelers ever had a problem adding a receiver who might have some character red flags? In no way is Makai Lemon a bad guy, at least from what we know, but reports emerged after the Combine that his interviews might've gone quite poorly. That, plus coming in quite small measurement-wise, could ultimately push him down the draft. But Pittsburgh's offense simply needs more weapons, no matter who's at QB, and Lemon's tape shows a player who would drastically improve the pass-catchers for this offense.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40 but had 31.5-inch vert, 8-foot-8 broad jump at Combine; allowed no sacks and just 1 hurry over the past two seasons (27 games)

Nothing we saw from Vega Ioane should change the perception of the prospect. While he didn't run the 40 and didn't wow with his jumps, they weren't worrisome, and nor were the measurements. You have to trust the tape and the numbers, which say he's ready to be an NFL starting guard immediately. That's what the Chargers need direly after this past season when the offensive line was left truly in shambles. Adding Ioane will fortify the trenches in a way that everyone should benefit from on offense.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – EDGE Keldric Faulk

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Auburn

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40, but hit 35 inches and 9-foot-9 in the vert and broad, respectively; more potential than production; elite size for his explosiveness at 276 pounds

I've said it before and I'll maintain it, Keldric Faulk is still based on potential and not as much what he is right now. Though he didn't run the 40, you saw the explosiveness for a 276-pound edge. However, he never really parlayed that into production. If one team can mine production from him, though, you have to believe in the Eagles. This feels like a classic instance of Howie Roseman getting an enticing prospect in the building, and almost surely then making good on it for Philly.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – WR Denzel Boston

School: Washington

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40 but had a 35-inch vert; not an elite athlete, but 6-foot-4, 212 pounds fits his play style; still moves well and smoothly

I'd been big on the Browns doubling-up on offensive linemen with their two first-round picks, and that could still be the case. However, the trade and subsequent extension for Tytus Howard gives them some flexibility, and Denzel Boston still being on the board is tough to pass up. We know that Boston isn't an eye-popping athlete, but he's more than good enough for his frame. The film also shows us a productive player who wins all over the field, and will surely be coveted in the draft. Cleveland needs that type of upgrade for the offense.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Didn’t test at Combine; measuring in at sub-300 pounds with shorter than expected arms raises questions; untapped potential

It was not a particularly good Combine for Woods, who didn't wow on the scale or with his measurements — and then didn't test! At the same time, there's still a belief in the talent that the big fella flashed throughout his time in Clemson, even with the down year for him and the program overall in 2025. For the Bears, it makes perfect sense — if they hold onto this pick as Maxx Crosby rumors swirl — to add someone who can just clog up the middle to a defense that was lacking against elite competition last season.

26. Buffalo Bills – EDGE T.J. Parker

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

40-time: 4.68s (10-yard split: 1.61s)

Draft Notes: Nice 40-time and explosiveness (34-inch vert, 10-foot broad) at 263 pounds; good length and productive 2024; stock dropped with down 2025

Unlike Woods, we've actually seen elite production from T.J. Parker at the college level from his 2024 season, even if he too suffered from Clemson's downtrodden year this past season. His Combine didn't wow anyone, but was more than good enough given his size. The Bills need to add more firepower on defense and, while they would love a linebacker and could go wide receiver, I don't think they can pass on a player with Parker's upside.

27. San Francisco 49ers – WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior

40-time: 4.42s (10-yard split: 1.55s)

Draft Notes: Great Combine with 6-foot measurement, good 40, and 37-inch vert; strong and versatile at all levels of the field; sure hands and can be target hog

With Omar Cooper Jr. running in the low 4.4s at the Combine, I don't see any way that he's not drafted in the first round now. He was a reliable presence for the Indiana offense and now has the athletic testing to back up the fact that he can do it in the NFL as well. The 49ers' pass-catcher situation is less than sightly at this point, and Cooper could come in to largely be what they'd once hoped Brandon Aiyuk could be for this offense in terms of his versatility and potential high usage.

28. Houston Texans – OL Kadyn Proctor

School: Alabama

Class: Junior

40-time: 5.21s (10-yard split: 1.84s)

Draft Notes: Combine numbers still nice for 354-pounder, especially 32.5-inch vert; showed real progress in 2025 but still ways to go; great versatility

I'd already been mocking offensive linemen to the Texans under the premise that they wanted to further shore up this group. Trading Tytus Howard to the Browns only further confirms that belief, and Kadyn Proctor just makes a ton of sense. Most believe he could be an oversized but good guard at the NFL level if not a tackle, and the Texans have the flexibility to maximize a real impressively built prospect's impact in year one.

