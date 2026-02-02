NFL coaching carousel grades: Biggest winners, losers and risky hires

Finally, desperately, the NFL head coaching carousel is over with. This offseason witnessed an abnormal number of openings — 10 in total — which included the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Both had incumbents who lasted the better part of two decades. Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh were the two longest-tenured coaches in the NFL before they parted ways with the Steelers and Ravens, respectively.

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly filled their coaching vacancies the Sunday before Super Bowl LX. Arizona will hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (brother of Matt), while the Raiders are moving forward with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Now that all of these openings are filled, how well did each team do?

Arizona Cardinals: Mike LaFleur

The Cardinals were the last team to hire a head coach, thus closing the cycle or portal, if you will. LaFleur was the Rams offensive coordinator this past season. It's unclear how much say that role has, but the Sean McVay coaching tree speaks for itself. LaFleur and McVay split play-calling duties, and the Rams had the top-ranked offense in the NFL this past season.

Arizona fired Jonathan Gannon after this past season. He was fined by the NFL, and rightly so, for calling out players and officials to anyone who would listen. That's what the media is for, thankfully. LaFleur will want to bring in his own quarterback, which is probably bad news for Kyler Murray. However, it's tough to feel bad for Murray, who is the product of a different administration in Arizona and turned down a chance to play MLB as a first-round pick as well.

Considering how late they made this hire, finding someone on the McVay coaching tree is a plus and probably better than their last attempt, though that isn't saying much. -Mark Powell, FanSided.com

Grade: C

Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski

I was surprised Stefanski was fired from the outset. Do you know how hard you have to work to be a two-time NFL head coach of the year in Cleveland? Because I do! As a Steelers fan, I take shots at the Browns like it's a second career. But at this point, it's getting tough to make fun of the Browns once they let Baker Mayfield leave only to trade for an epic failure in Deshaun Watson. And Watson isn't just bad on the field, but a spectacular disappointment in all facets off of it.

Stefanski was never going to overcome that. An impressive 2025 draft by general manager Andrew Berry saved him this offseason. Stefanski never had that kind of bargaining chip. Thus he was the fall guy.

However, I am not the only pundit who thinks being a two-time coach of the year in Cleveland is impressive. The Falcons felt the same way after they let Raheem Morris go, and now Stefanski is tasked with taking an 8-9 roster to the next level. Finding an answer at quarterback would help a lot. But it's not a bad hire given the pool available. -Mark Powell, FanSided.com

Grade: B+

Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Minter

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

The Ravens were always going to have a tough time replacing John Harbaugh. However, Harbaugh also failed to reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson, who is the best quarterback he's ever coached. Yes, I include Joe Flacco in that bunch.

The Ravens believe Jackson is still in his prime. I tend to agree with that sentiment. What most pundits don't realize is that the Ravens defense has also taken a significant step back since the mid-2010's. Baltimore's defense has had major flaws since Mike MacDonald left to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. There might be something to that.

Minter followed Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to the Los Angeles Charges, but before that he was an assistant under John with the Ravens. Thus, there is history here, and Minter would've been snatched up by the Steelers or Browns in a second if given the opportunity. It's a good hire. -Mark Powell, FanSided.com

Grade: B

Buffalo Bills: Joe Brady

Oh, no. I don't like being mean to Josh Allen.

The Bills fired Sean McDermott after another failed Allen playoff run, this time without Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson in the field. They also pinned the selection of Keon Coleman on McDermott, rather than general manager Brandon Beane. Somehow, that explanation stood pat with ownership, and Beane was actually promoted. No, it doesn't make sense to me, either.

Brady has been a fine offensive coordinator to Allen. One thing we cannot question about Brady is his enthusiasm, which came through in the introductory press conference. Brady has the right last name, and has worked with Allen for years. Let's hope it all goes well, but it smells...nasty. For a team so close to the Super Bowl, it's surprising Buffalo had to promote from within. -Mark Powell, FanSided.com

Grade: D

Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken

Oh, lord. Where do I start? The Browns had their coaching candidates write college essays. I really wish I were kidding.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Browns couldn't find a qualified head coach. Heck, they couldn't even land a young, promising head coach like Grant Udinski or Nate Scheelhaase, both of whom wanted nothing to do with the job.

