These 3 Seahawks free agents could join Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for a Super Bowl in a week and if they don’t win, it might have just gotten tougher for them to get back in 2026. Klint Kubiak is headed to Las Vegas when the football season ends for his first NFL head coaching gig and he could be bringing some pending Seattle free agents with him.

I’m sure if he could, he would try and take Sam Darnold too, but since he can’t, Fernando Mendoza is a good consolation prize as Las Vegas has the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. What Kubiak does this offseason with the players he’s most familiar with could be the difference in Las Vegas either turning things around instantly or taking multiple years to get out of the rebuild.

Rashid Shaheed, wide receiver

It would make a lot of sense for the Raiders to turn to Shaheed to start to retool their wide receiver room. After trading Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders are thin at receiver and bringing on Shaheed would be a wise move for Kubiak. This isn’t because Shaheed is the most impactful receiver the Raiders have access to, but Kubiak unlocked Shaheed after the Seahawks traded for him at the NFL trade deadline. He could continue to find ways to utilize him in Vegas as well.

Shaheed is a weapon as both a receiver and a special teams player, which is why Vegas might be interested in landing him as well. Shaheed is a fast receiver that could be used as both a true receiver, special teams player and utility offensive player around the field. Kubiak would be smart to bring Shaheed so he has at least one familiar face with his new team.

Josh Jones, offensive line

The Raiders had the worst offensive line in the NFL in 2025 per Pro Football Focus. That means they shouldn’t hesitate to make as many changes as possible and as many upgrades as possible. Josh Jones should be another player Kubiak should look at as he’s trying to drastically improve this roster. Geno Smith has played his last snap so this offense will look a lot differently than it did this past season.

At worst, Jones could be a solid piece to keep around for a couple seasons at best, he becomes a cornerstone tackle for Kubiak and Las Vegas’ new quarterback. It’s the first step to rebuilding this offensive line so Ashton Jeanty can take off and their new quarterback doesn’t take a beating all season.

Riq Woolen, cornerback

The Raiders defense wasn’t that great this year. One position that could use an upgrade is the cornerback room. While Kubiak is an offensive-minded coach, he can’t neglect the defense. Making sure the Raiders can snag Woolen is a surefire way to keep the defense competitive. Woolen was a key piece in what made this defense spectacular this past season. Seattle will probably want to keep him around, Kubiak may have the pull to sign him.

This draft will be as important as ever for the Raiders as they turn things around with now their sixth coach in as many seasons. Kubiak is a new face and a strong offensive mind that should work well with their new quarterback most likely being a rookie. He’ll have his work cut out for him, but it could the move the Raiders need to finally put the past five seasons behind them.