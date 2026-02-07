The Super Bowl is the biggest football event of the year. And one of the things that can make it even more special is an immaculate Super Bowl location. Obviously, the Big Game rotates annually to different neutral site locations that are announced a few years in advance. And while there are always some familiar host cities when it comes to the Super Bowl venue, the right environment can make the game even more special for fans and players alike.

We're getting ready for this year's Super Bowl, but where is the Big Game heading next? Let's take a look at the announced future Super Bowl locations, but also where the game could head next after that as well with some educated predictions beyond 2027 and 2028.

Where is the Super Bowl in 2026?

The 2026 Super Bowl is being played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. This, of course, is the conclusion to the 2025-26 season, but it's also the second time that Levi's Stadium will host the Super Bowl. They last did so in 2016, which featured the Denver Broncos beating the one-loss Carolina Panthers in the Big Game, 24-10.

Future locations for the Super Bowl in 2027 and 2028

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year Super Bowl Venue Location 2027 (Super Bowl LXI) SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 2028 (Super Bowl LXII) Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

We have the next two Super Bowl venues already set, with the 2027 game being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, better known as the Greater Los Angeles area, and the home of the Rams and Chargers. The following year, we'll head to the East Coast and Atlanta, GA for the Big Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons' home.

This will be the second time that each venue has hosted the Super Bowl as well. Atlanta was the first of the two stadiums to host the game, doing so back in 2019 for the defensive battle in which the Patriots prevailed over the Rams.

Meanwhile, the Rams got their redemption when they got to play in their home stadium, SoFi, back in 2022. Sean McVay's team outlasted the Bengals in a thriller, taking home the Lombardi Trophy behind a 23-20 victory.

Predicting Super Bowl locations for 2029 and 2030

Construction continues on the new Nissan Stadium | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year Predicted Super Bowl Venue Location 2029 (Super Bowl LXIII) New Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 2030 (Super Bowl LXIV) New Huntington Bank Field Brook Park, OH (Cleveland)

One thing that we've seen Roger Goodell and the NFL favor when it comes to Super Bowl host selections is new stadiums, especially if those stadiums are either in a warm climate or in an enclosed dome. That's why we're looking at the New Nissan Stadium, which is set to open and be the new home of the Tennessee Titans in 2027, and the Browns' new stadium, marked to open in 2029, stand out as the likeliest Super Bowl venues for 2029 and 2030.

Obviously, these aren't warm-weather cities, but the fact that both the Titans and Browns are installing translucent domes opens them up to be potential hosts. I'll admit, though, I'm more confident in the Nashville prediction than the Cleveland one, simply because there is a bit more of a buffer for Tennessee to get the venue fully up to speed than there would be for the Browns.

However, the most interesting part of this would be that it'd end up being the first time in NFL history that either Nashville or Cleveland will host a Super Bowl, should these predictions come to pass.

Which city has hosted the Super Bowl the most times?

Hard Rock Stadium | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

City and Region Number of Super Bowls Hosted Years Hosted Miami metro area 11 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979, 1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010, 2020 New Orleans 11 1970, 1972, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013, 2025 Greater Los Angeles 9 1967, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1992, 2022, 2027 Tampa 5 1984, 1991, 2001, 2009, 2021 Phoenix metro area 4 1996, 2008, 2015, 2023

Miami and New Orleans are, by far, the two most frequent Super Bowl hosts in history, though we haven't been back to the Miami area since 2020, and there was a 12-year gap between Super Bowls hosted in the Big Easy.

The Greater Los Angeles area is hot on their heels, though. When SoFi Stadium hosts the Super Bowl next year, it will be the ninth time that the Big Game has been held in the City of Angels. As you can see, there's also a substantial drop-off thereafter with Tampa being the next closest with just five times hosting and Phoenix right behind there with four times hosting, three of which have come in the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, Atlanta will soon join Phoenix with four times hosting after the 2028 Super Bowl, while San Francisco will join San Diego and Houston with three times hosting.