NFL QB roulette: The latest Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones and Joe Burrow rumors

On Super Bowl Sunday, 30 NFL teams have already turned the page. The quarterback position is the sole focus on about a third of the league, notably the Raiders, Jets, Falcons, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Dolphins and Vikings, among others. That number could increase once Sunday's showcase ends and the offseason comes into full focus.

But where do things stand heading into what's expected to be a fluid offseason for all 32 rosters? It all starts under center, where Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa could all be on the move.

Aaron Rodgers: Steelers are still the favorites

Mike McCarthy has spoken to Aaron Rodgers on multiple occasions since taking the Steelers job, per those around the NFL in the know. This isn't a huge surprise and has been widely-reported. The Steelers would take Rodgers back in a heartbeat, in part because they know there isn't a better solution that could also help them win in 2026.

The Steelers believe in Rodgers, and not just because of his impact on the field. Rodgers played well against bad opponents, and struggled against good defenses. He's also going to turn 43 years old next season. He hasn't made up his mind on his future, and Rodgers connection to McCarthy could be all it takes to force him back into a black and gold uniform next season.

Prediction: Aaron Rodgers signs one-year deal with Steelers

Daniel Jones: Expect the Colts to pursue a reunion

The Colts thrived when Daniel Jones was healthy this season. Sure, there were some moments of doubt, especially just prior to Jones' season-ending injury, but there is no quarterback on the open market that can replicate what the former first-round pick did for Indy's offense last season. As long as the Colts are tempted to run that product back, they'll find a way to keep Jones under contract next season.

To that point, it should come as no surprise that the Colts are negotiating a new contract with Jones. That'll likely cost them a lump sum, however, despite Jones injury. The quarterback market is barren the next couple of seasons, and there is no obvious answer for Indianapolis in the draft. Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard are under the spotlight next season. Expect them to find any way to keep Jones around, even if it means the dreaded franchise tag.

Prediction: Colts franchise tag Daniel Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray are trade bait

To the surprise of no one, both Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins are expected to be floated in trade talks as soon as the Super Bowl is over and done with. Both players would be reclamation projects, but thanks to the success of Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold is recent years, could be attractive trade targets.

The Dolphins and Cardinals have a lot to gain financially by dumping these contracts on QB-needy teams and replacing said players with rookie deals, or perhaps Malik Willis. Arizona and Miami have new coaching staffs that will want to move forward and make an early imprint on their organization of choice. That likely means finding a new quarterback.

Prediction: Kyler Murray traded to Jets, Tua Tagovailoa traded to Vikings

Bengals want to make Joe Burrow happy

As much as Minnesota Vikings may want to trade for Joe Burrow, Dianna Russini of The Athletic made it clear that no team should get their hopes up about a potential deal. The Bengals are keeping Burrow – as they should given he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and under contract. However, the Bengals also have some work to do if they hope to keep Burrow happy and off the trade block in future seasons.

To some extent, Cincinnati has already done that. Ja'Marr Case and Tee Higgins are under contract for the foreseeable future. But, the Bengals defense needs a lot of work. If they let Trey Hendrickson walk, expect Burrow to speak out against it. Cincinnati has a lot of money tied up in its offense, and as a result their entire team is out of balance.

Cincinnati should have some cap space to work with as Hendrickson's contract comes off the books. Even if they devote half of their top-51 payroll to Hendrickson, they'll have to make some savvy moves on the defensive side of the ball to make up for their 31st-ranked pass defense.

Prediction: Bengals keep Joe Burrow and invest in the secondary