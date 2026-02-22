NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 3-round projection with major trades before the Combine

The NFL Combine is always a turning point for the NFL Draft conversations. Not only does it increase the fan fervor around April's draft, but it gives us more athletic baselines and conversations. That's not to say that the Scouting Combine should make or break a player's draft stock, but it can certainly help, hurt, or further confirm what we know about these prospects. However, it's equally important to know where we stand going into the Combine, which is why we have to deliver another 2026 NFL Mock Draft with a full projection for the first three rounds and Top 100 picks.

For some added fun as offseason rumors are beginning to pop up, we have some big-time trades involved, most notably in the first round, of this mock draft projection that seem realistic — even if they don't cover every trade that could transpire. But with that, let's lock in for our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, starting again with the Las Vegas Raiders, who I don't see moving off the No. 1 pick despite some recent suggestions.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Heisman Trophy winner; led Hoosiers to 16-0 and National Championship Game berth; more TDs than incompletions in first two rounds of CFP

While I love Fernando Mendoza's make-up as a prospect overall, I do fully agree with the increasing volume around the idea that he's not a Caleb Williams, a Drake Maye, or maybe even a Cam Ward in terms of his pedigree. At the same time, I still think he has the tools and mental ability at the position to be a franchise player for the Raiders. With the No. 1 pick and no long-term answer at the position, they'd be foolish to pass up on him, despite the concerns that are present with his pressure-to-sack rate.

2. New York Jets – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

School: Miami

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Concerns about arm length; production doesn’t match that with 12 sacks, 68 hurries this year; nearly a 25% pressure rate in 2025

The more I think about it, the more I can't ignore the fact that the Jets' roster is so barren, that they simply can't ignore who I feel is the surest bet on the board. I don't care that Rueben Bain Jr.'s arms are shorter than the prototype on the edge. That didn't stop him from consistently wreaking havoc against every offensive line he and Miami were up against. I see the goods of a franchise cornerstone pass-rusher, and New York can't pass that up.

3. New Orleans Saints (via ARZ) – EDGE David Bailey

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

School: Texas Tech

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: 15 sacks and 43 hurries in 14 games as senior; pass-rusher first, but above average run defender; strong, prototypical frame with elite first step

While you could make the case that the Saints could get Tyler Shough some help by sticking at No. 8, the Cardinals should be in the business of trying to stockpile picks (especially if they trade Kyler Murray). As such, the Saints could make a bold move for a premium player that will take their defense into a new era.

David Bailey is a complete and total monster off the edge, arguably the purest pass-rusher in the class, even more so than Bain. New Orleans' defense has been aging for a few years now at its core, and the Texas Tech product can be the stalwart for this group for years and years to come.

4. Tennessee Titans – LB Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Hybrid piece with off-ball and edge potential; 6.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, 69 tackles in 651 snaps this season

One of the beautiful things about the Titans is being able to go in a number of different directions with the fourth pick and all of them likely improving this team by a wide margin. Arvell Reese, however, would be a selection right in Robert Saleh's wheelhouse. The versatile linebacker/edge hybrid is just simply a playmaker. In the wrong hands, he might not reach his ceiling, but Saleh is such a brilliant defensive mind that I see him being the right man to maximize the OSU standout's talent.

5. New York Giants – WR Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Breakout year in 2025 with 875 yards and 9 TDs in 11 games; movable around formation; exceptional balance in all phases

Speaking of Ohio State standouts, Carnell Tate is seemingly becoming the consensus WR1 in the class as we get deeper into the draft process. For the Giants, I love what he can be as a complement to Malik Nabers in the passing attack with Jaxson Dart. Make no mistake, New York has plenty of other needs, but they also can't pass on a premier talent such as this just in the name of needs. Tate and Nabers could elevate this offense in a manner not dissimilar to the Bengals with Chase and Higgins.

6. Cleveland Browns – OT Francis Mauigoa

School: Miami

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Monster with three seasons of experience; right tackle with Miami; well-rounded, but better pass-blocker than in the run game

Another year, another instance of dubious history for the Browns. They're set to become one of the first teams in NFL history to potentially lose all five starting offensive lineman from last year in free agency. That means reinforcements have to be coming, and they'll gladly take Francis Mauigoa in this spot. Miami's behemoth has the overpowering frame you want, but moves extremely well with his feet and hands for a guy his size. He has consistent Pro Bowl potential that the Browns need in the trenches.

