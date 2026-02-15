NFL contract extension candidates in 2026: Predicting deals for Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson and more

The Seattle Seahawks dismantled the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, which sends us full-tilt into a potentially chaotic offseason. There are a lot of moving parts, with ample quarterback uncertainty, a few high profile free agent and trade candidates, and of course, a robust extension market.

Each summer, it feels like the market resets as teams get more ambitious in their financial commitments. Let's survey 10 of the biggest extension candidates this offseason and attempt to nail down potential salaries.

DL Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $140 million ($70 million guaranteed)

Jalen Carter was limited to 11 games because of injury last season, but he was still the engine behind a hellacious Eagles defense. With 3.0 sacks and 12 QB hits, the 24-year-old earned his second straight Pro Bowl berth in his third NFL campaign. Few defensive players have more pure upside than Carter. He's a stupefying athlete, with a comical blend of size, physicality and agility. He demands double teams. He was essential to a Super Bowl run a year ago.

The Eagles pony up and lock down a superstar. Howie Roseman pays his dudes; this makes Carter the second-highest paid interior lineman in football behind Chris Jones — but Carter gets the most guaranteed money. There is some risk here given Carter's track record, but the Eagles can't let this linger any longer than it needs to.

CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $120 million ($50 million guaranteed)

Christian Gonzalez's NFL career began on uncertain terms, as he missed all but four games as a rookie. But he has quickly leveled up and emerged as a cornerstone of a stout New England Patriots defense. He's incredibly sharp in coverage, with the athleticism to break up passes and suffocate receivers one-on-one.

New England was just in the Super Bowl. Gonzalez made his presence felt throughout the postseason, including a critical interception in the AFC Championship Game. This contract matches Colts phenom Sauce Gardner for the highest-paid cornerback contract in the NFL, with a decent bump in guaranteed money. Gonzalez will be looking to reset the market and there's reason to believe New England obliges.

DE Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $170 million ($100 million guaranteed)

Will Anderson Jr. was a first team All-Pro this season with 12.0 sacks, his second straight double-digit sack campaign in just his third year. The Texans were, on balance, the best defense in the AFC — and especially dominant down the stretch. Anderson was their beating heart, and there's more value than ever in elite edge rushers. Expect Anderson to get paid accordingly at just 24 years old.

He probably won't eclipse the Micah Parsons contract, but this deal ties Nick Bosa for third-most in overall compensation for an edge defender, behind Parsons and Aidan Hutchinson. It's also the third-most guaranteed money, behind Parsons and T.J. Watt. That feels like the class Anderson belongs in. Houston has some hard decisions to make this offseason (more on that shortly), but locking up Anderson is the top priority. Without hesitation.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $130 million ($35 million guaranteed)

Drake London is probably a hair outside the truly elite tier of NFL wide receivers, but he put up 1,271 yards in year three and he's due for a proper breakthrough once Atlanta figures out its quarterback situation. The Kevin Stefanski hire should excite London (and Falcons fans) greatly. It should also give Matt Ryan and the new front office the necessary confidence to lock him up.

He missed five games this past season, but London is generally a physical, durable pass-catcher with sound fundamentals and a dependable red zone presence. He will be central to Michael Penix sinking or swimming in the NFL. If Atlanta goes out and signs a veteran to replace Kirk Cousins and bolster their immediate postseason odds, London will be the No. 1 target. This deal ties Garrett Wilson for the fifth-most total salary among wide receivers, but also leaves Atlanta with an easy out just in case.

TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $70 million ($35 million guaranteed)

Sam LaPorta's season was cut short due to injury and it was generally a disappointing campaign in Detroit, but on balance you'd struggle to find a more dominant all-around force at the tight end position. LaPorta is a genuinely explosive playmaker, with a wide catch radius and the agility to make things happen after the catch. Only just turning 25 and coming off of his third NFL campaign, he has 20 touchdowns in 42 games. He is one of Jared Goff's most dependable red zone weapons.

