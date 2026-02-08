Super Bowl squares results 2026: First quarter, halftime, third quarter, final scores

It doesn't matter if you're inside Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX to watch the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, or if you're at a Super Bowl party with friends, there's no question that putting together and participating in a Super Bowl Squares pool is one of the best ways to enjoy the action. If you're an avid NFL fan, it's a way to watch the game with some extra skin in it. And if the Super Bowl is the one game that you watch every year, then Super Bowl Squares is a way to get you even more invested in the action.

But who wants to go through the trouble of keeping all of the Super Bowl Squares results themselves? You want to eat, drink and be merry while watching the Big Game, not try to do math (or whatever you want to call it). That's why we're here to help, and we'll be tracking all of the winning Super Bowl Squares numbers and quarter scores throughout the game so you can follow along and update your pool accordingly.

Super Bowl first quarter score: Super Bowl Squares results and winners

We will update the scores and Super Bowl Squares winning numbers at the end of each quarter.

Last year's Super Bowl Squares results

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt, head coach Nick Sirianni | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you're trying to get an estimate of how good or bad your Super Bowl Squares numbers are, looking back at last year is always a good way to do so. And we actually had some intriguing results a year ago, despite the Eagles blowing out the Chiefs not being all that entertaining.

Quarter Score Winning Numbers 1st Quarter Chiefs 0, Eagles 7 Chiefs 0, Eagles 7 Halftime Chiefs 0, Eagles 24 Chiefs 0, Eagles 4 3rd Quarter Chiefs 6, Eagles 34 Chiefs 6, Eagles 4 Final Score Chiefs 22, Eagles 40 Chiefs 2, Eagles 0

Eagles 4 was clearly a good square to have, as was Chiefs 0. However, the fact that the Chiefs ultimately finished the game with 22 points gave us a rare 2-0 combination for the final result, which normally yields the biggest payout. Given that such an outcome is only given a 0.86% chance of happening in either direction, that shows fans just how rare finishing up like that really is. But hey, maybe we could see something like that again with the Patriots and the Seahawks.

We also ran into some wild numbers the year prior with Chiefs-49ers, as the game went into overtime knotted up at 19 apiece, and finishing at 25-22 for the final score. That actually has even lower odds than what we got with Chiefs-Eagles, coming in at just a 0.41% chance. So really, anything is possible, and don't go thinking you wasted your money on Super Bowl Squares until the confetti is falling.

Typical Super Bowl Squares payouts

Obviously, the exact Super Bowl Squares payout that winners will receive will depend upon the entry fee and, thus, the overall prize pool available. However, what we can say is that we typically see a progressive payout structure with the smallest payout going to the winner from the first quarter numbers, and the prize steadily increasing to the biggest payout for the final score. Here's a look at the typical payout structure.

Quarter Result Percentage Payout 1st Quarter 10% Halftime 20% 3rd Quarter 30% Final Score 40%

For reference, if the entry fee was $25, that would make the total prize pool $2,500. That means the first quarter payout would be $250, the halftime payout would be $500, the third quarter payout would be $750, and the final score winner would receive $1,000. Not too shabby of a payday for a fun way to enjoy the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Squares rules for overtime

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned previously, though, one of the things that we saw in recent years was Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers go into overtime. That raised big questions about how Super Bowl Squares results were typically graded — namely, if the winning numbers were at the end of regulation or for the final score.

Typically, the rules should be set that the final score is what determines the final winning numbers in Super Bowl Squares. The easiest way to think about this is that it simply wouldn't make much sense to grade this after just regulation when there is still football being played. Anything that happened in overtime would be rendered meaningless in terms of the squares game, which kind of defeats the purpose.

Of course, you'll want to check with whoever is putting together your pool to make sure these are the rules, but that's typically how things are scored when it comes to overtime and Super Bowl Squares.