7. Washington Commanders – S Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Two-time unanimous All-American and three-time All-Conference; top-tier athlete with unreal versatility; return potential on special teams

Frankly, I'd be shocked if the Washington Commanders' draft played out any other way than Dan Quinn pushing for the best defensive player left on the board when they come on the clock for the seventh overall pick. That's clearly Caleb Downs in this spot. Whether you're asking him to drop into zone coverage, defend in the slot, come into the box against the run, or even return kicks, Downs is just a stud. He's too good to slip out of the top 10 and the Commanders get a true stud with their pick.

8. Arizona Cardinals (via NO) – OT Spencer Fano

School: Utah

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: One sack allowed over two seasons and 800+ pass blocking snaps; right tackle for the Utes the last two seasons

After trading down, the Cardinals reap the benefits of doing so. Not only does a roster that will likely need a ton of help moving forward via the draft gain more capital, but they still are able to add a stud tackle to the mix on offense. Spencer Fano might not be the wowing physical presence of Mauigoa, but his college career showed that he's steady as a rock as a bookend. He played on the right side at Utah, and can likely stay there in Arizona to pair with Paris Johnson Jr.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – RB Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Notre Dame

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: 1,372 yards and 18 TDs this season despite just 199 carries; 60 forced missed tackles; elite acceleration and burst with contact balance

I go back-and-forth on whether or not the Chiefs should be using a Top 10 pick on a running back. At the end of the day, though, it really depends on how the board falls. If one of Bain, Bailey or Reese were to fall to the ninth pick, then Kansas City would be foolish to pass on them. In this spot, though, Jeremiyah Love is the best overall player on the board. He has the game to reignite the Chiefs rushing attack, as well as be a weapon in the passing game.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – LB Sonny Styles

School: Ohio State

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Complete linebacker with top-end run defense and coverage grades; Only two missed tackles in 600+ snaps in 2025; son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles

The quiet secret when it comes to Sonny Styles is that he's not as far off from Arvell Reese as some would like to think. While Styles played more as a traditional linebacker, Ohio State still showcased his athletic tools and versatility to move around the defense, and he was flat-out dominant in doing so. The Bengals direly need all the defensive help they can possibly get this offseason, especially if Trey Hendrickson indeed leaves. Styles could be a chess piece for them to build around on that side of the ball moving forward.

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Mansoor Delane

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

School: LSU

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Broke out in 2025 for LSU after transferring; better in man than zone coverage; 26.7 passer rating allowed this season

Releasing Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, among others, was just the tip of the iceberg for the Dolphins. Either trading or releasing Tua Tagovailoa is coming, in addition to numerous other minor moves. What that means is Miami is going full rebuild, and needs to just start stacking talent. Mansoor Delane will help them to do that. He shone after transferring to LSU from Virginia Tech, and can be a lockdown secondary piece at the next level.

12. Dallas Cowboys – EDGE Cashius Howell

School: Texas A&M

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Largely a pass-rush specialist; 12 sacks and 27 hurries on 301 pass rush snaps in 2025; motor elite, but still work-in-progress as run defender

For months now, I've been giving Sonny Styles to the Dallas Cowboys in this spot. But what are the Joneses going to do if the Ohio State star isn't on the board? While cornerback could be in play, they also have another first-rounder and more than one route to that. I think it comes down to Cashius Howell and Keldric Faulk, but with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker talking about a switch to a 3-4 base alignment, Howell much more neatly fits was the Cowboys defense needs on the edge.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – CB Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Tennessee

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not play in 2025 after torn ACL in January; 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024; six INTs in 24 career games

The Rams are in a situation in which they not only could use cornerback help to begin with, but they could potentially lose Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick this offseason. While Jermod McCoy didn't play a snap this season because of a knee injury, he's the answer for LA in this draft slot. He's sticky in coverage with ideal length and fluidity in his movements. As long as the injury doesn't cause lingering affects, he's a major answer for this Rams defense.