Detroit has a lot of money on the books between Goff, the newly extended Aidan Hutchinson and some other high-profile stars, but LaPorta is so clearly central to their offensive success. There's no way the Lions let the summer pass without a new deal. This would make him the third-higest paid tight end, with the most guaranteed cash.

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $210 million ($120 million guaranteed)

There's a strong argument in favor of Houston not extending CJ Stroud, and instead letting him prove himself more after a bumpy third season. That said, there's too much money (and too much necessity) at the quarterback position. Stroud threw four interceptions in Houston's AFC Divisional Round loss to New England (and fumbled five times in a first-round win over Pittsburgh), but he's generally much more secure with the football. Also, at 24, and with such a dominant rookie season on his résumé, Stroud can probably sell the Texans on his still-considerable upgrade.

This deal comes in lower than most high-profile QB extensions these days, so the Texans are saving money by buying at midly depressed value. Given his youth, there's a solid chance Stroud can still deliver the necessary results to earn this deal in the end. This is comparable to the Tua Tagovailoa contract, albeit with more guaranteed money. Hopefully that does not serve as an omen.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $50 million ($13 million guaranteed)

Detroit will need to get creative with some of its financial maneuverings this summer, but given how important Jahmyr Gibbs is to their success (despite the two-back setup), it's hard to imagine him going without a new contract. Especially when one considers just how affordable the running back market is, even for a 23-year-old with Gibbs' skill set.

He put up 1,839 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns last season, and has cleared 1,200 total yards in all three seasons at the NFL level. Gibbs is equal parts power and finesse, able to dominate in short-yardage situations and at the goal line, but also extremely effective as a pass-catching safety valve for Jared Goff. This would slot Gibbs as the highest-paid running back in football. Except...

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $60 million ($25 million guaranteed)

Bijan Robinson led the NFL in all-purpose yards (2,298) last season and it somehow feels like the 24-year-old in just getting started. He should break the model for running back contracts, especially with Stefanski and Tommy Rees taking over the Falcons offense. Atlanta should lean even harder on the run game, allowing Robinson to carry the load. If Penix misses extended time and the Falcons spend a good chunk of next season without a reliable QB, Robinson's usage will only tick up.

He's electric between the tackles, explosive to the outside, and arguably the best pass-catching running back in the NFL right now. Given his age and production, Robinson should become the new highest-paid player at his position — potentially by a comfortable margin. Running back contracts are always a delicate tightrope to walk, but Atlanta's competitive hopes rest heavily on Robinson's shoulders right now.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $150 million ($80 million guaranteed)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba won Offensive Player of the Year and put a Super Bowl ring in his trophy case. Not bad for his third NFL season. He put up 1,793 receiving yards, averaging 15.1 yards per catch, with 10 regular season touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how his production changes (if it changes) without Klint Kubiak on the sideline, but Smith-Njigba was just operating on a different wavelength than every other wide receiver in 2025.

He's a superb athlete, explosive off the snap and shifty in the open field. He was Sam Darnold's favorite target by a comfortable margin, which carries significant weight now. Can he reset the wideout market? That's a little unclear, as Ja'Marr Chase ($161 million) is a lofty comparison point. Still, Smith-Njigba would probably happily settle for the second-highest wideout salary, with more guaranteed money than everyone not named Justin Jefferson.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Projected extension: four years, $140 million ($70 million guaranteed)

Puka Nacua led the NFL in total receptions (129) and yards per game (107.2), with 62 percent of his catches leading to first downs. This Rams offense does not obliterate teams the way it does without Nacua. He's plenty dynamic as a big-play threat, but what makes Nacua special is the volume of usage. His airtight routes, his pristine execution of the "simple" catches, means Matthew Stafford can go to him over and over again.

So why does Nacua fall a smidge short of Smith-Njigba's contract at the end of the day? It will be fascinating to see how that particular dynamic unfolds. There's a case for Nacua to reset the market. That said, there's an undeniable bond between Nacua and Stafford — one the Rams can't necessarily count on replicating once their veteran QB walks away in a year or two. That could give the front office a bit of pause, but not enough to avoid handing him a contract in line with Justin Jefferson, arguably the best in the business. Nacua won't complain.