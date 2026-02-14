Best NFL QB landing spots in 2026, ranked by supporting cast

The quarterback market for the 2026 NFL offseason is...uninspiring, to say the least. Trade candidates like Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa have obvious warts. The top three free agent candidates are card-carrying members of the Torn Achilles Club: Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers. Teams are gearing up to fight over Malik Willis of all people.

Simply put, there are more QB-needy teams than there are decent quarterback options. Benjamin Solak of ESPN named 10 teams who will need to add a passer this offseason, whether as a Day 1 starter or competition for their existing depth chart. Those teams don't get to just stroll up to the available free agents and hand them a contract. They're going to have to wine and dine them, making an argument as to why their city is the right landing spot compared to the rest.

If you're a quarterback looking at your options right now, you're paying extra close attention to the weapons you'll be throwing to. So let's rank those supporting casts!

10. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., David Njoku (FA)

TE: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson



There's no way to sugarcoat this. The Browns don't have a supporting cast to brag about.



Jerry Jeudy is their lead receiver and he could get shipped out in a trade before the offseason is over. Isaiah Bond was a pleasant surprise, putting in some strong outings in the second half of the season. However, there's still a gaping hole at WR that needs filling by an actual playmaker.



Harold Fannin Jr. provides a good target from the tight end spot at least. And Dylan Sampson is a weapon out of the backfield.



If I were a quarterback, I wouldn't touch the Browns unless they made me a godfather contract offer and overhauled the receiving corps. And that's not even accounting for a woeful offensive line with five starters hitting free agency.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington

RB: Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell (FA)



Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Cowboys got the much better end of the deal swapping George Pickens for DK Metcalf. And that's not just refering to productivity. Pickens didn't get suspended for two games after getting into an altercation with a fan.



Metcalf's future in Pittsburgh isn't certain. For now, he's a No. 1 receiver with size and speed. When he's at his best, he's unstoppable. Can he be his best with the Steelers? I wouldn't give up on him yet. However, of the wide receivers who qualify as stars, Metcalf has fallen down the list.



The bigger problem for a quarterback looking at this landing spot goes beyond Metcalf. Calvin Austin and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are free agents. If Roman Wilson is your best returning receiver after Metcalf, you've got serious work to do with the receiving corps. Pat Freiermuth can provide a target, but he's not enough of a playmaker to cover the gaps.



At least Pittsburgh has a running game, especially if they bring back Kenneth Gainwell.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

WR: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown (FA)

TE: Travis Kelce (FA), Noah Gray

RB: Kareem Hunt (FA), Isaiah Pacheco (FA)



The Chiefs got away with limited receiving rooms for years because Patrick Mahomes is a fantastic quarterback. Now he's injured and they need a spot starter to start the season. That quarterback will not be able to put lipstick on a pig.



Is Kansas City's supporting cast a pig? Travis Kelce is a future Hall of Famer who led the team with 851 yards and five touchdowns. He's also 36 years old and pondering retirement.



Rashee Rice, for all his off-the-field issues, is a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Xavier Worthy had a bit of a sophomore slump, but he's still a solid piece with room to grow. So there's that.



Marquise Brown doesn't look likely to return, which means the Chiefs can upgrade considerably if they target the right addition. That's all in theory though. Right now, the Chiefs don't present a mouthwatering array of targets.

7. Miami Dolphins

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE: Darren Waller, Greg Dulcich (FA)

RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright



Jaylen Waddle flirted with truly elite status in his first few years with the Dolphins, but the last two seasons have been more muted. He's capable of big things though. More than most, he feels like a victim of circumstances, namely the less-than-ideal quarterback situation in 2025.



Waddle is much more effective with a partner and that's been lacking since...well... *waves hands at everything going on with Tyreek Hill*. Whether he's kept or released, Hill isn't going to figure much into the 2026 season because of injury. That leaves Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the next best options at receiver.



De'Von Achane is a big help in the receiving game, along with Darren Waller, but this group is shouting out for another capable WR.

6. New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie (RFA)

TE: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert

RB: Breece Hall (FA), Braelon Allen



The Jets offense was such a mess in 2025 that Garrett Wilson led the team with just 395 yards in seven games played. That's after posting three-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.