14. Baltimore Ravens – WR Makai Lemon

School: USC

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Smaller than Tate and Tyson; 1,156 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games this year; dynamic movement ability across formation and in space

While the Ravens might've hired a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter, they still might need to upgrade the offense meaningfully. Unfortunately, that likely means another bite at the wide receiver apple in the first round, but Makai Lemon as a prospect should make you feel good about that. While he's smaller among the top three receivers, Lemon is more than adequate in that department, but brings elite movement and run-after-catch ability to the equation.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Keldric Faulk

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Auburn

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Only two sacks in 2025 after nine the year prior; far superior against the run than as a pass-rusher; potential move inside is possible

Your weekly reminder that I'm not big on Keldric Faulk in terms of how I relate to the consensus, but if there's enough noise, you have to listen. With Faulk, the noise does make sense. He has elite physical traits for a player who tips the scales at 280+ pounds. He has the potential to be a force off the edge. That's why a team like the Bucs take him here. Tampa needs to revamp its defensive personnel under Todd Bowles, and gambling on a player's talent rather than production is risky, but could pay huge dividends.

16. New York Jets (via IND) – CB Avieon Terrell

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell; strong run defender despite slighter frame; experience outside and in the slot

It's just too poetic for the Jets to get to the selection owed to them by the Colts for the Sauce Gardner trade, and for New York to target his ostensible replacement. Avieon Terrell is a terrific player, despite being a bit thin, something that will worry teams when it comes to translating to the NFL. But he was still a plus run defender at Clemson, while also being both versatile and effective when dropping into coverage. He's an immediate upgrade to New York's DB room.

17. Detroit Lions – OL Kadyn Proctor

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

School: Alabama

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Potential guard/tackle versatility in the NFL; freak of nature with movement ability at 366 pounds (listed); allowed five sacks in 930+ pass block snaps

I simply can't ignore how perfect of a fit Kadyn Proctor is with the Detroit Lions. Not only do you have the Alabama pedigree, not only do you have a tremendous athlete for someone who is of monstrous size, but you also have a player who has come into his own and is potentially movable in the trenches. The Lions need offensive line upgrades this offseason, and Proctor just fits the DNA that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have created in Detroit. I think it's written in the stars.

18. Minnesota Vikings – S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

School: Toledo

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Fast riser in draft class as stock soars; all-around defender with elite coverage grade and above-average run defense; 50.3 passer rating allowed

If you don't know the name Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, learn it. I've really dove into him and, while he's not a Top 20 prospect for me, I understand why he's getting that type of buzz. He's been one of the top-graded safeties in college football in the past three seasons with tremendous versatility both deep and in the box because of his ability to defend the run well, but also cover at an elite level. With the Vikings getting too old on the back end, McNeil-Warren can be a step into the future.

19. Carolina Panthers – WR Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Arizona State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Over 1,800 yards and 18 TDs in last 21 games; some injury concerns over last two years; all-around weapon at the position

The Panthers appear like they absolute hit drafting Tetairoa McMillan in the top-five of last year's draft. The problem in Carolina, however, is that they still need more help on the offense to figure out if Bryce Young is the guy, though going defense with the 19th pick isn't a bad idea either depending on the player. But I don't think they can pass up Jordyn Tyson. If not for injury concerns, he'd be by WR1 in this class, but his stock is sliding because of his history. Even still, he's worth the dice-roll at this spot given his WR1 potential in the NFL.

20. Kansas City Chiefs (via DAL from GB) – EDGE T.J. Parker

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Great build (260 lbs) at the position; 18 sacks the past two seasons and plus run defense; standout in Senior Bowl practices

The Cowboys need a cornerback. The Chiefs have been connected to potentially trading Trent McDuffie before the final year of his rookie deal. Dallas also has an extra first-round pick, but no selections on Day 2. Feels like there is a trade match here waiting to be made, as Daniel Jeremiah has already floated.

After missing out on the top of the class and trading to the 20th pick, the Chiefs could strike gold with T.J. Parker. He showed at the Senior Bowl that his down season in 2025 had more to do with Clemson than his talent. Parker produced in 2024, so we've seen it translate, and he could be the biggest steal of the first round for a defense that needs a presence of his caliber on the edge.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – WR Denzel Boston

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

School: Washington

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: 800+ yards in each of past two seasons with 20 combined TDs; elite grading against man coverage; 6-foot-4 build makes him ideal outside

No matter what the Steelers do at quarterback this season, be that Aaron Rodgers or one of the other doors they walk through, Pittsburgh needs more receiver help beyond DK Metcalf. Denzel Boston could be a beautiful match with Metcalf. Though he isn't an athletic marvel, he's a big body with sure hands and elite contested-catch ability. Even better, he showed he can separate despite not being the greatest overall athlete. That's more than enough to make him the easy second target in the Steelers passing attack.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Zero sacks allowed last two seasons (800+ pass block snaps); primarily left guard, but experience at both spots

