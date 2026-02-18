Grading 11 NFL trades from ESPN for the Bears, Chiefs, Steelers and many more

The most exhilarating time of the season in the NFL. The offseason rumors are running rampant with trade rumors taking the forefront. If you’re not looking to bolster your roster, you’re looking to save some cap space. That’s precisely what Bill Barnwell of ESPN is breaking down with the 11 possible trades he proposed for the 2026 offseason. The good thing is offseason trades usually cost less and yield good returns.

When it comes to offseason trades and free agency, the most important thing is addressing the most pressing need and then using the draft for depth or key pieces to build around. ESPN’s potential trade targets and moves are interesting and give every team listed exactly what they need. Let’s grade their possible trades and dive more into why these moves either make sense or if they're a reach.

Chicago Bears’ trade for Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This is actually a really good move for a couple of reasons. The most important one is that the Chicago Bears finally get an elite EDGE rusher to drastically improve this defense. That was a glaring issue for them throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Adding Maxx Crosby is big for a couple of reasons. Not only does Crosby finally end his crippling relationship with the Raiders, but it also gives D.J. Moore a fresh start.

Moore has had an odd tenure in Chicago. He showed a lot of potential, but also had some effort issues that he’s been called out on multiple times. This move also gives Vegas a real receiver threat. After they traded Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, it opened a major vacancy in the offense.

Overall, this is a balanced trade that also addresses two major needs for both teams. I think Crosby will most likely be a New England Patriots, but if he does end up in Chicago, this is a very realistic deal that could get made.

Grade: A

Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Eagles QB Tanner McKee

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Eh, this just isn’t doing it for me. Pittsburgh playing around with average to even below average quarterbacks just isn’t the move. You don’t go after Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin just to get subpar quarterbacks in the offense. You either go after Aaron Rodgers or you make a big splash move. Going after Tanner McKee is neither. In recent years, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges and even Kenny Pickett have all started in the Steel City.

Mid. Mid. Mid.

Going after a backup quarterback to start for one of the most storied franchises in the NFL at this time just doesn’t make sense. The Steelers would be better off going with Will Howard or Rudolph than trading for a backup with somewhat respectable upside. This isn’t the move and Pittsburgh entertaining this would be a mistake.

The Steelers refuse to rebuild, which is why they’re in this situation to begin with. If they want to trigger a rebuild, then sure trade for an unknown backup quarterback. McCarthy wasn’t brought in to start a rebuild so neither should McKee.

Grade: D

Rams trade a first-round pick to Chiefs for CB Trent McDuffie

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a lopsided deal in my opinion because the LA Rams have two valuable first-round picks in April. It would make sense for them to hold onto those and especially not offload them for a cornerback. The Kansas City Chiefs would be interested in landing a first round pick just because they do have to decide how to add to this roster in the most cost-effective way. I could see why the Chiefs would be willing to give up Trent McDuffie for a first-rounder.

The Rams, however, shouldn’t even think about this. We saw the Indianapolis Colts give up a first-round pick for a cornerback and it backfired almost immediately. Yes, the Rams need help in the secondary. But they can turn to free agency if they want a top tier defensive back or simply turn to the draft and get a Week 1 starter in the first round.

Giving up that first-round pick when they need a receiver, linebacker help, defensive backs and a future starting quarterback, it just doesn’t make sense to part ways with that valuable pick for a cornerback that is good, but might not be worth it.

This is a great deal for the Kansas City Chiefs, this is a reach for the Rams. Not a terrible trade, just not one I’d be interested in.

Grade: C

Minnesota Vikings trade for Mac Jones in deal with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

We should have seen this coming. No way did we think J.J. McCarthy was going to come in after a year off and a mid outing in his final season at Michigan and be the perfect replacement for Sam Darnold. Well the Vikings did and now they’re scrambling to find a better option as they need a major improvement.

Enter Mac Jones.

Jones was Brock Purdy’s backup and is on pace to trend in the same way Darnold did. Darnold graduated from Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback rehab program to lead Minnesota to a 14-3 record. This past season he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings aren’t going to let the latest possible graduate of Shanahan’s curriculum slip.

This is a great move for Minnesota and one I expect them to take. If you’re Shanahan, yes, you don’t want to offload yet another serviceable backup quarterback, but if you could get three picks, including a second round pick, no way do you turn that down. It’s a win-win for both sides and truthfully has a high chance of actually happening.

Grade: A

Panthers, Colts swap receivers and late-round picks

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This isn’t a bad trade at all. This gives Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan real help in the offense and it helps the Indianapolis Colts save some cap space to ultimately re-sign Alec Pierce. They’ve gutted this receiver room and being able to get a young receiver that’s cheap and still has some upside is worth it.

