Kenyon Sadiq landing spots: 4 first-round teams that might reach after amazing Combine

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq had one of the all-time great NFL Combine performances for a tight end on Friday, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. That's the fastest 40 time for a tight end since at least 2003, breaking Vernon Davis' 4.40 record from 2006.

We knew Sadiq was the best athlete in this tight end class, but I'm not sure we knew that Sadiq was going to set a record for speed. Already viewed as a first-round prospect, will this performance shoot him even farther up draft boards?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq's 40-yard dash time is going to get the most attention when discussing how he did at the NFL Combine, and for good reason. Sadiq's speed is a big part of why teams are so excited about the Oregon product.

But Sadiq proved that his athleticism goes beyond speed. His vertical was the second-best ever by a tight end and his broad jump was third-best. (And weirdly, he was behind Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers in both of those, because we're witnessing a tight end class that has some next-level athletes in it.)

If one were to just look at Sadiq's stats last season at Oregon, they might wonder what all the hype is about. 51 catches, 560 yards and eight touchdowns are impressive, but those numbers alone might not scream "first-round pick." Add in the athleticism metrics, though, and the upside from Sadiq is clear.

Potential Kenyon Sadiq landing spots after strong NFL Combine showing

While Sadiq looked like a first-round pick already, teams picking in the first half of the first round may need to rethink their plans after this performance, especially if those teams have needs at tight end. Sadiq has the physical tools to wind up as a top-five tight end in the league, and while that outcome probably isn't the most likely one, it's still likely worth reaching for him in hopes that he hits his ceiling.

New Orleans Saints (No. 8 overall)

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Could Sadiq go in the top 10? While tight end isn't usually viewed as one of the premium positions that a team will reach for, it's worth noting that two of the last five NFL drafts have seen a tight end go within the first 10 picks.

Year Player Draft Position 2021 Kyle Pitts 4th 2022 Trey McBride 55th 2023 Dalton Kincaid 25th 2024 Brock Bowers 13th 2025 Colston Loveland 10th

The New Orleans Saints are drafting at No. 8 overall and have been connected to some of the top wide receiver names in this class as a way of giving second-year quarterback Tyler Shough another key weapon to work with. But does that weapon have to be a wide receiver, especially on a roster that already has Chris Olave?

Yes, the other receiver spots are weak, with Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton occupying them, but what about tight end? Juwan Johnson had a strong season in 2025, catching 77 passes for 889 yards and three touchdowns, but a good bit of that production came not because Johnson was some late-developing elite option at the position but because of the nature of this offense and the lack of other receiving weapons.

What if you go all-in on the tight end position, adding Sadiq to play with Johnson? Sadiq's skill set likely allows him to play as a big slot anyway, so you're kind of working on the wide receiver position as well by drafting Sadiq. That could help the Saints take a big leap toward contention in 2026.

Los Angeles Rams (No. 13 overall)

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams spent a second-round pick on Colby Parkinson last year, so would they turn around and spend a first on Sadiq this season? Maybe!

That's because the 2026 season in Los Angeles needs to be about maximizing the talent around quarterback Matthew Stafford to prepare for one final Super Bowl run. Stafford showed he still had what it takes to play elite-level football in 2025, but the Rams came up short. Sadiq increases the chances that this offense can play championship-level football again next season.

And if Sadiq pans out, the Rams will have an even better situation for whoever Stafford's replacement is in 2027, assuming he doesn't come back for yet another season. While it might be tempting for L.A. to use this pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, with the plan being for him to succeed Stafford, it makes more sense to do something that betters this team's shot at winning now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 15 overall)

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Cade Otton hitting free agency, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could opt to reset at tight end, letting Otton walk and signing Sadiq in his place. While Otton has been solid over his four seasons with the Buccaneers, Sadiq offers Tampa a chance at having a real game-changer in the role. That's especially important in the context of this Tampa offense as a whole.

The Buccaneers have relied on the receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for years now, but Evans is a free agent, and Godwin is in what's effectively the final year of his deal and missed much of the last two seasons with injury. This era of Tampa football is over, but drafting Emeka Egbuka in the first round last year was a nice start to the next one. Adding Sadiq gives them an even stronger base to work from, ensuring that Baker Mayfield's life remains relatively easy.

Carolina Panthers (No. 19 overall)

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Before the NFL Combine, this felt like the right spot for Sadiq to land. The Carolina Panthers drafted Ja'Tavion Sanders in 2024 in hopes that he could give the team a reliable player at the position, but after an encouraging rookie campaign, his numbers dropped significantly in 2025, even when accounting for him missing three more games than he did as a rookie.

Ja'Tavion Sanders Receptions Per Game Yards Per Game Yards Per Catch 2024 2.1 21.4 10.4 2025 2.2 14.6 6.6

Sadiq would add a needed weapon for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Just look at how drafting Tetairoa McMillan last season propelled Young to the best season of his career and landed the Panthers in the postseason. Now, imagine adding another potentially very good threat who can make plays out of the slot while also having the speed to stretch the field. It'd be huge for Young's development and for Carolina's chances of making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2015.

The only issue for Carolina? Sadiq's NFL Combine performance makes it rather unlikely that he'll even be on the board this far down.