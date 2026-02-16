Former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray has reportedly expressed his desire to play for a winner next season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler expects a resolution "in the coming weeks," with either a cut or trade possible. The 28-year-old played just five games this past season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Murray suffered a foot sprain in Week 5 and never fully recovered — or at least, the Arizona Cardinals managed to draw it out all season, effectively shutting him down in favor of Jacoby Brissett. New head coach Mike LaFleur comes from the fruitful Sean McVay coaching tree in L.A., but Arizona is a long way from contention. A breakup feels borderline inevitable at this point.

How can the Cardinals move on?

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million rookie extension with Arizona. It expires after 2027, with a club option for 2028. The Cardinals have arrived at the point, however, where it's financially practical to cut bait. He has a $40 million guarantee that triggers in March, which means Arizona is also on the clock. There is significant money to be saved by just releasing Murray into free agency, which is probably the "most likely" outcome.

That said, given his pedigree and his relative youth, there's a world in which Arizona finds a willing trade partner. Unlike Tua Tagovailoa this year or Kirk Cousins last year, it's not hard to imagine Murray living up to his contract in a better situation. The injury concerns are real — he has missed 21 games over the last three seasons — but when he's healthy, Murray is an efficient facilitator with dynamic mobility, both in and out of the pocket.

Should Arizona gain traction in Murray trade talks, the QB does hold some leverage. Frankly, he makes too much money to end up on a team he does not want to be part of. Moreover, since Murray can effectively hit free agency at season's end, there's little point in trading for him if your team is not prepared to win.

That does not rule out teams like New York and Cleveland, who are just desperate for any sort of progress. But logically, Murray makes more sense on a team with the infrastructure necessary to compete for a postseason spot.

If his full contract is triggered for next season, Murray comes with a substantial $52.7 million cap hit. So again, Arizona will probably find it easier to simply waive him, rather than trying to convince a team to swallow such a huge chunk of change. On the other hand, if the Cardinals are willing to absorb of chunk of his remaining salary in order to grease the wheels on a trade, Murray is probably respected enough to return actual value in a deal — potentially a Day 2 pick, even.

What can suitors reasonably expect from Murray in 2026?

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In 2024, his most recent healthy season, Murray completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 572 yards and five touchdowns as a runner, averaging a career-best 7.3 yards per scramble. That also came with eight fumbles, meaning a total of 26 touchdowns and 19 turnovers.

Murray still has significant talent, and he's still in the relative prime of his career. The turnover issues are a thing. He's still smaller than your average franchise quarterback and he has been especially prone to ill-timed fumbles in the past. He committed 13 fumbles (!) in 2021, his last Pro Bowl campaign.

Multiple lower-leg injuries should temper expectations a bit, but looking at 12 missed games this past season is probably a bit misleading. It really feels like Murray would've been back in the saddle at some point had Arizona a) been remotely close to contention and b) had Jacoby Brissett not performed at such a high level amid all the losing.

There's a good chance Murray's success is scheme-related at this point. Certainly personnel-related. He needs sound protection in the trenches; he needs quality infrastructure in order to maximize the full breadth of his talent. That is often the case for every quarterback, but Murray is especially prone to collapsing under pressure. His height is a problem when the defensive line puts a hand in his face; his arm strength, while considerable, is not what it once was.

Factor in his precarious contract situation, and that should serve as an additional warning to the basement-dwellers, like the Jets (a popular hypothetical landing spot), who may be considering a run at Murray.

Which teams could express interest in Murray?

The favorite: Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Vikings want to create competition for J.J. McCarthy in the QB room. Several compelling options ought to be made available to Minnesota, as it's easily the most desirable destination for quarterbacks in limbo. Mac Jones, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith and even Tua Tagovailoa are all worthy considerations, but Murray still represents the highest possible ceiling — and we know this Vikings team is built to win now. O'Connell practically made Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl-winning QB, or at least helped him on his journey. Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson are dream targets for Murray; the Vikings' top-10 defense is sustainable. This should be in the best interest of both parties, assuming the financials work out.

Other ideal fits: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts

Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta needs a gap-year quarterback, at the very least, while Michael Penix recovers from a torn ACL. Given Penix's struggles this season and his mounting injury history, however, Atlanta might also want a multi-year contingency. Murray can provide just that. Whereas Penix is a somewhat stiff pocket passer, Murray can extend plays with his agility and create off-script. The Falcons have a stellar offensive core with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Methinks Kevin Stefanski would appreciate a real QB — one with a track record.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, needs to consider alternatives to Daniel Jones, who hits free agency in the middle of his Achilles rehab. While Jones was highly productive and would be worth keeping around, Murray is a viable alternative — or even a bridge QB, if Indy can find a way to acquire both within its budget. Shane Steichen has proven his mettle when he has a trustworthy QB at the commands. The Colts offense is quite talent-rich, with a foundational run game that should help alleviate pressure on Murray in the passing attack. The Colts are due for the postseason after a precipitous collapse in 2025.

Fun long shots: Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs

Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford has already said he will return next season and it's hard to imagine the Rams letting him go anywhere else after an MVP campaign. He also makes way too much money to accomodate Murray via trade; he would need to be cut and then willing to sign a contract below his market value, a la Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh a couple years ago. If Murray sees a future in L.A., throwing to Puka Nacua and running Sean McVay's playbook, however... it could be worth a gap year. Voluntarily riding the bench in the middle of your prime is a risk, but it would set Murray up for a fruitful second chapter. It could also give him a chance to get fully right physically.

As for Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes is recovering from an Achilles injury. Gardner Minshew is a free agent. There's a short-term opening here. Mahomes almost certainly returns midseason, and it's not like Murray has much of a future in Kansas City. But, if he wants to play with Andy Reid, and if the Chiefs can make this a cheap, one-year union after a contract buyout, there are worse ways to try and win a ring.

Bad teams who could say 'why not': Cleveland Browns, New York Jets

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

These outcomes would not align with Murray's wishes, but sometimes desperation can lead a team to drastic and ill-advised decisions. It's hard to see much of anything productive happening with a one-year union in these places, but Cleveland at least has a top-ranked defense and a solid group of young playmakers. Todd Monken spent the past couple years with Lamar Jackson; he knows what to do with a dual-threat QB like Murray. Deshaun Watson's contract is forever a complicating factor, but Murray presents a clear upgrade. Neither Sheduer Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel feel like real options after last season.

As for the Jets, this is the worst possible outcome for Murray. There's just no semblance of competence at any level of that organization and the roster is a mess. There are worse WR1s than Garrett Wilson, of course, and Aaron Glenn deserves a real shot. Unfortunately, that 'real shot' probably will not manifest in East Rutherford. The Jets ruin practically every quarterback they touch. A trade to the Jets would put Murray's career in a whole new light. Not exactly the good kind, if we're being honest.