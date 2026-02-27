Kenyon Sadiq 40 time projections: Oregon TE is an athletic freak

Vernon Davis has the fastest 40-yard dash time for all tight ends with a 4.38. Kenyon Sadiq is good, but he isn’t that good. He should have one of the more impressive 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine. I think people are sleeping on his athleticism, which is why people are going to be surprised to see his 40-yard dash time. Sadiq might just boost his draft stock too with a big week.

Kenyon Saadiq 40 time prediction and projection

You don’t see many tight ends that move like Kenyon Sadiq. NFL Draft Buzz is projecting him to have a 4.55 40-yard dash time. He showed his ability to make plays quite a bit this past season. Not only is he a good pass catcher, but he’s athletic. He’s smaller than most tight ends but that very much helps with his explosion and ability to weave through defenders. I would say 4.55 is an accurate and fair number. Bleacher Report compared Sadiq to Dalton Kincaid and Tyler Warren and truthfully he’ll have no problem beating their 40-yard dash times.

Prediction: 4.57

What range is Kenyon Sadiq projected to be drafted?

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most NFL mock drafts have Sadiq as a mid-late first round selection, which is right on for me. There’s a lot of defenders that will get taken up early, which will ultimately push Sadiq down the board. Wherever he lands, they’re getting a star. Think, the impact Harold Fannin Jr. had with the Cleveland Browns. With the right offense, Sadiq will terrorize defenses in his rookie season. Barring anything crazy, he should be the first tight end off the board.

Potential Kenyon Sadiq landing spots in the 2026 draft

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert has anchored the tight end position for the Philadelphia Eagles for a few years now. This offense doesn’t seem keen on utilizing a lot of receivers so the next natural position to add to would be tight end. The Eagles are going to evolve their offense this offseason and the new offensive coordinator has to see how valuable it is to get two tight ends in that offense and even use Sadiq as a slot option. Seems too good to pass up with the No. 23 pick.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have to figure out the best way to get Bo Nix better weapons. Cortland Sutton is good and so is Marvin Mims, but they don’t have that true No. 1 target. If they settle with role players as receivers then the next best thing to do is to get a reliable target at tight end. Sadiq would be great with the Broncos. Nix would have a comfortable target and it would open the pass game more.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is running out of excuses to start contending for championships. He’s been to the playoffs three times and has yet to win a playoff game. Part of it is the Chargers haven’t gotten elite receivers for Herbert to throw to. Though Sadiq isn’t a receiver, his versatility allows him to be a slot or inside receiver and tight end. That could do wonders for an offense that likes to run the ball.

Kenyon Sadiq stats and draft info from Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 245 pounds

: 245 pounds Position : Tight end

: Tight end 2025 stats: 560 receiving yards, 8 TDs

Sadiq will surprise a lot of people at the NFL Scouting Combine with his athleticism. He’s not your prototypical tight end. His build reminds me of Isaiah Likely. If the team that drafts Sadiq uses him similar to how the Ravens use Likely, that will help him reach his full potential. He wasn’t as elite at Oregon, but his skillset will translate well to the NFL with the right system.

This isn’t a deep tight end class, but he still stands out among the rest. The fact that he’s a first round talent proves just how good he is. His 40-yard time will surprise some people, but since high school, he’s shown just how athletic he really is.