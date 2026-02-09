NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 3-round projection after Super Bowl 60 blowout

Super Bowl 60 came and went, the Seattle Seahawks roared, while the New England Patriots barely whimpered, but now the real fun starts: It's the NFL offseason, baby! Free agency is not far down the road at all, but the even more exciting part is we now get to dive full-on into the 2026 NFL Draft and our projections for what all 32 teams will do when April comes. Yes, free agency and the NFL Combine will change how we see some selections playing out, but for now, we know what teams appear to need, and which draft prospects will help with that.

In the wake of the Super Bowl, though, we're doing it big. Forget just doing a first-round projection — we're going a full three rounds with our latest NFL Mock Draft for 2026. The first pick doesn't hold much drama, but maybe there will be some surprises among the 99 that come after in this mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

School: Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Heisman Trophy winner; led Hoosiers to 16-0 and National Championship Game berth; more TDs than incompletions in first two rounds of CFP

It's not hyperbole to say that anything other than Fernando Mendoza going to the Raiders at 1.1 would be one of the biggest surprises in sports memory. With Klint Kubiak officially confirming he's the next head coach in Vegas, there's real reason to be excited about the potential of the Silver and Black, especially with the Indiana Heisman winner coming to the forefront.

2. New York Jets – LB Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Hybrid piece with off-ball and edge potential; 6.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, 69 tackles in 651 snaps this season

After purging the roster via trades, the Jets need all of the talent they can get. It speaks to Arvell Reese's talent that he doesn't have a set position and is still a consensus top-five prospect in this draft class. I like him best coming off the edge primarily, where the Jets could certainly use him, but his ability to also drop back and play linebacker could also be utilized by Aaron Glenn.

3. Arizona Cardinals – OT Francis Mauigoa

School: Miami

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Monster with three seasons of experience; right tackle with Miami; well-rounded, but better pass-blocker than in the run game

To be clear, there's a world wherein the Cardinals don't end up drafting an offensive tackle here, and could very well target one of the defensive studs in this draft class. But with former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur taking the helm, I think we see Arizona try to shore up this offense. Mauigoa has and will be my top tackle prospect with elite size and the ability to move well enough to handle NFL rushes.

4. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

School: Miami

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Concerns about arm length; production doesn’t match that with 12 sacks, 68 hurries this year; nearly a 25% pressure rate in 2025

There are going to be plenty of opportunities for the Titans to help Cam Ward this offseason. The more I think about it, however, the more I don't think they can pass up someone like Rueben Bain Jr. He's the force multiplier for a defense with insane burst and the ability to live in opposing backfields. And hey, you know what would help Ward moving forward? Not playing from behind every game, of course.

5. New York Giants – CB Mansoor Delane

School: LSU

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Broke out in 2025 for LSU after transferring; better in man than zone coverage; 26.7 passer rating allowed this season

While I do love the top of this class at wide receiver, we also shouldn't forget that might be the deepest position in the class. For a team like the Giants with such a tantalizing young core and John Harbaugh entering the fray, that feels relevant with the fifth overall pick. Mansoor Delane would be CB1 the moment he holds up the jersey next to Roger Goodell, and New York's defense direly needs some help outside of the defensive front.

6. Cleveland Browns – WR Carnell Tate

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Breakout year in 2025 with 875 yards and 9 TDs in 11 games; movable around formation; exceptional balance in all phases

While it remains to be seen what the Browns do at quarterback (maybe check out Round 2 of this mock draft), they need better weapons. Carnell Tate is not only going to be a fan-favorite in Cleveland as a Ohio State product, but he also just simply has the goods. His agility and balance are unreal, and he can win at all levels of the field with sure hands. He's the WR1 that the Browns are sorely lacking currently.

