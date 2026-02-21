The biggest question every NFC West team needs to answer this offseason

The NFC West was a tough division this season, to put it lightly. In addition to being the home of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the division was also the only in the NFL to have three double-digit win teams ... and also the three-win Cardinals. Hey, they can't all be good!

Heading into the 2026 offseason, three quarters of the division is thinking about how to win a championship, while the other team is just hoping it can extricate itself from an untenable quarterback situation. And because success is fleeting in the NFL and windows can be slammed shut at any moment, this is a crucial offseason for all of them. Who knows — maybe the Cardinals will go 2-15, draft Arch Manning and go on to forge the NFL's next dynasty, immediately ending the hopes of the rest of the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals: What do you do with Kyler Murray?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals already know they aren't going to win the West next season. The other three teams are too good, and the Cardinals are way too far away from contention. Instead, Arizona needs to be focused on figuring out its future, and the biggest thing standing in the way of that is Kyler Murray's contract.

There are various ways out of Murray's deal, but an outright release will lead to major dead cap space in 2026. Trading Murray is the best option, but that requires a team to actually want to trade for him. He's unlikely to have a ton of suitors because of that bloated contract, though there's bound to be at least one team willing to part with a third or fourth-round pick (assuming Arizona is willing to eat a good amount of money). Really, it's hard to see a scenario where Murray won't kill Arizona's cap, regardless of how, or if, he's moved.

One thing is clear, though: There's no benefit to keeping and starting Murray in 2026. Like the Dolphins' situation with Tua Tagovailoa, there's no future for Murray with the team that drafted him. Everyone needs a clean start, though Arizona will likely have to play someone like Jacoby Brissett for a year before trying to find its long-term solution next offseason. It's an imperfect situation, but that's what happens when you pay a guy who isn't in that top tier of quarterbacks. It doesn't always work out.

Los Angeles Rams: How do the Rams use their two first-round picks?

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It sounds like Matthew Stafford will be back in 2026, but the Los Angeles Rams have to treat every season as if it's Stafford's last at this point. With that in mind, this offseason should be about maximizing the 2026 window, though the team also needs to be thinking about the future as well. It's a balancing act: How do you win with Stafford while also preparing for life without him?

This is where having two first-round picks comes in handy. In addition to their own pick at No. 29 overall, the Rams have the No. 13 overall pick, acquired from the Falcons in a deal for James Pearce Jr. that has certainly not aged well.

Having that much capital gives the Rams a chance to build for both now and the future. While the team could try to trade up to draft someone like Ty Simpson, giving them a potential quarterback of the future, it might be smarter to use the picks on players who can support whomever the quarterback of the future winds up being in 2027. Grab a top wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson with the first of those two first rounders, and suddenly it might not matter who is taking snaps under center two seasons from now since they'd be throwing to Tyson and Puka Nacua.

Then the other first could be used to beef up the offensive line. One of Kadyn Proctor or Caleb Lomu should be on the board still at the end of the first, and either one can provide immediate help to protect Stafford while also making the situation better for his future replacement.

San Francisco 49ers: How do you fix the pass rush?

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

I almost made the headline here "can you move the practice facility away from the electrical substation?", but there's an even more serious concern than a pseudoscientific explanation for the team's sudden rash of injuries. That biggest concern is that the San Francisco 49ers can't get to the quarterback. (Though honestly, the need for a No. 1 receiver is probably a 1B to the pass rush's 1A.)

San Francisco recorded just 20 sacks in 2025, the lowest number in the NFL. The Niners were one of just two teams with fewer than 30 sacks. They just could not find a way to put pressure on the opposing quarterback, though it didn't cost them as much as you might have expected since they still made the playoffs and won a game in the Wild Card round.

Fewest Sacks in 2025 # 49ers 20 Jets 26 Ravens/Cardinals/Panthers 30

Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both suffering torn ACLs played a huge role in those struggles, but Williams wasn't really playing well before the injury. It's not as simple as just getting those two guys back in the fold. Bosa will make a world of difference, sure, but you need to find real competition for Williams in a complementary role if you want the best chance to field a viable pass rush next year.

I wouldn't look to the draft for that. You already have a young guy with upside in Williams, so adding a veteran to push him would be the better move. Could you finally lure Cameron Jordan out of New Orleans? Is it a good time to bet on a Kwity Paye bounce-back? Something has to be tried, because the 49ers need to get to the quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks: What will it take to bring back Kenneth Walker?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks head into 2026 as the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, the team has to figure out how it's going to go about repeating.

Retaining Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III should be a key part of that quest. Walker, who rushed for 1,027 yards last season, exploded for 135 yards on the ground in the title-game win over the Patriots — and his presence all season helped take pressure off quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Darnold part of that equation is why I, personally, think Walker is Seattle's most important free agent. It's been great to watch Darnold turn his career around over the past two seasons, but how sure are we that he can continue to play at this level? Having a strong run game helps keep things easier for Darnold, and I think a smart move for Seattle in its quest to repeat would be to avoid making things unnecessarily difficult for its QB.

Seattle needs to work out a multi-year deal, maybe in the four-year, $40 million range. Worst case, it uses the franchise tag, which winds up costing a bit more cap space and doesn't help you long term. This is a decent running back class in free agency, but you don't want to end up relying on a new piece in the backfield, so using the tag is still the better play over letting him walk if it comes down to it.

But it sounds like Seattle might not actually be on the same page here, as rumors suggest it won't tag Walker, leaving it all up to free agency. It's possible that in an attempt to save money for other deals, the Seahawks let Walker go. I just think it'd be a bad idea.