So, Cleveland chose Todd Monken, holding on to the slim chance that Jim Schwartz would remain with the Browns as their defensive coordinator. It didn't work, as Schwartz was rightly upset he was passed over for the job because of his past. Schwartz at least had head coaching experience. Monken was a failed offensive assistant in Cleveland and on the outs in Baltimore. What am I missing here? -Mark Powell, FanSided.com

Grade: D+

Las Vegas Raiders: Klint Kubiak

Assuming Fernando Mendoza is headed to Las Vegas, this is a solid hire for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pete Carroll move ultimately ended up being a band-aid on a broken bone. They wanted him to be a quick-fix coach and this team needs time. Hiring a first-time head coach should be the key for the Raiders to getting some organizational structure again. Klint Kubiak will have time to turn this Raiders team around.

I think going for an offensive coach was the right move, considering the options that were out there. Kubiak, especially coming off a Super Bowl run in Seattle, is set up for success even if the Raiders aren't the best team to coach right now. This shouldn't backfire and should ultimately be what turns Vegas from the bottom feeders of the AFC West into a division title contender in no time. -Wynston Wilcox, FanSided.com

Grade: B+

Miami Dolphins: Jeff Hafley

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami already went through the era of an offensive-minded coach and decided it was time to make a change. This time around, they've turned to defensive-minded Jeff Hafley from Green Bay and it should be a move that gets them on track defensively. The Dolphins had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, so adding Hafley is a plus.

That said, I'm not sure Hafley is the best coach for the Dolphins. After all, Miami is in a weird position where they need a coach that will get them over the hump. I'm not sure Hafley is that coach for them, which is why I'm hesitant about him being the difference. They obviously need a solid draft and free agency, but as of now, I need to see more from Hafley before I believe he's the best coach for them to get back on track. -Wynston Wilcox, FanSided.com

Grade: C

New York Giants: John Harbaugh

You knew it wasn't going to take long at all for John Harbaugh to land another head coaching position. Coincidentally enough, the New York Giants isn't a bad gig either. The biggest drawback here is New York football teams seem to be cursed. That said, Harbaugh might be the only coach that will break the curse, if there is one.

Harbaugh was able to win for years with the Baltimore Ravens so in theory, he should be able to succeed with the Giants. They have a solid offensive core with Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. They have a young defense as well with a lot of potential. The Giants needed a big splash with the loaded NFC East. Harbaugh should ultimately have some success. -Wynston Wilcox, FanSided.com

Grade: A-

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is such an odd hire for a couple of reasons. For one, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended a decades-long tradition of turning to a young coach to continue the success of their predecessors. Mike McCarthy isn't a bad coach, I just don't know if I think he's the right coach for Pittsburgh right now. The Steelers had some other options out there and this feels like a reach and desperate move, rather than one that will generate the results they need.

McCarthy really wasn't that successful with the Dallas Cowboys and their roster is more talented than Pittsburgh's is right now. If he couldn't win more than one playoff game with that roster, I don't know why the Steelers think he's going to do better with worse. Maybe this was a ploy to retain Aaron Rodgers for a year, but it doesn't feel like that's the best move either. -Wynston Wilcox, FanSided.com

Grade: D

Tennessee Titans: Robert Saleh

The Tennessee Titans went an interesting route here to replace Brian Callahan. I'm not against them hiring a defensive-minded coach, though I feel like they would have been better hiring a young offensive coach to aid the development of Cam Ward. That said, Saleh will be tasked with bringing in an offensive coordinator that will continue to help Ward grow.

I think Saleh is in a better situation in Tennessee than he was in New York, I am just hesitant that he's the coach that will turn the Titans into a behemoth in the AFC South. They're already well behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans and when the Indianapolis Colts figure out their quarterback situation, they'll be significantly behind them too.

This could ultimately be a smart move, though I have a feeling it won't yield the immediate results Titans fans want. This division is becoming more difficult to gain traction in each year. If they don't make noise in the division over the next few years, Saleh may be out the door before he ever gets the Titans competitive again. -Wynston Wilcox, FanSided.com

Grade: C