29. Los Angeles Rams – OT Max Iheanachor

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

School: Arizona State

Class: Redshirt Senior

40-time: 4.91s (10-yard split: 1.73s)

Draft Notes: Wow-type athlete at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds; older prospect but showed nice film in 2025; still developing despite age

While the tape for Max Iheanachor isn't on the level of some in this class, the flashes on film are up there as well. And now after he showed off his impressive physical traits, that feels even more important as someone who will likely hear their name called in the first round. This could be a Ty Simpson spot for the Rams, but I've also been struck by their lack of urgency to land Matthew Stafford's successor. Why would that suddenly change, especially with a need at tackle?

30. Denver Broncos – TE Eli Stowers

School: Vanderbilt

Class: Graduate

40-time: 4.51s (10-yard split: 1.59s)

Draft Notes: Record 45.5-inch vert and impressive 11-foot-3 broad jump at Combine; 1,400+ yards and 9 TDs over past two seasons; receiving only as of now

Everyone was oohing and aahing over Kenyon Sadiq, and rightly so, but Eli Stowers certainly had as good of a Combine as anyone with the tight end group as well. His record-setting vertical jump, great 40 time, and overall performance may be enough to push him into the first round, especially for a team like the Broncos. Denver has been searching to upgrade the offense at tight end with various veteran options, but someone like Stowers is worth betting on to be the right fit with Sean Payton, Davis Webb and Bo Nix.

31. New England Patriots – EDGE Zion Young

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young | John Reed-Imagn Images

School: Missouri

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; 8 sacks and 17 QB hits this past season; good pass rusher with more upside, but already a great run defender

I really wish that we would've seen Zion Young test at the Combine, but the signs are there that teams could be willing, especially late, to take him in the first round. After getting boxed out on some tackles, the Patriots would make a ton of sense. Under Mike Vrabel and Co., they were able to engineer a consistent pass rush this past season, but an upgrade in personnel would help make life easier in that department. Young has the tools to be that type of player for the New England defense.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Brandon Cisse

School: South Carolina

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40, but had a 41-inch vert and 10-foot-11 broad; phenomenal athlete who’s still piecing together footwork, nuance of position

Not just because of the South Carolina connection, this feels reminiscent of the Seahawks taking Nick Emmanwori early in the second round last year. Cisse has all of the physical goods that you could want at cornerback, and he was a good player in that regard in college because of that. Seattle loves to bet on traits and will likely need to re-up their secondary, so since we have a blueprint for betting on athletes and traits, Cisse is hard for me to move away from.

Full Round 2 projection — Picks No. 33-64

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 33. New York Jets QB Ty Simpson (Alabama) 34. Arizona Cardinals OT Caleb Lomu (Utah) 35. Tennessee Titans WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) 36. Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) 37. New York Giants CB Keith Abney II (Arizona State) 38. Houston Texans (via WAS) DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) 39. Cleveland Browns OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 40. Kansas City Chiefs OT Blake Miller (Clemson) 41. Cincinnati Bengals DL Christen Miller (Georgia) 42. New Orleans Saints EDGE Gabe Jucas (Illinois) 43. Miami Dolphins WR Chris Bell (Louisville) 44. New York Jets (via DAL) CB Colton Hood (Tennessee) 45. Baltimore Ravens EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan) 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) 47. Indianapolis Colts S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) 48. Atlanta Falcons CB Keionte Scott (Miami) 49. Minnesota Vikings S A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 50. Detroit Lions EDGE Malachi Lawrence (UCF) 51. Carolina Panthers EDGE Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) 52. Green Bay Packers DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) 53. Pittsburgh Steelers CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State) 54. Philadelphia Eagles WR Germie Bernard (Alabama) 55. Los Angeles Chargers C Connor Lew (Auburn) 56. Jacksonville Jaguars C Sam Hecht (Kansas State) 57. Chicago Bears LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) 58. San Francisco 49ers EDGE Keyron Crawford (Auburn) 59. Houston Texans OG Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M) 60. Buffalo Bills LB Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh) 61. Los Angeles Rams QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) 62. Denver Broncos LB Jake Golday (Cincinnatie) 63. New England Patriots OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 64. Seattle Seahawks C Jake Slaughter (Florida)

Ty Simpson falling to the second round is a bit of a shock. Especially if they were to trade down twice, I could see the Cardinals potentially trading back into the first round to grab him. But the one thing I feel confident in is that, if he were to fall Day 2, he certainly wouldn't make it past the run of the Jets and Cardinals again.