7. Washington Commanders – S Caleb Downs

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Two-time unanimous All-American and three-time All-Conference; top-tier athlete with unreal versatility; return potential on special teams

In previous mock drafts, I've been giving the Commanders a young shot in the arm in terms of an edge rusher. While I still wouldn't hate that, the thought of a team that needs high-end youth on defense passing on Caleb Downs feels strange. Downs is a do-it-all playmaker, literally, on the back end. He also feels like the type of player that Dan Quinn will be completely enamored with in Washington.

8. New Orleans Saints – RB Jeremiyah Love

School: Notre Dame

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: 1,372 yards and 18 TDs this season despite just 199 carries; 60 forced missed tackles; elite acceleration and burst with contact balance

The notion of replacing Alvin Kamara with Jeremiyah Love has started to gain some traction in recent weeks, and it really does still fit the mold of how I see the Saints operating this offseason. The guiding light should and probably will be getting Tyler Shough more help. Love would provide that in droves with his explosive ability and untapped potential in the passing game. There's plenty of work for New Orleans still left to do this offseason, but Love is a phenomenal starting point.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – EDGE David Bailey

School: Texas Tech

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: 15 sacks and 43 hurries in 14 games as senior; pass-rusher first, but above average run defender; strong, prototypical frame with elite first step

Though there might be a slight sting of seeing Love come off the board, I'm still of the belief that David Bailey is actually a better fit for the Chiefs if he happens to fall to the ninth pick. Kansas City's defense, particularly in the trenches, saw some notable decline this past season, and Bailey is the type of pass-rush artist to immediately change the calculus there. His explosiveness off the edge is second to none, and he'll have star potential in KC.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – DL Peter Woods

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Down year in 2025, mirroring Clemson overall; six sacks over last two seasons; elite space-eater with all-around upside

Finally, we get to talk about something different for the Bengals. If they end up in this scenario where they top two or three edge rushers are off the board, and so is Downs, then I would love Peter Woods going to Cincinnati. While this year at Clemson was a disaster across the board, his burst and power that come with his size give him game-wrecking potential on the interior and would give the Bengals a foundational building block.

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Jermod McCoy

School: Tennessee

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not play in 2025 after torn ACL in January; 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024; six INTs in 24 career games

Even before the Dolphins hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, I was in on this being a big defensive draft for Miami. Now that's amplified even further. Jermod McCoy is so good that, despite not playing 2025, he still has a case to be called the top corner in this class. He consistently makes plays on the football, has good fluidity and recognition in coverage, and is versatile to be a cornerstone for a currently barren secondary.

12. Dallas Cowboys – LB Sonny Styles

School: Ohio State

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Complete linebacker with top-end run defense and coverage grades; Only two missed tackles in 600+ snaps in 2025; son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles

The linebacker play we saw in Dallas was atrocious for a number of reasons, but part of it was simply the personnel not being good enough. That's why Sonny Styles is such an obvious pick if he falls to the 12th pick. He can play like he's shot out of a cannon, especially against the run, but has developed wonderfully as a coverage player again. He can be the heartbeat of the Cowboys defense for the foreseeable future.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – OT Spencer Fano

School: Utah

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: One sack allowed over two seasons and 800+ pass blocking snaps; right tackle for the Utes the last two seasons

One of the things that the Rams need most direly for their future is to solidify the offensive line. It seems like the Top 10 buzz on Spencer Fano has cooled a bit, which works perfectly to the benefit of Sean McVay and Les Snead. Fano was steady as could be throughout his career at Utah, and he could easily come into the fray this offseason, be a starter on Day 1, and be someone that the Rams rely upon for a long, long time.