After enduring the litany of injuries on the offensive line from this past season, I'd be baffled if the Chargers don't take steps to address that at every turn, but especially in the draft. Vega Ioane was a stud for the Nittany Lions throughout his college career and a steady-as-a-rock interior presence. He can play on either side of the center, and is effective against the run as well. This just feels too perfect for the Bolts.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

School: Oregon

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Questions about production (560 yards, 8 TDs); physical freak at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with projected 4.45-4.55 seconds in the 40

Though it does remain to be certain whether the Eagles do part with Dallas Goedert, that still feels most likely. And with A.J. Brown's future wrapped in some uncertainty too, that means Philly needs some more weapons. Kenyon Sadiq's potential might be higher than any pass-catcher in this draft, but definitely among the tight ends. He wasn't a non-factor at Oregon, but he wasn't as much of a force as you'd expect for someone with his physical profile. Still, the traits are more than worth gambling on.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – OL Caleb Lomu

School: Utah

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Draft Notes: Left tackle opposite Fano the past two years; NFL-ready pass blocker with just two sacks allowed over 807 pass blocking snaps; work-in-progress as run blocker

Remember what I said about the Browns offensive line already? It's still true, and Cleveland is going to double up on tackles in this mock draft. Caleb Lomu was on the left side while Fano was on the right at Utah, and while Fano is the better NFL prospect, Lomu is still quite good. He's ready to take on the NFL as a pass-blocker already and has the length and explosive hands to be there soon in the run game as well. He's another piece that the Browns can build this offense around.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Down year in 2025, mirroring Clemson overall; six sacks over last two seasons; elite space-eater with all-around upside

Fine, I'll slow down on my love for Peter Woods. I remain higher than the consensus on the Clemson defender, but I also enjoy being right and giving fans some realistic looks. So we have Woods, who is another former standout for the Tigers who struggled a bit this year overall. He's an absolute monster, though, with size and uncanny explosiveness for his frame. The Bears need someone who can affect the game down-to-down on the defensive interior, and Woods has that potential in spades.

26. Buffalo Bills – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

School: Miami

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Ready-made pass-rusher despite age at 25 years old; switched positions multiple times in college; 50 hurries and 13 sacks for Miami in 2025

Though concerns about Akheem Mesidor's age are certainly warranted as he'll be 25 years old come Week 1 of the regular season, he's good enough to still be the pick here for the Bills. Buffalo's defense needs more force up front, both against the run and the pass in terms of getting a consistent rush. Mesidor is well-built and well-rounded as an edge rusher and, while he might not have the ceiling as some of his draft class piers, if he's already near his ceiling, that's a damn good thing for the Buffalo defense.

27. San Francisco 49ers – WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: 20 receiving TDs over the past two seasons; career-high 937 yards and 69 receptions in 2025; likely slot with versatility

Omar Cooper Jr. isn't getting a ton of first-round buzz as things currently stand, but I'm projecting a bit of what I think is going to happen with the Indiana star. He's not the biggest player, but he plays bigger than his frame, and he has arguably the surest hands in the class. I saw a comparison to Jarvis Landry, and that feels like his mold. The 49ers offense needs that type of target hog with Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings likely gone from the receiver room this offseason.

28. Houston Texans – OT Monroe Freeling

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Came on strong in his junior season with the Dawgs; better pass blocker than run blocker in current state; massive frame with a franchise tackle build

Unfortunately, we just don't need much creativity when it comes to the Texans and their first-round pick. Yes, they made the offensive line work this year, but barring a shocking C.J. Stroud trade this offseason, Houston needs to continue to invest in the trenches. Monroe Freeling isn't a finished product, but we saw rapid development this past season at Georgia. He should be able to play on either side of the line and give Houston more flexibility to get the right O-line group in place.

29. Los Angeles Rams – QB Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

School: Alabama

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: One-year starter with Crimson Tide; struggled mightily with pressure in 2025; Top 35 in FBS in Big-Time Throw Rate

Ty Simpson is on the fringe of being worth a first-round pick in my book. The arm talent, frame, and athleticism are what you want, but his decision-making and ability to navigate pressure were suspect. However, for the Rams, getting him with an extra first-round pick while also not needing him to start right away and getting the fifth-year option is extremely valuable. Again, the tools in the toolbox are there for Simpson to be a starting NFL quarterback, especially with Sean McVay, and LA has the time to let him further come into his own.

