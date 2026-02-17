C.J. Stroud trade rumors should force these 8 teams to call the Texans

C.J. Stroud rightfully caught a ton of heat for his dismal postseason performance with the Houston Texans, which then brought about questions about his future. Due for a possible extension in the next year or two, it's reasonable to ask if he's warranted top-of-the-line quarterback money with his performance since his rookie year. But what I don't think we necessarily expected was his name to pop up as a potential trade candidate this offseason, but here we are.

Todd McShay of The Ringer recently posited that fans should be prepared for Stroud's name to be mentioned in trade rumors in the next few weeks as free agency nears. Now, given the uncertainty about a potential next contract, there's some sense in that. At the same time, it would be a blockbuster trade possibility for a former No. 2 overall pick who has helped his team to the playoffs multiple times already. That's something that QB-needy teams can't ignore, and basically one-quarter of the league should be calling Houston if moving Stroud is a legitimate possibility.

C.J. Stroud trade suitors who desperately need him

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields | David Butler II-Imagn Images

New York Jets

We start with the Jets, because of course we start with the Jets. The Justin Fields experiment was an immediate failure, but the good news in New York is that going back to square one isn't that prohibitive, as Fields' contract was basically designed for the Jets to be able to easily move on. However, the unfortunate part for the Jets is that, with Dante Moore returning to school, there really isn't a viable or at least a surefire quarterback option for them in the draft.

That means their attention turns to free agency — which is an admittedly awful class of potential suitors — and more likely the trade market. Kyler Murray has been oft-mentioned with the Jets and would make some sense, but what about the possibility of someone like Stroud, still on a rookie contract and with plenty of tools, but might need a change of scenery?

Now, to be clear, I don't trust the Jets to be the ones to turn things around for Stroud. However, in terms of the team's options at the position, they have the draft capital and the dire need that would seemingly make them an ideal trade partner for the Texans.

Arizona Cardinals

Would a Kyler Murray-C.J. Stroud swap make some sense? All indications are the Arizona Cardinals are planning to part ways with their former No. 1 overall pick this offseason as they hit a hard reset amid a coaching regime change. Given Murray's injuries and his lackluster showings when healthy, that would make some sense. But he too, like Stroud, could be a change-of-scenery guy in the right spot. And a potential trade involving both quarterbacks would make some sense.

Putting C.J. Stroud with Mike LaFleur would seemingly put the young passer in good hands to find his rookie season groove once again, while Murray could enter a far more stable situation and potentially recapture some of the magic we saw early in his career. But the real truth is that the Cardinals, no matter what they do with Murray, will need someone to help guide in the future of this offense under an offensive-minded coach, and Stroud would be as enticing as any option available to them.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins

Speaking of teams planning to move on from their veteran quarterback this offseason, it's a foregone conclusion that Tua Tagovailoa won't be playing for the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 season. The former fifth overall picks has seen a steady decline in his performance, his injury history is beyond concerning, and the Dolphins and Tua alike are just better off calling it quits this offseason, whether that's him getting cut or Miami finding a trade partner.

The reality of that for the Dolphins, however, is it likely means that Quinn Ewers is set to be their starting quarterback in Week 1 without another move at the position coming this offseason. Such a move is expected, though, and Stroud would seemingly be the right type of guy to help usher in a new era with Miami. He's cost-effective, he has plenty of tools, and there could still be a bright future for him in this league. That's the type of swing that the Dolphins should be more than willing to take, and build an infrastructure around him with a new head coach and general manager in place.

Cleveland Browns

Whatever negative things you have to say about Stroud, he still wasn't as bad as Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel were this past season. Hell, he wasn't as bad as the last we saw of Deshaun Watson either. All that is to say, the Browns quarterback room is in a terrible spot right now, and while there are some merits to the notion of giving Sanders and/or Gabriel another look next season under new head coach Todd Monken, it's hard to say with confidence that either is a future franchise option in Cleveland.

Stroud still could be, though, and the Browns have multiple first-round picks to potentially try and make that happen should the Texans make him available. There is plenty of work that needs to be done with this roster as a whole, but it's all for naught if they don't find some semblance of an answer at quarterback. Plus, if we're talking change-of-scenery, bringing Stroud back closer to his Ohio State roots would not only start him off on good footing with the Browns fanbase, but it would also surely make him feel a bit more comfortable than he currently does in Houston.

Trade partners who could take a flier

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings

After the J.J. McCarthy debacle this past season that seemingly cost general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah his job, the Minnesota Vikings' plans at quarterback this offseason appear quite clear. McCarthy, as a Top 10 pick, is going to get another opportunity to prove that he deserves to be the starter, but the Vikings' plan seems to be bringing in competition for No. 9 in order to make him earn the job.

Some have speculated that Kirk Cousins or an option of that caliber would make sense, but Stroud would be the best possible version for Minnesota. He still has the benefit of youth to be a long-term option for the Vikings if he were to work out and, despite his flaws, he's looked far better at the NFL level than McCarthy has to this point. The big question is if the Vikings would be willing to be this aggressive to bring in competition for their own young quarterback, but it might be the option that gives them the best overall chance at long-term success, one way or another.

Pittsburgh Steelers

On the flip side of the Vikings, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear to have any long-term options at the position, good or bad. Yes, I know Will Howard has plenty of fans, but if your hope for the future at quarterback is a Day 3 rookie who was known in college overall for being limited as a passer, I'm not sure I can viably say that the organization actually has a plan at the position. And let's be clear, Aaron Rodgers, outside of the 2026 season (if you even want to consider that) is the farthest thing from a long-term option at quarterback as well.

Having said that, Stroud would be the right type of guy to bring into the building. Say what you will about Mike McCarthy, but his track record of quarterback development has been quite good throughout his career, and he could be the right type of guy to mine the best out of Stroud while he's still on a rookie contract. For the Steelers, though, it would also be their best crack at a potential franchise quarterback who's still cost-effective, far more so than reaching on a player like Ty Simpson in the draft.

Wild card teams for a C.J. Stroud trade

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams

If we're talking about teams that could really make a splash, look no further than the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, it appears that Matthew Stafford will be returning for another year under Sean McVay, but given his age and his recent bouts with injury, that's far from a foregone conclusion. More importantly, the Rams are a team that has been relentlessly connected to potential succession plans for Stafford, largely because it doesn't seem like they have one on the roster at this point in time.

The complicating factor in this, of course, is the simple fact that Stafford could play at least one more season with the Rams, which doesn't necessarily fit the timeline that you'd imagine with Stroud. However, if Los Angeles was interested in hitting a hard reset on the former No. 2 overall pick, or if Stafford ends up not returning for the 2026 campaign, then they would be a readymade situation for Stroud to hit the ground running with an elite set of weapons and arguably the most gifted offensive mind in the game, McVay.

Las Vegas Raiders

It's been a near certainty that, after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana whenever they come on the clock in April. And the smart money is still on that happening. However, as we get closer to the NFL Combine, there haver been some murmurs about the possibility of the Raiders trading out of the No. 1 overall pick, stockpiling more draft capital, and then finding another solution at quarterback.

Would C.J. Stroud not be the best version of that? I understand how you could talk yourself into someone like a Kyler Murray over Stroud, but Stroud simply fits the Raiders' timeline better, and would put the passer in a situation that could improve quite quickly. There are solid weapons in place, the offensive line is going to be invested in heavily this offseason, and the new coaching regime under Klint Kubiak would make a world of sense for Stroud to take the next step in his development.

I'm not saying it's likely. But I am saying that the possibility of the Raiders trading for Stroud instead of taking Mendoza with the first overall pick at least has to be a discussion in the Vegas front office.