Full NFL Scouting Combine schedule: TV schedule, position groups and more

Jacob Rodriguez might have the most to earn from the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis. Sure there will be plenty of NFL bound players looking for some final boosts to their NFL Draft profile. But players like Rodriguez, Eli Stowers, Makai Lemon and even Spencer Fano all have reason to show out over the next week in front of NFL front offices.

The NFL Scouting Combine will start Monday and last until March 2. During that time, players will do various workouts, including the 40-yard dash. This will test their athleticism and could be a sounding board for front offices looking for draft steals. The NFL combine has made careers like Anthony Richardson, so it still has some value; even if some of the top players don’t participate. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Combine Schedule: Dates and times for position groups, workouts

POSITION GROUP DATE START TIME Defensive Linemen Thursday, Feb. 26 3:00 PM ET Linebackers Thursday, Feb. 26 3:00 PM ET Defensive Backs Friday, Feb. 27 3:00 PM ET Tight Ends Friday, Feb. 27 3:00 PM ET Quarterbacks Saturday, Feb. 28 1:00 PM ET Running Backs Saturday, Feb. 28 1:00 PM ET Wide Receivers Saturday, Feb. 28 1:00 PM ET Offensive Linemen Sunday, March 1 1:00 PM ET

The early part of the week is reserved for interviews, both players meeting with teams as well as players conducting media interviews. This is also a time for coaches to speak with media members as well. The on-field workouts will then begin Thursday, Feb. 26. All on-field workouts will be aired on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

Thursday and Friday will feature two position groups per day, beginning at 3 p.m. both days. Saturday is when the quarterbacks, running backs and receivers all do their on-field workouts. Saturday is the earliest day as well as the longest, with workouts beginning at 1 p.m. The NFL Scouting Combine then wraps up Sunday with offensive lineman workouts.

Will Fernando Mendoza be throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s customary for every player to go to the scouting combine, even if they don’t plan on working out. Mendoza is going to be one of those players this year. He said earlier this month that he’s attending the combine, but won’t be throwing. Mendoza said he wants to throw at Indiana’s Pro Day to help his teammates for their Pro Day.

That makes sense to not throw at the combine as he’s already projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. There’s not much Mendoza needs to show at the combine that we haven’t already seen. He won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to a national championship and perfect 16-0 season. Kudos to him for wanting to highlight his teammates during Pro Day.

When is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is headed to Pittsburgh this year. It will host its second NFL Draft April 23-25. The first round is on April 23, with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and then the final three rounds (4-7) on April 25. The Draft Theatre and main stage will be outside of Acrisure Stadium.