30. Denver Broncos – LB C.J. Allen

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Extremely toolsy and athletic in the middle of the field; elite run defender upon NFL arrival; still inconsistent dropping into coverage

With both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad potentially gone this offseason, the Broncos surely need to find some answers for the future at linebacker. There's a chance C.J. Allen comes off the board before this, but just as good of a chance Denver can still land him. Allen is another prospect who isn't a finished product, but he has elite NFL linebacker potential with his closing speed and instincts. He'll immediately shine against the run given his ability to close downhill, but he does still need refinement in coverage and on the blitz to a lesser degree.

31. New England Patriots – EDGE R Mason Thomas

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

School: Oklahoma

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Slightly smaller frame but still productive; 15 sacks and 35 hurries in last 23 games; plus run defender despite size questions

Make no mistake, we'll see the Patriots invest in the offensive line this offseason. At the same time, we're also going to see this team retool the defense that was truly the calling card en route to the Super Bowl. That starts on the edge for me, and R Mason Thomas is a prospect I love. Though he's not the biggest edge rusher at a listed sub-250 pounds, he's still a plus run defender and a ferocious pass-rusher. I think he'd fit right into what Mike Vrabel is cooking up in New England.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Brandon Cisse

School: South Carolina

Class: Junior

Draft notes: Might be best run-defending CB in the class; exceptional athlete who’s been inconsistent in coverage; better in zone currently to rely on athleticism

The lack of depth in the interior offensive line class leads me to believe we'll see Mike Macdonald push to help his side of the ball, especially with Riq Woolen likely out in Seattle. Brandon Cisse is one of the best pure athletes in the draft class and, while he's not as adept in man coverage right now as he is when dropping into zone, he'd be going to the right place to maximize his tools, be a great run defender on the outside, and eventually develop into a stalwart for the Super Bowl champs.

Full Round 2 projection — Picks No. 33-64

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 33. New York Jets DL Caleb Banks (Florida) 34. Arizona Cardinals S Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) 35. Tennessee Titans WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) 36. Las Vegas Raiders DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) 37. New York Giants OT Blake Miller (Clemson) 38. Houston Texans (via WAS) DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) 39. Cleveland Browns WR Germie Bernard (Alabama) 40. Dallas Cowboys (via KC) LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) 41. Cincinnati Bengals OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 42. New Orleans Saints WR Chris Bell (Louisville) 43. Miami Dolphins OT Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) 44. New York Jets (via DAL) LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati) 45. Baltimore Ravens DL Christen Miller (Georgia) 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Keith Abney II (Arizona State) 47. Indianapolis Colts S A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 48. Atlanta Falcons CB Keionte Scott (Miami) 49. Minnesota Vikings RB Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) 50. Detroit Lions EDGE Zion Young (Missouri) 51. Carolina Panthers EDGE Gabe Jacas (Illinois) 52. Green Bay Packers CB Colton Hood (Tennessee) 53. Pittsburgh Steelers OT Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern) 54. Philadelphia Eagles OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 55. Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan) 56. Jacksonville Jaguars DL Contay Corleone (Cincinnati) 57. Chicago Bears S Kamari Ramsey (USC) 58. San Francisco 49ers EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech) 59. Houston Texans C Connor Lew (Auburn) 60. Buffalo Bills CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) 61. Los Angeles Rams TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) 62. Denver Broncos WR Zachariah Branch (Georgia) 63. New England Patriots LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri) 64. Seattle Seahawks OG Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M)

To give these teams' fans some insight, I did want to highlight the four teams without a first-round pick and what they do in the second round with their first selections of the 2026 NFL Draft.

LSU Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

47. Indianapolis Colts – S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

The Colts' decision to go all-in bit them pretty hard with Daniel Jones' injury, but the roster is overall still in good shape. However, with three of their top four safeties, minus Cam Bynum, set to hit free agency, that's a clear position of need and A.J. Haulcy could be a godsend for Indianapolis. He's a terrific coverage player when dropping into deep and has experience playing in the slot as well. While he's not an elite run defender, he's more than adequate and should be a boom for the Colts secondary.

