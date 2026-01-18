49ers 3-round mock draft: San Francisco in desperate need of depth after playoff rout

Well... that wasn't supposed to go that way. Sure, the San Francisco 49ers weren't favored to win on the road against the Seahawks in the Divisional Round, especially with the team playing without George Kittle, but a 41-6 loss? It was an embarrassing defeat for the 49ers, who now head into the offseason with major question marks on both sides of the ball.

Drafting late in the first round will make it tough to find immediate help for this roster, but the 49ers can add depth to help bolster the roster. Here's what San Francisco might opt to do with its first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 27: WR Denzel Boston – Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 13 LA Bowl Boise State vs Washington | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It wasn't long ago that wide receiver was a strength for the 49ers, with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the roster. Samuel is gone now and Aiyuk's time in San Francisco is almost certainly over, leaving the team weak at a crucial position, especially with Jauan Jennings hitting free agency.

Denzel Boston would give Brock Purdy a big-bodied perimeter receiver who can go up and get contested passes. He's not going to blow the top off of the defense, but he has the ball skill to bring in any pass that comes his way. This would be a great move late in the first.

It probably shouldn't be the only addition at wide receiver for the 49ers, but it can be the team's marquee wide receiver addition. Boston isn't a sure bet to be a star, but he's likely the best option San Francisco has to add a potential high-end receiver.

Round 2, Pick 58: S A.J. Haulcy – LSU

2024 LSU Archive | Ella Hall/LSU/GettyImages

You can make a solid argument that safety is San Francisco's biggest position of need. The team's best-graded safety by PFF is Ji'Ayir Brown, who sits 52nd out of 98 safeties. Rookie Marques Sigle showed some things in the Wild Card Round, but was largely inconsistent overall this season. Adding a safety feels imperative for this team.

Enter LSU's A.J. Haulcy. While he's bit undersized, Haulcy is a playmaker, someone capable of reading the quarterback's eyes and leaping in for the interception. He also has the skill set to slide down to the nickel corner at times, which should be very useful in a secondary with this many question marks.

Haulcy isn't a perfect prospect. He sometimes struggles in man coverage, but the 49ers play man at one of the league's lowest rates, making him an intriguing fit on this defense. San Francisco would be a spot that masked his weaknesses while highlighting his strengths.

Round 3, Pick 92: OT Austin Barber – Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Georgia vs Florida | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The 49ers need to be thinking about the post-Trent Williams era. The veteran left tackle has spent the last six seasons of his 15-year career with the 49ers and while he's still playing at an elite level, it's hard to see that continuing forever. His current contract expires after 2026 and I would't be shocked to see Williams call it a career at that point.

Florida's Austin Barber is a strong lineman who moves well, but he's struggled a bit with consistency and will need to refine his technique at the next level. Getting to sit behind Williams for a year will offer him a great opportunity to do those things before stepping into a larger role in 2027.