So despite what the production looked like in 2025, New York does boast some intriguing weapons. Wilson is a star. Mitchell arrived via trade and showed promise.



Breece Hall presents an all-purpose threat. The Jets will have to re-sign him though.



The issue with the Jets as a landing spot is really the big picture. The franchise is a mess and has been for years. Is Frank Reich the offensive coordinator who can maximize the available talent? Even if quarterbacks look forward to the prospect of throwing to Wilson, the Jets still feel radioactive.

5. Arizona Cardinals



WR: Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dorch (FA)

TE: Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins

RB: Michael Carter (FA), Emari Demercado (RFA)



Trey McBride was a monster in 2025. He was second only to Puka Nacua with 126 receptions. His 1,239 receiving yards ranked first among tight ends. Just six receivers had more than him. And he was one of two tight ends with double-digit touchdowns at 11. So yeah, any quarterback coming to Arizona would have an All-Pro safety blanket built in.



The Cardinals' receivers were promising too. Michael Wilson posted his first 1,000-yard season. Marvin Harrison Jr. has hit some speed bumps in the NFL, but the talent is clearly there. The former No. 4 overall pick still has plenty of time to come good; the right quarterback could make all the difference.



Outside of McBride, there are too many question marks to call this a legit pass-catching group. However, there's tons of potential a QB could look to get on the ground floor with.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

WR: Alex Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs

TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox (FA)

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Ameer Abdullah (FA)



The Colts could point to Daniel Jones' success with this receiving corps as a plus for any interested quarterbacks. It's undeniably solid with three receivers who produced more than 500 yards in 2025: Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. Pierce just topped 1,000 yards for the first time, establishing himself as a dangerous deep threat and WR1.



It also helps a whole lot to have Tyler Warren producing at tight end and Jonathan Taylor anchoring a strong rushing attack while pitching in 378 yards receiving.



Pittman comes with a question mark. He's a stalwart receiver, but he's also turning 29 this year, has a frustrating injury history and carries a significant cap hit. The Colts could part ways, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.



Let's say Pittman restructures his deal and comes back. Now any quarterback looking at the Colts is looking at a deep threat in Pierce, a physical target like Pittman, a rising talent in Downs, a standout tight end and an established run game. It feels like a good spot.

3. Minnesota Vikings

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor (FA)

TE: TJ Hockenson, Josh Oliver

RB: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason



In 2023, the Vikings had an embarrassment of riches between Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison. All three of those players are still on the team, but the picture now looks a bit more dim. Jefferson is unhappy. Hockenson hasn't looked the same since tearing his ACL. As for Addison, his production has fallen each year since his standout rookie season while his off-the-field issues have multiplied.



Granted, the quarterback situation in Minnesota hasn't helped any of the pass catchers. A quarterback could look at the pure firepower available and see a grand opportunity. Jefferson alone is an undeniable attraction.



Kevin O'Connell has consistently produced great offenses. He just needs to right quarterback to get those receivers cooking.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

WR: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, David Sills

TE: Kyle Pitts (FA), Charlie Woerner

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier (FA)



The Falcons offense has long felt like less than the sum of its parts. Consider this, they're one of three teams with three players ranked in the top 30 in PFF receiving grades. Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson form a mouthwatering trio for any quarterback.



London is a contested catch maestro. Pitts is coming off his best season with the Falcons. Robinson had more receiving yards this past season than Davante Adams.



Pitts is a free agent, so he could be on the way out. However, it seems more likely the Falcons will franchise tag him than let him walk.



The surrounding cast could be better, but it's hard to find more premium talent than the Falcons' big three.

1. Los Angeles Rams

WR: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington

TE: Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson

RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum



Here's the thing: Supporting casts are a collective. Having more playmakers is always a good thing. But when you've got a player like Puka Nacua? That seals the deal on its own. Nacua led the NFL in receptions and yards per game, averaging 107.2 each time he went out. He's capable of being a one-man offense with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball.



Fortunately for the Rams, Nacua doesn't need to do it all himself. Davante Adams isn't the unstoppable force he once was, but he's still an absolute technician who led the league with 14 touchdowns at 33 years old.



Stafford is coming back for 2026, but he's got a bad back and he's going to retire sooner than later. The quarterback who lands that backup spot in Los Angeles will feel like they hit the lottery.