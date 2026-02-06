How much are Super Bowl halftime performers paid? Bad Bunny isn’t raking it in

Each year, it seems the anticipation around the Super Bowl halftime show only grows. The energy, hype and expectations build to extremes for a 15-or-so minute production that rakes in viewership. This year, it’s Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny taking the stage. The most streamed artist in the world (19.8 billion streams in 2025) may cost a pretty penny for an average appearance, but how much is he getting paid to perform at Super Bowl 60? The answer? Nada.

How much do Super Bowl halftime performers get paid?

The NFL doesn’t pay its Super Bowl halftime performers an appearance fee. Bad Bunny will receive the minimum payment required under his union contract, which averages about $1,200, according to CBS, for rehearsals and the performance itself. But nothing beyond that.

The NFL and Apple Music do cover production costs and expenses for Bad Bunny’s performance, of course. And those aren’t small. Have you seen a Super Bowl halftime show lately? In the middle of the biggest sporting event of the year, an entire concert is set up, performed and disassembled in less time than an average Zoom meeting. According to Reuters, production costs alone are about $1 million per minute (an estimated $13 million was spent for Shakira’s 2020 performance, for what it’s worth), reflecting the massive technical, staging and logistics buildout required.

Will Bad Bunny make money from his Super Bowl performance?

It’s less about the paycheck from the NFL though. The real value for most artists is simply the unmatched exposure. According to the NY Times,133.5 million viewers watched Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year. That’s more than the amount of people who watched the game itself. It’s a timely opportunity to promote your discography, your latest albums, your tours. Or in Bad Bunny’s case, even expand your already ballooning streaming numbers.

Lamar saw a 430% spike in Spotify streams following his 2025 performance, by the way, according to an interview in Cosmopolitan. That’s a direct revenue impact worth the modest union check.

What songs is Bad Bunny expected to sing?

We have a full setlist prediction here, and with a catalog of chart-topping hits, Grammy-winning music and socially charged anthems, you can expect a great balance. Global crowd-pleasers? Check. Nods to his Puerto Rican roots? Check. Some emotional, energetic storytelling? Check. And potential for a surprise guest appearance? Of course.