Meanwhile, because we have four teams that traded away their first-round picks, it only feels fair that we look at the second-round picks and first selections in this draft for the Colts, Falcons, Packers and Jaguars a little more in-depth here

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | James Snook-Imagn Images

47. Indianapolis Colts – S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)

In all honestly, I was a bit underwhelmed by Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at the Combine. I thought the testing would've gone better than a 4.52-second 40, 35.5-inch vert, and 10-foot-2 broad. None of those are damaging, so to speak, but they also do leave some questions as a non-Power 4 prospect. Still, the film is good and the Colts need plenty of help in the safety room, so rather than calling McNeil-Warren a big faller for me, I'm more inclined to frame this as it benefitting Indianapolis.

48. Atlanta Falcons – CB Keionte Scott (Miami)

After investing in the pass rush, there are plenty of options for the Falcons, but the middle of the second round has a ton of secondary talent, so Keionte Scott ultimately makes a ton of sense. He's a tenacious defender who is a great run defender and tackler on the outside, and while he doesn't have a ton of interceptions overall in his college career, he's still an effective player in coverage. The Falcons could stand to add someone like him to this secondary that is a bit thin.

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Lee Hunter | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

52. Green Bay Packers – DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech)

Lee Hunter is certainly a big faller from the Combine after a pretty poor showing in Indianapolis. Yes, he's an enormous human being, but even then, the 21.5-inch vert, 8-foot-4 broad jump and 1.79-second 10-yard split are all quite concerning for the 318-pounder. Having said that, the Packers have needed more from their interior defensive line for a while, and Hunter has impressed on film and in the All-Star circuit already in the draft process. His testing shows limited upside, but that doesn't mean he can't be a useful NFL player, especially for Green Bay.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars – C Sam Hecht (Kansas State)

Upgrading the interior of the offensive line makes a ton of sense for the Jaguars as they move forward after a successful first year under Liam Coen. Sam Hecht impressed at the Combine, particularly with his agility testing with one of the best short shuttle times among the offensive line class that tested. Centers are hard to come by, especially consistently reliable ones, and Hecht has the makings of a player that Jacksonville could see for years to come up front.

Full Round 3 projection — Picks No. 65-100

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 65. Arizona Cardinals OT Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern) 66. Tennessee Titans CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) 67. Las Vegas Raiders CB Chandler Rivers (Duke) 68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ) CB Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) 69. Houston Texans (via NYG) RB Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) 70. Cleveland Browns QB Carson Beck (Georgia) 71. Washington Commanders EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) 72. Cincinnati Bengals OG Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) 73. New Orleans Saints DL Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) 74. Arizona Cardinals (via KC) DL Dontay Corleon (Cincinnati) 75. Miami Dolphins EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech) 76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL) QB Drew Allar (Penn State) 77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Devin Moore (Florida) 78. Indianapolis Colts LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri) 79. Atlanta Falcons WR Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) 80. Baltimore Ravens OL Brian Parker II (Duke) 81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET) S Genesis Smith (Arizona) 82. Minnesota Vikings RB Seth McGowan (Kentucky) 83. Carolina Panthers LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) 84. Green Bay Packers CB Daylen Everette (Georgia) 85. Pittsburgh Steelers S Kamari Ramsey (USC) 86. Los Angeles Chargers EDGE LT Overton (Alabama) 87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI) DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State) 88. Jacksonville Jaguars DL Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana) 89. Chicago Bears WR Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) 90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU) TE Max Klare (Ohio State) 91. Buffalo Bills WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) 92. San Francisco 49ers OG Billy Schrauth (Notre Dame) 93. Los Angeles Rams TE Michael Trigg (Baylor) 94. Denver Broncos RB Jonah Coleman (Washington) 95. New England Patriots WR Brenen Thompson (Mississippi State) 96. Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas) 97. Minnesota Vikings DL Domonique Orange (Iowa State) 98. Philadelphia Eagles TE Justin Joly (NC State) 99. Pittsburgh Steelers OT Markel Bell (Miami) 100. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Skyler Bell (UConn)

Drew Allar was a buzzy name at the Combine and the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams that were reportedly intrigued by the Penn State product. Don't get me wrong, I watched him enough with the Nittany Lions to be dubious of that being a good idea, but he's the prototype for a toolsy player who would make a lot of sense to get drafted higher than the tape says that he should. And a desperate team like the Steelers could make a ploy.

In terms of other big risers from the Combine, three that stand out are Kaleb Proctor, who shone with the defensive line group and has high-end potential, and now climbs into the third to the Jags. Beyond that, the Patriots bet on the speed (4.26s in the 40) of Brenan Thompson at receiver, and the same is true for the Seahawks potentially trying to replace Kenneth Walker with the speedy Mike Washington Jr., who also dominated in Indianapolis this past weekend.