The Colts have to figure out how to navigate cap space to possibly bring back Pierce and Daniel Jones. The Colts do ultimately take a hit by trading Michael Pittman Jr. but in the long run, it’s the better option. They can always pinpoint a solid receiver to complement Pierce – assuming he’s back.

As for Carolina, they’ve officially opened up their championship window. Now yes, they need a playoff win first to become title contenders, but after nearly a decade of losing, they’re playoff contenders and they need to look the part. Adding offensive weapons is key. They need running back depth and need receivers for Young to throw to.

Xavier Legette just hasn’t quite hit that ceiling the Panthers wanted him to, so using him to upgrade to Pittman is a smart move. This doesn’t mean the Panthers are going on a Super Bowl run in 2026, but it does show that they understand how important it is to capitalize on things when they’re going well.

Grade: B

Broncos land A.J. Brown, Eagles address DB need in swap

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This move makes a lot of sense for both teams. Denver, Cortland Sutton is good, but not No. 1 receiver worthy. They need a real threat on the perimeter and adding A.J. Brown is probably the only move for them at this point. Brown is going to be a popular trade target and the Broncos can add a massive need for the Eagles.

Philadelphia had some defensive issues this past season, but they need depth and getting Riley Moss could be important in helping this defense return to the success it had during their Super Bowl run.

Grade: A

Baltimore Ravens land Kayvon Thibodeaux from Giants' glut

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens had an odd season in 2025. They were finally supposed to have that season that was rewarded with a Super Bowl, yet it ended without a playoff appearance, a coaching change and now more questions about what to do. One move can be helping the New York Giants with their surplus of EDGE rushers.

The Giants drafted Abdul Carter last year while already having Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. By trading Thibodeaux, the Giants free up some space, get some draft capital and ultimately add some depth elsewhere. I don’t know if this is the best move for the Ravens, but it’s a start.

Grade: C

Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns strengthen trade pipeline

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns once again partake in a mutual trade in this mock. Once again, the Browns come out as winners. Since last offseason, the Browns fleeced the Jags to give up the No. 2 in last year’s draft, then swapped Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell. In this hypothetical move, the Browns get yet another upgrade to their offensive line.

Walker Little isn’t a massive upgrade, but when you look at the Browns offensive line, they need help badly. This is a good move for both sides with the Jags trimming some fat off the offensive line while Cleveland gets Shedeur Sanders some protection up front.

Grade: B

Jets take the plunge on Kyler Murray in trade with Arizona

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well the New York Jets are once again in quarterback hell and need to find a replacement for Justin Fields. The most reasonable option would be Kyler Murray, who seems on the outs in Arizona. Murray isn’t the best option, but it might just be the best option for the Jets as they need a massive upgrade. Dante Moore returning to college upended their plans of possibly landing one of the two best quarterback prospects in the 2026 draft class.

The Cardinals haven’t really committed to Murray and they’re set for yet another rebuild so trading Murray makes sense. He doesn’t have a lot of trade value so the Jets only coming off a fourth rounder makes this deal even more enticing. If it doesn’t work out, however, Glenn will probably be out and the Jets will be under yet another regime change.

Grade: C

Buffalo Bills swap Brian Thomas Jr. and Keon Coleman with Jags

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills seem keen on moving on from Keon Coleman and in this mock move, they swap receivers with the Jaguars to get an upgrade in Brian Thomas Jr. I don’t know if this is the upgrade they think it is, but it could give them a better perimeter weapon than they already have. They’re still going to need another receiver if they want to finally reach the Super Bowl with Josh Allen.

As for Jacksonville, this is just a way to get a receiver with a lot of upside, while letting one go that had a down season. I’m not sure if this move is mutually beneficial or simply a desperate attempt at the Bills trying to find a No. 1 receiver target.

Grade: C

Cowboys ship Kenny Clark out to the Bengals

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made shockwaves in the NFL after they traded Micah Parsons for some draft picks and Kenny Clark. Well, before the trade deadline, they also traded for Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets. It wouldn’t be bad to have them both, except Clark is a $21.5 million salary cap hit. He incurs no dead money, meaning he’s a very intriguing trade piece.

The Cincinnati Bengals need help on defense in every sense of the word. They can’t pass up on the chance to land Clark to begin improving this defensive line. Trey Hendrickson is a free agent meaning their defense is somehow already worse than last year’s. This is the perfect trade for both teams and if it happens, would be as balanced as it gets.

Grade: A