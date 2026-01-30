How Jets fans should feel about Sam Darnold in the Super Bowl: Is it a win or more sadness?

Quarterback Sam Darnold is going to the Super Bowl. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft led the Seattle Seahawks, the fifth team he's been a part of in his eight-year career, to an incredible 14-win regular season and have looked every bit the part of the NFC's No. 1 seed.

There's been a lot talk about how the Minnesota Vikings are having seller's remorse since Darnold replicated his 2024 season in Minneapolis this year with the Seahawks but to a much sweeter end. However, one team and fanbase that needs to be checked in on is that of which drafted him: The New York Jets.

One fan on X posed an excellent existential question for those donning the green and white who expect to hate watch Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and their dreaded AFC East rival New England Patriots.

"If Sam Darnold prevents the Patriots from winning a Super Bowl, I'd argue he was worth the #3 pick in 2018 for the Jets," wrote Tony Vegas.

Should Jets fans root for Sam Darnold or hate watch his Super Bowl LX appearance?

There aren't a whole lot of situations where one fan base sees a former star player reach a championship with an opportunity to deny a hated rival a title. Especially when said player was a complete bust when he was there.

On one hand, it's completely understandable for Jets fans to be praying for Darnold's downfall on the biggest stage. He was supposed to be the prince that was promised but fell flat on his face for three seasons. Jealousy of his success outside of New York-New Jersey is natural. The Jets haven't sniffed a Super Bowl since Joe Namath guaranteed and delivered a victory in 1969.

However, rivalries run deep and there are significant portions of fanbases that will root for any other team that faces their squad's arch nemesis. Nobody hates the Patriots more than Jets fans (nobody's been victimized by them more too). This may be the perfect scenario for them to put aside any personal vendettas against their ex-QB and unite behind him as he looks to prevent New England from winning an NFL record seventh title.

This isn't an apples to apples comparison but New York Giants fans saw former running back Saquon Barkley play in Super Bowl LIX for the hated Philadelphia Eagles. The sight of that team lifting a second Lombardi Trophy was enough to make them want to claw their eyes out but most if not all agreed it was worth seeing Barkley earn a much-deserved ring and stop the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty in its tracks.

That's essentially what this feels like going into Super Bowl LX for Darnold and Jets fans. This will be the biggest moment and possible the crowning achievement of his career. None of it would be possible if he didn't fail in New York and bring a chip on his shoulder to Carolina, then San Francisco, then Minnesota and now finally Seattle.

The Jets will always be a part of Darnold's legacy but a Super Bowl ring elsewhere won't tarnish his professional origin, it'll frame it with motivational context that New York fans can take some pride in. And let's be honest, it'll be much sweeter to see New England lose a fifth Super Bowl than point and laugh at a single man's shortcoming.