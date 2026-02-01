Every NFL team’s perfect offseason free agency target to catch the Patriots and Seahawks

The Super Bowl is still a week away so what’s the best way to pass the time? To look at what the other 30 teams need to do to catch the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 season. We’re not talking about the NFL Draft, though. What do the rest of the NFL teams need to do in free agency to make them instantly better and prepared for a playoff run.

Some teams like the Dallas Cowboys or the Buffalo Bills don’t need much, just a key weapon to bolster their roster. Other teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and the other bottomfeeders of the league have a lot of work to do if they want to be championship contenders, let alone playoff contenders.

Here’s one offseason free agency target for every team that will expedite their championship window.

Perfect free agent target for every NFL team

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Jaelen Phillips, EDGE rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals have to improve their defensive line and with the pending departure of Trey Hendrickson, it just doesn’t make sense for the Bengals to not replenish him via free agency. It would be easy to turn to the NFL Draft, but let’s be honest, Duke Tobin has been terrible at identifying promising talent. He’s better off taking a chance in free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashid Shaheed, wide receiver

D.K. Metcalf is good, but the Steelers still need more than one perimeter weapon. Shaheed was an explosive addition to the Seahawks and could be the same for Pittsburgh next year. Sure they need to figure out their quarterback situation, but that won’t be the difference in whether they’re going to contend for a championship this year or not. They need more offense too.

Cleveland Browns: Romeo Doubs, wide receiver

Romeo Doubs should be a player that garners a lot of attention and the Browns would behoove themselves to neglect the wide receiver position for the second-straight season. Todd Monken should breathe new life into this offense and with it, should improve this offense. The best way to do it is add a real weapon for Shedeur Sanders.

Baltimore Ravens: Riq Woolen, cornerback

Baltimore might be in lowkey rebuild mode, but they still have work that needs to be done. That starts with improving their secondary. They should look at Riq Woolen to add. Sure, Seattle is probably going to retain him, but if they don’t, the Ravens should swoop in.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans: Rasheed Walker, offensive lineman

The Tennessee Titans need to protect Cam Ward. He got beat up this year and with a new regime taking over, their first order of business should be protecting their starting quarterback. They need to improve a lot with their offense, but none of that matters if Ward continues to take a beating.

Indianapolis Colts: Malik Willis, quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Malik Willis needs to land with the Colts if they want to make up for last year’s shortcomings. The Colts ended the year with a seven-game losing streak and losing eight of the last nine games. All of that came after Daniel Jones went down with an injury. Jones is going to be expensive, but that doesn’t mean the Colts have to have a setback at quarterback. Willis is good enough to keep the Colts competitive next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kwity Paye, EDGE rusher

Jacksonville needs some EDGE rush pressure. Travon Walker just isn’t having the impact they need and they have to improve their pass rush if they want to be better in 2026. Paye is one of the top names this free agency period and if he does become available, the Jags should be aggressive in adding him.

Houston Texans: Zion Johnson, offensive lineman

C.J. Stroud was fighting demons in the postseason and by the time the Texans met the Patriots, the backup guard's backup was protecting him. The Texans need to improve their offensive line. Their defense was atop the NFL, they need to sure up that offensive line if they want to ever make it past the divisional round.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Mike Evans, wide receiver

This is a major if, but if this happens, the Buffalo Bills might just be good enough to finally reach the Super Bowl. Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL since he’s been drafted. Buffalo needs another receiver for Josh Allen to throw to as passing was the Bills’ weakness, believe it or not.

Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Watson, cornerback

The Miami Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey and their cornerback room went to hell. They have to rebuild that position group imminently and that starts with Jaylen Watson. The Chiefs could decide not to pay him and if he does hit free agency should have quite a few teams calling. The first team should be Miami if they want to get anywhere near the top of the AFC East division.

New York Jets: Kirk Cousins, quarterback

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are far from being playoff contenders, which is why they should probably focus more on just staying afloat this season. With Kirk Cousins being released, this is a low-risk move. Either he makes the Jets look better than they are or he’s a bridge option for a year so they can draft their future guy.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: David Edwards, offensive lineman

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL going into the 2026 season and the last thing he needs is a crippled offensive line again. The Chiefs have to be smart in how they build this offensive line because that’s been their biggest weakness over the last few seasons. Edwards isn’t necessarily a missing piece, but he’s an important one.

Las Vegas Raiders: Wan’Dale Robinson, wide receiver

Wan’Dale Robinson will be a free agent and the Las Vegas Raiders need weapons for their new quarterback, who will most likely be Fernando Mendoza. Brock Bowers is a solid option and Ashton Jeanty is showing potential as a running back, but after trading Jakobi Meyers, they need a perimeter threat. Robinson isn’t the best, but he’s a start for a team that needs a whole lot of work.

Los Angeles Chargers: Cade Mays, offensive lineman

Los Angeles needs to improve their offensive line. They had a solid defense and a respectable offense, but adding some protection up front might just keep Justin Herbert from more playoff scrutiny. The Chargers haven’t won a playoff game since they drafted Herbert and are starting to run out of excuses. Improving their offensive line could be their final chance.

Denver Broncos: Kyle Pitts, tight end

The Denver Broncos need a tight end in this offense and adding someone like Kyle Pitts would be mutually beneficial. Pitts just hasn’t quite reached his potential and the Broncos need another weapon as a vertical threat. Bo Nix doesn’t have to do a lot in this offense and adding Pitts just takes even less stress off of him.

