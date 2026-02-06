Bad Bunny Super Bowl setlist predictions: Every song that could make the halftime show

Puerto-Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to make history as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. Fresh off his 2026 Grammy win, where Debí Tirar Más Fotos, became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year, he’s riding a career-defining wave, blending reggaeton, salsa, trap and heartfelt storytelling into a globally dominant sound.

Long one of the world’s most streamed artists (19.8 billion streams in 2025, yes billion), Bad Bunny’s live shows are known for their high-energy spectacle, Puerto Rican pride and social commentary, and now he has a rare chance to bring that same mix of party vibes, reflection and cultural celebration to the Super Bowl stage as a solo headliner, telling his story on his own terms and captivating a global audience while doing it. So what can we expect to hear from him? Here's my best guess.

Bad Bunny's biggest hits and most likely Super Bowl songs

Tití Me Preguntó : One of the most recognizable songs of his career, this reggaeton hit peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a crowd chant at live shows, making it a likely high-energy opener.

: One of the most recognizable songs of his career, this reggaeton hit peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a crowd chant at live shows, making it a likely high-energy opener. Baile Inolvidable: This is a romantic salsa anthem from his latest album, featured in the official Super Bowl teaser, with festive energy that showcases his Puerto Rican roots and smooth dance moves.

This is a romantic salsa anthem from his latest album, featured in the official Super Bowl teaser, with festive energy that showcases his Puerto Rican roots and smooth dance moves. Me Porto Bonito: A playful collaboration with Chencho Corleone, it topped the Billboard Global 200 and racked up billions of streams. It's perfect for keeping arenas jumping with its catchy hook.

A playful collaboration with Chencho Corleone, it topped the Billboard Global 200 and racked up billions of streams. It's perfect for keeping arenas jumping with its catchy hook. DÁKITI : A crossover smash with Jhayco, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and amassing more than 2.3 billion Spotify streams, its hypnotic beats and beachy vibes are ideal for a mid-set energy boost.

: A crossover smash with Jhayco, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and amassing more than 2.3 billion Spotify streams, its hypnotic beats and beachy vibes are ideal for a mid-set energy boost. Monaco : This high-energy trap track and live show staple reached No. 1 on multiple Latin charts. It'll deliver Bad Bunny's signature swagger for stadium-level spectacle.

: This high-energy trap track and live show staple reached No. 1 on multiple Latin charts. It'll deliver Bad Bunny's signature swagger for stadium-level spectacle. Nuevayol (NUEVAYOL): Politically charged and full of Puerto Rican pride, this symbolic track resonates deeply and could serve as a powerful opener from his Grammy-winning album.

Politically charged and full of Puerto Rican pride, this symbolic track resonates deeply and could serve as a powerful opener from his Grammy-winning album. Callaíta : Early breakout single with a moody trap sound and memorable beat drop, this is still a fan favorite, amassing more than a billion streams and perfect for a nostalgic moment.

: Early breakout single with a moody trap sound and memorable beat drop, this is still a fan favorite, amassing more than a billion streams and perfect for a nostalgic moment. DtMF (Debí Tirar Más Fotos): This emotional title track from his Grammy-winning album, it's reflective and triumphant, ideal for closing the show with heartfelt lyrics about memories.

This emotional title track from his Grammy-winning album, it's reflective and triumphant, ideal for closing the show with heartfelt lyrics about memories. El Apagón : Explosive reggaeton with social commentary, often performed with dynamic visuals, it blends party vibes and meaningful messages about Puerto Rico.

: Explosive reggaeton with social commentary, often performed with dynamic visuals, it blends party vibes and meaningful messages about Puerto Rico. I Like It: Iconic collaboration with Cardi B, this crossover hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 and is ideal for a guest appearance or medley inclusion.

Iconic collaboration with Cardi B, this crossover hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 and is ideal for a guest appearance or medley inclusion. P FKN R: A gritty trap anthem known for raw energy and Puerto Rican pride, this is a live staple that could ramp up the crowd during a medley.

Those are Bad Bunny’s biggest commercial hits and fan-favorite live anthems, which would give him a solid foundation to deliver an unforgettable, high-energy Super Bowl performance.

What other Bad Bunny tracks are possibilities?

But beyond his biggest hits, a few surprise tracks would keep the Super Bowl crowd on their toes. To add variety, highlight different sides of his musical style and give fans a mix of nostalgia, energy and experimental vibes, here are some other possibilities.

Voy a Llevarte Pa PR : An upbeat, island-celebrating track that captures the essence of Puerto Rican pride, perfect for adding a festive energy to the performance.

: An upbeat, island-celebrating track that captures the essence of Puerto Rican pride, perfect for adding a festive energy to the performance. Perro Negro: A dark, moody trap banger that brings out Bad Bunny's signature intensity, ideal for adding some raw energy and edge to the show.

A dark, moody trap banger that brings out Bad Bunny's signature intensity, ideal for adding some raw energy and edge to the show. EoO : From his recent Grammy-winning album, this track could offer a fresh, award-winning touch to the setlist, providing a dynamic vibe that connects with fans.