14. Baltimore Ravens – WR Jordyn Tyson

School: Arizona State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Over 1,800 yards and 18 TDs in last 21 games; some injury concerns over last two years; all-around weapon at the position

As there's an unexpected transition in Baltimore in terms of the coaching regime, Jesse Minter comes in and we shouldn't expect much of the Ravens' ways to change. What they can change, however, is the level of help around Lamar Jackson. Put simply, Jordyn Tyson is what the Ravens want Rashod Bateman to be, but he's never quite been able to live up to. He's versatile in his ability to line up across the formation, has great jump ball skills, and moves extremely well for his size.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Keldric Faulk

School: Auburn

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Only two sacks in 2025 after nine the year prior; far superior against the run than as a pass-rusher; potential move inside is possible

Once again, I'm here to tell you that I'm not the biggest Keldric Faulk fan in this class. There should be nothing scarier than an edge rusher who doesn't produce in college, especially when they're touted for their physical traits. However, Faulk does seem like the type of player Todd Bowles and the Bucs will fall in love with. The size, potential inside-out versatility, and explosiveness are all tools that can be molded into something special, and Tampa needs defensive reinforcements in the worst way.

16. New York Jets (via IND) – WR Makai Lemon

School: USC

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Smaller than Tate and Tyson; 1,156 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games this year; dynamic movement ability across formation and in space

Of course, the Jets are going to need a quarterback to get guys like Garrett Wilson and Makai Lemon the football, but it seems likely they'll aim to figure that out either in free agency or the trade market. As for Lemon, he's the immediate No. 2 for this New York offense, who could come in and be a terrific complement to the rest of the offense. His movement is space is ridiculous, and I love the dynamic he'd bring this offense.

17. Detroit Lions – OL Kadyn Proctor

School: Alabama

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Potential guard/tackle versatility in the NFL; freak of nature with movement ability at 366 pounds (listed); allowed five sacks in 930+ pass block snaps

In one of my first mock drafts of the year, I had the Lions drafting Kadyn Proctor. But with the consensus seeming to be that the Alabama product was likelier to be a late-first-rounder, I started dropping him down a bit. Then I remembered this is Detroit, and value be damned. Proctor seems exactly the type of behemoth that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes will love, and he plugs an immediate need at either guard or tackle.

18. Minnesota Vikings – CB Brandon Cisse

School: South Carolina

Class: Junior

Draft notes: Might be best run-defending CB in the class; exceptional athlete who’s been inconsistent in coverage; better in zone currently to rely on athleticism

Now that we know for sure that Brian Flores is remaining in Minnesota, despite the questions about J.J. McCarthy, I suspect we'll see the new front office regime target the defense. Brandon Cisse was good not great at South Carolina, but the tools are there for him to be an elite NFL defensive back. He has a ton of juice and athleticism that Flores can take full advantage of, and the upside would be tremendous for the Vikings defense.

19. Carolina Panthers – EDGE Cashius Howell

School: Texas A&M

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Largely a pass-rush specialist; 12 sacks and 27 hurries on 301 pass rush snaps in 2025; motor elite, but still work-in-progress as run defender

Speaking of defenses that need juice, the Panthers most certainly qualify in that regard. This group has some nice pieces, but I'd love to see them get more explosive and dangerous off the edge. Cashius Howell is perfect for that. He shouldn't be relied upon in run defense right away in his NFL career, but he can pin his ears back and generate pressure with the best of them, which is what Carolina should be eyeing.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – EDGE T.J. Parker

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Great build (260 lbs) at the position; 18 sacks the past two seasons and plus run defense; standout in Senior Bowl practices

This could potentially turn out to be one of the best picks of the 2026 draft if it comes to fruition for the Cowboys. Coming into the season, T.J. Parker was considered one of the top edge rushers in the class with his polish and physical traits. But a dismal year from Clemson as a whole poisoned his draft stock. He reminded people why he's special at the Senior Bowl, however, and he could be the next EDGE investment for Jerry Jones and Co.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – CB Avieon Terrell

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell; strong run defender despite slighter frame; experience outside and in the slot

Yes, it's fun to talk about what the Steelers can do at quarterback and wide receiver, but they need to get the defense right as well. Specifically, this secondary needs a world of help. Avieon Terrell is the type of corner that they've been missing, with the fluid, rangy ability in coverage, but also a willingness to be physical and attack the run. He and Joey Porter Jr. are nice complementary pieces that will benefit Pittsburgh in the long run.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Zero sacks allowed last two seasons (800+ pass block snaps); primarily left guard, but experience at both spots

