How much is a Super Bowl ring worth? That many diamonds don't come cheap

When you win a Super Bowl title, there’s a lot that comes from it, from the stardom, legacy and even trips to Disney World. The most expensive reward for winning a Super Bowl, though, is the ring players, coaches and team personnel receive after winning the big game.

Between the diamonds, the design, the customizability and the uniqueness of it, the Super Bowl ring doesn’t come cheap. It adds up when you multiply it by every person in the organization. On Sunday, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will not only play for the Lombardi Trophy but also for one of the most expensive pieces of memorabilia you can get for a championship.

How much does it cost to produce a Super Bowl ring?

Super Bowl 59 ring | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obviously back in the day, it wasn’t as expensive as it is now. It’s been reported that an individual ring costs roughly $30,000 to $50,000 to produce, meaning some teams can run up a $5 million tab just to supply everyone who earned one. The good thing is the NFL does shell out $5,000-$7,000 per ring for the first 150 to offset some costs — I know, big spenders, right?

Now, of course, the cost price varies based on how intricate the rings are. A lot of teams go for very specific designs, diamond choices and more to specialize and highlight the successes of any individual season. For example, Philadelphia splurged on their 2025 Super Bowl rings thanks to quite the season.

The top part of the ring has 145 diamonds in it to signify the 145 points they scored in the postseason; they put 40 points of diamonds to acknowledge the 40 points scored to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. They also put 18 green stones on top of the ring for the 18 wins they had in the 2024-25 season (including the postseason). That’s just some of the customization they put in their rings.

What is the value of a Super Bowl ring?

The value of Super Bowl rings vary. Plus the memories, uniqueness and rarity of them add value beyond the materials. As far as the replica rings, well, those can vary from as little as $7,000 to as much as $135,000, depending on which ring you want.

Real Super Bowl rings are only made for team personnel so you can’t actually get one unless it’s resold. Some have resurfaced and been bought for three or even four times the cost to produce them, but most players hold on to their cherished bling for a lifetime.

Super Bowl auction price: What’s the resale value of a Super Bowl ring?

The only way anyone not affiliated with an organization can get their hands on a real Super Bowl ring is via an auction or a player selling their ring. There are high-quality replicas fans can buy, but the actual ring can only come from someone that originally owned one. And those aren’t cheap either.

Auction prices for Super Bowl rings range from $100,000 to $1 million. Former Eagles lineman Laekin Vakalahi put his ring up for sale last year and it sold for $124,000. Robert Kraft sold one of his Super Bowl rings for $1 million during COVID as part of the All In Challenge for charity.

Other notable Super Bowl rings being auctioned off include Je’Rod Cherry auctioning off his 2008 Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots for over $180,000. Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl ring sold for $230,000 at an auction after his son apparently decided to sell it after LT gave it to him.

The history of the Super Bowl ring

Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Raiders Super Bowl rings | Sarasota Herald-Tribune staff photo / Thomas Bender / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

None other than Vince Lombardi is credited with the first ever Super Bowl ring, which was awarded to the first-ever Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers back in 1967. Championship rings weren’t a new thing, though. The NBA and MLB had already implemented the expensive memorabilia.

Back when Lombardi first introduced the high end trophy, it was simple with just a one-carat diamond in the middle. Now, most rings have hundreds of diamonds and interchange between yellow and white gold. They are far more flashy than they used to be.