NFC North

Detroit Lions: John Franklin-Meyers, defensive lineman

Detroit had an interesting season, but one thing stayed true: Their offense is legit. That said, they need to add some depth to their defensive line and Jonathan Franklin-Meyers could be that perfect addition. They could probably benefit from some additional help in the secondary too, but winning the battle in the trenches is the best way for the Lions to get back to the top of the NFC.

Minnesota Vikings: Daniel Jones, quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings passed on Daniel Jones once. After how things went with J.J. McCarthy this year, they can’t pass up on him again. Jones will be costly, but that shouldn’t deter the Vikings from doing what they should have done last offseason. That could have been a call from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and now that he’s gone, maybe Minnesota can finally get a quarterback worthy enough to get them on a playoff run.

Chicago Bears: Trey Hendrickson, EDGE rusher

The Chicago Bears can get the best defensive player in the free agency market while also addressing a major need. Chicago needs a better pass rush if they want to return to the playoffs and adding Hendrickson would go a long way in making sure they don’t have to worry about shoddy pass defense every game.

Green Bay Packers: Kamren Curl, defensive back

The Green Bay Packers lost EDGE rusher Micah Parson to a torn ACL this year and while that wasn’t ideal, it does makes it difficult to add major pieces. His contract – along with Jordan Love’s – is eating up a lot of cap space so the Packers will have to be creative. If Curl is affordable, the Packers have to think seriously about adding him.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers: Christian Kirk, wide receiver

Jimmy Horn had a crucial drop on fourth down in the Carolina Panthers loss to the LA Rams in the wild card round. That’s why they need to add to their receiver room because as good as Tetairoa McMillan is, they need depth. Kirk gives them depth and keeps them competitive in one of the worst divisions in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Boye Mafe, EDGE rusher

The defense should be the strength of the Buccaneers and it somehow was their weakness this past season, which is why they need to improve their defense, starting with their defensive line. Boye Mafe had a solid season with Seattle and joining Todd Bowles defense will only help him further develop.

New Orleans Saints: Greg Newsome II, cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

I don’t think Greg Newsome is the best option as a cornerback in the free agency market, but the Saints do have to start somewhere. Getting Newsome would help them figure out their defensive back room as they’re deep in the rebuilding phase. It looks like Tyler Shough is going to get another go as the starter in 2026 and their offense is fine as is. If they can improve their defense, they might just have the foundation to turn things around.

Atlanta Falcons: Nakobe Dean, linebacker

The Atlanta Falcons need some help on defense and that starts with improving the linebacker room. Nakobe Dean will be a free agent and that could be the best option for Atlanta in helping this defense improve. They were aggressive in addressing their pass rush last year and their secondary isn’t bad. If they can improve their linebacker room, it might just help them put the 2025 season behind them.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: George Pickens, wide receiver

We saw just how valuable George Pickens was in Dallas. This team isn’t nearly as good if they don’t have two true perimeter threats for Dak Prescott to target. Prescott might not have many more solid seasons like he’s been having. They can’t waste away another season by not giving him the weapons to keep this offense explosive.

Washington Commanders: Leo Chenal, linebacker

Bobby Wagner doesn’t have too many seasons left so turning to Leo Chenal could be wise decision. Their defense is old and while they need to improve their defensive line, neglecting the linebacker position would be a mistake. Chenal gives them a solid piece and a much younger option as a replacement.

New York Giants: Deebo Samuel, wide receiver

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Is Deebo Samuel the best option? No. But he’s not the worst one either. They need weapons and truthfully, adding Samuel to pair with Malik Nabers feels like the perfect combo to get Jaxson Dart and this offense rolling. John Harbaugh will be creative in using the weapons so adding Samuel isn’t a bad idea.

Philadelphia Eagles: Alex Anzalone, linebacker

Alex Anzalone would be a massive upgrade from Nakobe Dean. If it works out, the Eagles defense might just get respectable again. I think they can improve their pressure off the edge too, but adding a coverage linebacker isn’t a bad option. It’s something to consider and it could be the difference in an early playoff exit or a playoff run.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: K’Lavonn Chaisson, EDGE rusher

This defense has been bad for quite some time so they need to do everything they can to improve that side of the ball. Chaisson isn’t the best option, but he’s good enough to impact this team. He was a great addition in New England and could be a great option to have opposite of Josh Sweat.

Los Angeles Rams: Devin Lloyd, linebacker

The Rams need a pass coverage linebacker to bolster their defense. Adding Lloyd would be a smart decision for a couple of reasons. For one, it would give them an experienced linebacker to add to this young defense, and it would give them some depth in a major positional need. They should still look to the NFL Draft too, but adding Lloyd could ultimately pay off.

San Francisco 49ers: Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

If Brandon Aiyuk truly is on his way out the door this offseason, retaining Jennings has to be a top priority. They are thin at receiver and keeping a familiar face around would be the smart move. The 49ers seem to rinse and repeat each year when they’re healthy so it won’t take much for them to compete in the deep NFC West again.

Seattle Seahawks: Joel Bitonio, offensive lineman

The Seahawks did well drafting Grey Zabel, but adding to their offensive line depth in Joel Bitonio would help Sam Darnold continue playing at an elite level. Seattle’s offense went crazy with Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year. Keeping a clean pocket for Darnold should be top priority for Seattle and if they win a Super Bowl, even more important in defending their title.