As long as Vega Ioane makes it to the Chargers with the 22nd pick, I have a hard time seeing any other outcome than this projection. LA saw firsthand how badly they need more offensive line depth. Ioane is as solid as they come on the interior offensive line, and should fit beautifully in Mike McDaniel's offense. More importantly, if he and the rest of the top-line starters can remain healthy, we could see the Bolts really start to take off.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – TE Kenyon Sadiq

School: Oregon

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Questions about production (560 yards, 8 TDs); physical freak at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with projected 4.45-4.55 seconds in the 40

It still looks as if we could've seen the last of Dallas Goedert with the Eagles. When you combine that with the fact that there is the looming A.J. Brown saga in Philadelphia to contend with, it's safe to say that Howie Roseman might be looking to add some weapons. The upside of Kenyon Sadiq is too great to pass up. He's already profiled as an immediate red-zone threat, but his upside is being one of the league's most physically dominant tight ends.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – OL Caleb Lomu

School: Utah

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Draft Notes: Left tackle opposite Fano the past two years; NFL-ready pass blocker with just two sacks allowed over 807 pass blocking snaps; work-in-progress as run blocker

After electing to take Carnell Tate earlier in the first round, the Browns get a helping of vegetables with the pick owed to them by the Jaguars from last year's draft night trade. Caleb Lomu doesn't project as favorably as his college teammate, Fano, but he's still been more than adequate for the Utes throughout his career. He has the goods to be a starter Day 1 in Cleveland as the Browns need to wholly reshape this offensive line this offseason.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Caleb Banks

School: Florida

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Played only three games in the 2025 season due to injuries; had 40 hurries combined in 2023 and 2024 in only 786 snaps; solid run defender with pass-rush upside

Because of how impressive he was in 2024 with Florida, there were people still high on Caleb Banks despite injuries limiting him to just three games this year. What sold me further, though, was seeing how he wrecked opposing linemen at the Senior Bowl. Banks can come in and help in run defense right away, but what makes him more valuable is the upside he displays as a potentially lethal interior pass rusher.

26. Buffalo Bills – LB C.J. Allen

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Extremely toolsy and athletic in the middle of the field; elite run defender upon NFL arrival; still inconsistent dropping into coverage

Another year with Josh Allen, another year in which the Bills weren't in the Super Bowl. I remain dubious that Joe Brady was the right hire, and more so that Brandon Beane still has a job. However, Beane has to upgrade this defense, particularly at linebacker. C.J. Allen plays like he's shot out of a cannon and has unreal physical tools to make plays everywhere. Right now, he's best coming downhill against the run, but he has all the traits to be an all-around gem and stalwart at the position.

27. San Francisco 49ers – WR Denzel Boston

School: Washington

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: 800+ yards in each of past two seasons with 20 combined TDs; elite grading against man coverage; 6-foot-4 build makes him ideal outside

Brandon Aiyuk is likely gone, Jauan Jennings could be too, and we don't know when George Kittle will be back healthy for the 49ers. Translation: San Francisco is going to need more weapons for Brock Purdy to throw to. Personally, I'd draft Denzel Boston higher than this. He's not going to be a workout warrior by any means, but he's a damn good receiver with elite body control, hands, and the ability to win against man coverage despite not being a burner. He'll be great in Shahanan's offense.

28. Houston Texans – OT Monroe Freeling

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Came on strong in his junior season with the Dawgs; better pass blocker than run blocker in current state; massive frame with a franchise tackle build

The Houston Texans figured out their offensive line to some degree this season when they went on their run. At the same time, that's not a reason they shouldn't make life easier on themselves going forward. Monroe Freeling feels like he could end up being elite value for the Texans or any team that falls into him at the end of the first round. His tape in 2025 was uneven, but you love that his best work came at the end of the year. The arrow is pointing up, and he can help at tackle right away.