48. Atlanta Falcons – CB Keionte Scott, Miami

While A.J. Terrell remains a top-tier cornerback in the NFL, the rest of the Falcons secondary leaves a bit to be desired. So after making such heavy investments in the outside linebacker spot and front seven over the past couple of years, they turn their attention back to the secondary with Keionte Scott. An elite run defender at the position, he was sixth in college football in coverage stops this season while also recording two interceptions. He's likely a slot in the NFL, but he can fill that role for the Falcons, no doubt about it.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

52. Green Bay Packers – CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Tennessee not having Jermod McCoy this past season due to injury forced Colton Hood into far more of the spotlight than he otherwise would've been. Make no mistake, he wasn't perfect, but he overall performed quite well in coverage, allowing just a 70.8 passer rating when targeted (it wast 51.7 in 2024 as well) and was Top 25 in coverage stops as well. He's a better man corner than in zone, and has fluid hips and good instincts on the outside. The Packers secondary is going to undergo some changes this offseason, and bringing in Hood should be seen as a clear upgrade.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars – DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Jacksonville certainly arrived quicker under Liam Coen than many people expected, but this roster overall looks quite enticing. It's a shame it's not a deeper offensive line class in the Top 64 picks to address that depth there, but they do help their defensive line depth with Dontay Corleone. While not much of a pass-rusher, he's a tried and true run defender that can close up gaps and be a stuffer up the middle. That's a nice piece for this Jaguars defense to add to the puzzle as they aim to keep making strides.

Full Round 3 projection — Picks No. 65-100

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 65. Arizona Cardinals CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State) 66. Tennessee Titans CB Daylen Everette (Georgia) 67. Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) 68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ) WR Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) 69. Houston Texans (via NYG) RB Jonah Coleman (Washington) 70. Cleveland Browns QB Carson Beck (Miami) 71. Washington Commanders EDGE Keyron Crawford (Auburn) 72. Cincinnati Bengals EDGE LT Overton (Alabama) 73. New Orleans Saints DL Dominique Orange (Iowa State) 74. Kansas City Chiefs CB Chandler Rivers (Duke) 75. Miami Dolphins EDGE Anthony Lucas (USC) 76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL) QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) 77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) 78. Indianapolis Colts WR Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) 79. Atlanta Falcons TE Max Klare (Ohio State) 80. Baltimore Ravens TE Michael Trigg (Baylor) 81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET) C Jake Slaughter (Florida) 82. Minnesota Vikings CB Devin Moore (Florida) 83. Carolina Panthers LB Deontae Lawson (Alabama) 84. Green Bay Packers EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) 85. Pittsburgh Steelers S Zakee Wheatley (Penn State) 86. Los Angeles Chargers C Sam Hecht (Kansas State) 87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI) WR Skyler Bell (UConn) 88. Jacksonville Jaguars S Genesis Smith (Arizona) 89. Chicago Bears LB Kyle Louis (Pitt) 90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU) OG Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) 91. Buffalo Bills WR Antonio Williams (Clemson) 92. San Francisco 49ers OG Billy Schrauth (Notre Dame) 93. Los Angeles Rams OT Brian Parker II (Duke) 94. Denver Broncos CB Xavier Scott (Illinois) 95. New England Patriots WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) 96. Seattle Seahawks EDGE Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) 97. Minnesota Vikings C Jager Burton (Kentucky) 98. Philadelphia Eagles CB Treydan Stukes (Arizona) 99. Pittsburgh Steelers CB Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) 100. Jacksonville Jaguars OT J.C. Davis (Illinois)

The biggest note for the third round of the draft has to be with QB3 and QB4 coming off the board, as I'm projecting Carson Beck to go to the Cleveland Browns with the 70th overall pick and then Garrett Nussmeier heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Beck, it's a reunion with he and new Browns head coach Todd Monken, who was the offensive coordinator at Georgia at the start of Beck's college career. While Beck may not be a marvel of a talent, he's adequate across the board. The familiarity with Monken and the Browns staff could make him a viable Day 2 option to come in to compete with Shedeur Sanders for the starting job — and I might project Beck to win that battle as of right now.

Then we have the Steelers. There have already been reports that they like Nussmeier, and we still don't have full-blown clarity on what will happen next with Aaron Rodgers' career. Will Howard, to me, isn't the answer, but at the very least, Pittsburgh would do well to bring in competition for the young backup, and Nussmeier has high-end tools that could pay huge dividends for the Steelers if they hit on the LSU signal-caller.