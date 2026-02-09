Kenneth Walker starred, but the Seahawks defense was the real MVP of Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks left no doubt who this NFL season belonged to, rolling to a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. As for who's going to Disneyland as the Super Bowl MVP, that would be running back Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 135 yards on 27 carries while adding two catches and 26 yards receiving.

The Super Bowl LX MVP is Kenneth Walker III. pic.twitter.com/QDbeHnQYgE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2026

On paper at least, that seems about right. Walker accounted for nearly half of his team's total yardage all by himself, and he was the lone bright spot for the Seahawks offense during a sluggish first half. The best offensive player on the best team is usually a winning bet.

But just because it's safe doesn't mean it's right. And anyone who actually watched the game on Sunday night could tell you that the story wasn't Walker, or any other player on Seattle's offense. The Seahawks are world champions because of what they did on the other side of the ball, and the fact that it won't be officially recognized with some hardware is a crime.

Seattle's defense deserved MVP honors after dominant Super Bowl

Uchenna Nwosu runs to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

I don't want to take anything away from Walker's performance. He's an outstanding player and a breathtaking pure runner, a rare combination of patience, explosiveness and contact balance. He bailed out the Seahawks offense when they were on the ropes early in the Super Bowl, and he deserves all the flowers he's received for his remarkable postseason run since Zach Charbonnet went down with a torn ACL.

All of that being said: come on. When we look back on this game in one year or five years or 10 years time, what will the story be? That Walker run the ball well, or that Seattle's defense forced the runner-up for league MVP into one of the worst performances in Super Bowl history — one so bad that Patriots fans are now worried it might break Drake Maye for good?

The reality is that the Seahawks were able to lean on Walker so much because their defense was dictating terms and ensuring that they were in control of game flow. If they weren't busy stuffing New England's offensive line into a trash can, who knows how the rest of the game unfolds? Would Klint Kubiak have felt compelled to put more on Sam Darnold's plate? Would Darnold have been up for that added responsibility, or would he have tossed a pick or two — the sort of performance we've seen him produce in big spots in the past?

We never had to find out, because Mike Macdonald and Co. rendered it moot. It's a shame that the Patriots tacked on a couple of fourth-quarter TDs after the game was already in doubt, because now the numbers won't adequately reflect how lopsided this matchup was. It deserves to be remembered as one of the most remarkable defensive displays in Super Bowl history, capping off one of the most remarkable defensive seasons in NFL history. And it's not like there weren't individual achievements as or more deserving than Walker.

Seahawks defenders who deserved Super Bowl MVP over Kenneth Walker

CB Devon Witherspoon

Christian Gonzalez was also sensational in this game, but Witherspoon offered a reminder that he too deserves to be counted among the best at his position right now. The versatility he offers, lining up on both sides of the field and in the slot at roughly equal rates, is valuable enough. But the fact that he's legitimately great wherever he goes is truly rare, not to mention how physical he is against the run and as a blitzer.

All of the above and then some was on display on Sunday night: Witherspoon finished with four tackles and a sack on the night, consistently terrorizing Patriots receivers underneath and Drake Maye in the pocket. His blend of physicality and technique is darn near singular, and his skill set locks everything Macdonald wants to do defensively.

DT Byron Murphy II

Murphy II celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Seattle took Murphy out of Texas in the first round of last spring's draft hoping that his double team-devouring, run-stuffing ways would translate at the next level. But I don't think anyone expected him to grow into a devastating interior penetrator, at least not this quickly. And yet, there he was, recording two sacks on the sport's biggest stage while adding a fumble recovery to boot.

The Seahawks defense is built down the middle first, and Murphy's impact affects everything they're able to do. He helped hold Patriots running backs to a combined 3.23 yards per carry, and he was harassing Maye and collapsing the pocket every time New England tried to pass. And he helped Seattle do it all with light boxes, manhandling the Pats up front and tilting the game.

LB Ernest Jones IV

Jones IV tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Acquired by Macdonald and Seattle's front office from the Titans last October, Jones has been the ideal fit in the middle of this defense, a sideline to sideline enforcer who's equally adept against the run and the pass. He was the Seahawks' leading tackler in this game, with nine in all (eight solo), much as he has been all season long. Oh, and he's the green dot communicating play calls, too. If you want to simply give the trophy to the tip of the spear, Jones is both the mental and emotional leader of this entire unit.

CB Josh Jobe

Jobe blocks a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Who saw this one coming? Amid a secondary that featured Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Nick Emmanwori, Jobe was often the weak link by default, the one guy opposing teams would actually feel somewha confident in targeting. Entering Sunday, it seemed like New England's best chance of success would be going at him on the boundary and taking advantage of his 5-foot-11 frame.

Instead, Jobe put together possibly his best game not just of this season but of his entire NFL career to date. He put the clamps on Kayshon Boutte, a rising receiver who had previously gotten the better of some excellent corners on this postseason run, and generally made it difficult for Maye to have anywhere safe to go with the ball. Seven tackles (six solo), a pass breakup and a QB hit is a pretty nice day at the office.