29. Los Angeles Rams – QB Ty Simpson

School: Alabama

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: One-year starter with Crimson Tide; struggled mightily with pressure in 2025; Top 35 in FBS in Big-Time Throw Rate

While it's fun to think about the Browns or Steelers taking a first-round swing at quarterback, Ty Simpson going to the Rams in this spot is the best possible match. Simpson has some development ahead, without question, particularly with how poorly he navigated pressure against the highest level of competition. However, the Rams can let him sit behind Matthew Stafford and get ready for his shot when the time comes, and the Alabama signal-caller has all the tools to be a high-end NFL passer.

30. Denver Broncos – LB Anthony Hill Jr.

School: Texas

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Currently an incomplete player; physical tools out the ears that give him elite-level potential; strong run defender already

With both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad set to be free agents this offseason, the Broncos could use some reinforcements at linebacker, even if they re-sign one of those two players. Anthony Hill Jr. would make a ton of sense for Denver, especially getting to develop with Vance Joseph as a rookie. Hill has all the athleticism and tools to be a star linebacker, but he just needs to be more disciplined and find his way in the right system. If there's a team to do that properly, Denver feels like the right spot.

31. New England Patriots – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

School: Miami

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Multiple position changes in college career; will be 25 years old on draft night; readymade pass-rusher with strong run defense as well

There really isn't an offensive lineman I like in this spot for the Patriots, though that should be the priority for New England given how poorly things transpired in the Super Bowl loss. However, they can continue to improve the defense even further. Akheem Mesidor may be an older prospect, but he's readymade to come in and be a tone-setter off the edge. He's an immediate help to this defensive front, and will absolutely fit right into what Mike Vrabel and Co. are trying to build.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Keith Abney II

School: Arizona State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Better in zone than in man, but still effective overall; allowed a 46.1 passer rating when targeted; plus run defender on the outside

On the heels of their Super Bowl victory, the Seahawks are all but assured to let Riq Woolen walk this offseason. In doing so, they'll need to continue filling out the secondary and building this team in Mike Macdonald's "Dark Side" image. Keith Abney makes perfect sense for that as a terrific run defender who can play well in either man or zone, but is at his best in the latter. He fits the right mold for Seattle in their current state, and would be a great use of the last pick of the first round.

NFL Mock Draft: Full Second Round Projection

Team and Pick NFL Mock Draft Selection 33. New York Jets DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) 34. Arizona Cardinals WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) 35. Tennessee Titans WR Germie Bernard (Alabama) 36. Las Vegas Raiders OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 37. New York Giants WR Chris Bell (Louisville) 38. Houston Texans (via WAS) S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) 39. Cleveland Browns QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 40. Kansas City Chiefs OT Blake Miller (Clemson) 41. Cincinnati Bengals EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) 42. New Orleans Saints DL Christen Miller (Georgia) 43. Miami Dolphins EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech) 44. New York Jets (via DAL) CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) 45. Baltimore Ravens EDGE Gabe Jacas (Illinois) 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Colton Hood (Tennessee) 47. Indianapolis Colts S A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 48. Atlanta Falcons DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) 49. Minnesota Vikings C Connor Lew (Auburn) 50. Detroit Lions EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan) 51. Carolina Panthers LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati) 52. Green Bay Packers CB Keionte Scott (Miami) 53. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Garrett Nussmeier 54. Philadelphia Eagles CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State) 55. Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Zion Young (Missouri) 56. Jacksonville Jaguars S Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) 57. Chicago Bears LB Deontae Lawson (Alabama) 58. San Francisco 49ers EDGE Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) 59. Houston Texans RB Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) 60. Buffalo Bills WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) 61. Los Angeles Rams CB Daylen Everette (Georgia) 62. Denver Broncos TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) 63. New England Patriots OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 64. Seattle Seahawks C Jake Slaughter (Florida)

NFL Mock Draft: Full Third Round Projection