: From his recent Grammy-winning album, this track could offer a fresh, award-winning touch to the setlist, providing a dynamic vibe that connects with fans. Safaera : Known for its chaotic, fun energy and rapid beat changes, Safaera could be a great choice for a medley, bringing high-octane excitement to the halftime show.

: Known for its chaotic, fun energy and rapid beat changes, Safaera could be a great choice for a medley, bringing high-octane excitement to the halftime show. Yo Perreo Sola: One of his most iconic reggaeton hits, this track showcases Bad Bunny’s trademark style and could easily energize the crowd with its infectious rhythm.

One of his most iconic reggaeton hits, this track showcases Bad Bunny’s trademark style and could easily energize the crowd with its infectious rhythm. Un Preview: From his Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana album, this track could add a fresh experimental feel to the performance, demonstrating Bad Bunny’s musical versatility.

Potential Super Bowl collabs and guest appearances

Guest spots are a Super Bowl tradition, and Bad Bunny's history of collaborations opens the door wide. It was rumored that J Balvin might join, based on their past hits like "I Like It" and "La Canción," but J Balvin has made it clear that's not happening; he confirmed in recent interviews that this is Bad Bunny's moment to shine alone, and he'll be cheering from the stands instead.

A strong buzz surrounds Cardi B for a fiery "I Like It" reunion, given their past chemistry and her confirmed attendance at the game to support her boyfriend, Patriots WR Stefon Diggs. Fan polls and betting odds show her as a top favorite, making this rumor highly plausible but unconfirmed.

Rosalía could bring her flamenco-trap flair for something unexpected and visually stunning, with whispers suggesting it as a possibility, though nothing's verified. Jennifer Lopez would be a poetic full-circle moment after he guested with her in 2020. That has appeared in some betting markets with longer odds.

Other rumors include Marc Anthony for a salsa infusion; Rauw Alejandro for a newer-gen Puerto Rican link-up; Drake due to past work like "Mía;" or even Jhayco (for "DÁKITI"), all popular in fan surveys and prop bets from CBS Sports, Rolling Stone and others, but unconfirmed. Daddy Yankee has popped up in discussions, but these remain unverified rumors from fan chatter. While some like Post Malone aren't out of the question, expect at least one or two big names to amp up the spectacle.

How long is a typical Super Bowl performance?

The actual on-stage performance for the Super Bowl halftime show typically clocks in around 12-14 minutes. Recent examples include Usher's 2024 set, which ran about 13 minutes and 21 seconds; Rihanna's 2023 show at 13 minutes and 51 seconds; The Weeknd's 2021 performance at roughly 14 minutes and 18 seconds, and Dr. Dre's 2022 multi-artist lineup (with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar), which was about 14 minutes and 41 seconds.



Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's 2020 joint effort hit exactly 14 minutes, while Kendrick Lamar's 2025 show (with SZA) was around 13 minutes.



The full halftime break, however, stretches much longer, usually 25-30 minutes, to allow for the elaborate stage setup, teardown, and network transitions. Artists get a tight window to deliver maximum impact, which is why medleys, seamless transitions, and high-production elements are key. Bad Bunny's team will likely aim for that sweet 13-minute spot, packing in as many hits as possible without rushing the magic, much like recent performers balanced energy and emotion.

What makes a great Super Bowl setlist?





A legendary Super Bowl halftime setlist strikes a perfect balance: It celebrates the artist's catalog while creating moments that feel bigger than the music itself. Think Prince's 2007 rain-soaked "Purple Rain" performance. It was epic and offered pure drama and emotion that transcended genres, turning a downpour into a symbolic masterpiece. Look at Kendrick Lamar's 2022 medley (and his 2025 solo turn) blending storytelling, visuals and cultural commentary into something cinematic that highlighted his Grammy-recognized lyricism. Rihanna's 2023 floating platform and pregnancy reveal turned a performance into a personal milestone shared with the world.



The best ones hook casual viewers immediately (with massive hits), reward die-hard fans (deep cuts or nods) and build to unforgettable peaks (guest surprises, pyrotechnics or stadium-wide sing-alongs). Beyoncé's 2013 show, for instance, mixed Destiny's Child reunions with solo anthems like "Halo," creating moments of empowerment. While U2's 2002 post-9/11 tribute to "Where the Streets Have No Name" delivered emotional depth.



Lady Gaga's 2017 aerial entrance and medley combined spectacle with hits, and Bruno Mars' 2014 high-energy funk brought crossover fun. For Bad Bunny, a great setlist would lean into his strengths: infectious rhythms for dancing crowds, Puerto Rican pride for emotional weight and bold production to match the stage's scale.

It should feel authentic, not watered down for mainstream appeal, while uniting everyone in the stadium and at home. If he nails that mix of party energy, heart, and spectacle, this could go down as one for the ages, joining the ranks of Michael Jackson's 1993 game-changer or Madonna's 2012 theatrical extravaganza.