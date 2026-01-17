NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full first-round projection with QB uncertainty forcing trades

It's only January and we've already had a major curveball thrown in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dante Moore Jr. was all but guaranteed to be the first or second overall pick come April, but instead elected to return to Oregon. And while that makes the 2027 quarterback draft class enticing, it doesn't provide many immediate answers for a team like the New York Jets, not to mention what it means for the likes of the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and other potentially quarterback-needy teams who won't land Fernando Mendoza. But our latest NFL Mock Draft explores how teams can maneuver most effectively to mitigate that.

Three months and change before the 2026 draft starts is a foolish time to project some major trades, especially before we have even an inkling of information about how free agency could play out this offseason. However, we can set an expectation (or, at the very least, explore the possibility) of what some of the deals would look like, especially to try and poach a late first-round quarterback. So let's dive into our mid-playoff full first-round projection and a new 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Heisman Trophy winner; led Hoosiers to 15-0 and National Championship Game berth; more TDs than incompletions in CFB Playoff

The Raiders are certainly thankful that they don't have to deal with the immense amount of quarterback uncertainty throughout this draft class as Fernando Mendoza is theirs. It's hard not to love the attitude, the build, and the total package of the Indiana signal-caller. My comp continues to be a more-athletic Kirk Cousins, and while that might not mean he's ever an MVP candidate or the best quarterback in the league, I do think there's a real chance that he's a top-10 quarterback in the NFL for at least a decade.

2. New York Jets – LB Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Versatility in the front seven; 6.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, 69 tackles in 651 snaps; slight concern about positionless label

Obviously, the Jets don't have a quarterback on their roster. And had Dante Moore not chosen to return to Oregon for another season — perhaps in order to avoid going to New York, as some have postulated — they would have to consider him in this spot. Instead, they simply take the best value and player on the board in Arvell Reese. I continue to believe that there will be some people who push him down the board because he could be considered positionless, but he's a hybrid front-seven player who can rush the passer and be a menace in a traditional off-ball linebacker role. He's a defensive cornerstone for Aaron Glenn and the Jets.

3. Arizona Cardinals – OT Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Miami

Miami Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Behemoth with over 2,700 snaps in three seasons; right tackle all three seasons with Miami; well-rounded, but better pass-blocker

Perhaps more muted than with a team like the Jets, there is also quarterback uncertainty when it comes to the Cardinals and Kyler Murray's future. But doing the dirty work is necessary for this roster. They simply have to get better in the trenches, and they have their pick of two tackles here that can do that for them. I lean Francis Mauigoa over Spencer Fano, simply because I believe the Miami standout has a bit more upside and surety with him as a prospect. He's a phenomenal mover for his size who checks all the measurables and should pair beautifully as bookends with Paris Johnson Jr.

4. Tennessee Titans – WR Carnell Tate

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Sure hands with 0 drops this season; breakout year in 2025 with 875 yards and 9 TDs in 11 games; movable around formation

The top of this year's wide receiver class, to me, is essentially a case of what a team needs or prefers, while also being a roll of the dice where you're going to land on a top-tier option. For the Titans specifically, however, I love Carnell Tate. I do believe he may actually have slightly less upside than some of the other top receiver prospects, but he also might be the surest thing. Tennessee needs that type of target who is well-rounded enough with size and athleticism to be a near-lock to be a 1,000-yard receiver in this league to help aid the development of Cam Ward.

5. New York Giants – WR Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Some injury concerns after lingering ailments; wildly productive over last two seasons; excels in man coverage with blend of skills

I'll be real with you — the hiring of John Harbaugh leads me to wonder if the Giants will actually take a wide receiver in the top five, which is what I've been projecting in mock drafts for quite a while. Regardless, there's plenty of merit to Jordyn Tyson joining this group. Malik Nabers' injury highlighted the severe lack of depth that New York has at the position, and that was before they're about to likely lose Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. Tyson is an all-around threat with size, speed, high football IQ and the potential to be a true No. 1 as a pro. Having him with Nabers and Jaxson Dart sets the Giants offense up beautifully for an exceptionally bright future.

6. Cleveland Browns – OT Spencer Fano

School: Utah

Utah Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: One sack allowed over two seasons and 800+ pass blocking snaps; right tackle for the Utes the last two seasons

Another potential quarterback team that will have to be searching more creatively for answers, the Browns were probably unlikely to take a signal-caller with the sixth pick regardless. More importantly, Cleveland needs to be sure to eat their vegetables when they can, which is what taking Spencer Fano accounts for. The Utah product was primarily a right tackle in college but has the versatility and physical tools to be on either side. For the Browns, he represents a new investment in the offensive line as the group of stalwarts in the trenches is either aging out or already has.

7. Washington Commanders – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr. | Diamond Images/GettyImages

School: Miami

Miami Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Nearly a 25% pressure rate in 2025; 66 hurries and 11 sacks as junior; concerns about arm length

We might get to witness Dan Quinn doing cartwheels in the Commanders' draft room if Washington were to be lucky enough to have Rueben Bain Jr. fall into their laps here. While Reese, with his versatility, gets shine for what he can do as a pass-rusher, Bain is a more of a pure artist in that capacity off the edge. Against all levels of competition, he's been a menace. And while there are some concerns about his arm length, he has the burst and get-off, combined with savvy in terms of his moves to generate pressure, that can give the Washington defense a massive injection of juice.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Makai Lemon

School: USC

USC Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Smaller than Tate and Tyson; 1,156 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games this year; dynamic movement ability across formation and in space

There are some more meat-and-potatoes type of selections that the Saints should definitely consider in this spot as their rebuild is going to take some time. However, we also saw Tyler Shough start to emerge quite impressively at the end of the regular season when he was handed the reins, and there's also a case to be made for getting him more help to work with. That's what Makai Lemon represents. He doesn't have the typical No. 1 size that Tate and Tyson do, but he more than makes up for that with unmatched elusiveness and agility that make him a threat for chunk yardage in every level of the field.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – EDGE David Bailey

David Bailey | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: 15 sacks and 43 hurries in 14 games as senior; pass-rusher first, but above average run defender; strong, prototypical frame with elite first step

It was a fun time to imagine the Chiefs, shockingly picking in the Top 10 based on what the past near-decade has looked like for Andy Reid's team, using that to get a stud running back like Jeremiyah Love. At the end of the day, though, that's not the most pressing need for Kansas City to right the ship. The defense needs upgrades, particularly with their pass rush. David Bailey is electric with his explosiveness off the edge, especially his lightning-fast first step. It's not hyperbole to say that he'd best pure pass-rusher on the Chiefs the moment he puts on the jersey.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – S Caleb Downs

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Two-time unanimous All-American and three-time All-Conference; top-tier athlete with unreal versatility; can return kicks on special teams

It might as well be a bit at this point for me to say that the Bengals should take whoever they feel is the best defensive player on the board whenever they come on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft. That side of the ball has been appallingly bad for the past two years, so they'd be giddy if being a safety does, indeed, allow Caleb Downs to fall in their laps. In terms of pure talent, Downs might be the best player in the class, just at a non-premium position. But whether it's deep coverage, in the slot, coming down in the box as a run defender, or even returning punts, his impact can be felt in all levels of the defense, and Cincy direly needs such a jolt of life defensively.

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/GettyImages

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not play in 2025 after torn ACL in January; 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024; six INTs in 24 career games

It speaks volumes about how damn good Jermod McCoy was with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2024 that he tore his ACL this past season and didn't play a single game for the Vols, and he's still my top cornerback in the class. He has a standard frame at 6-foot, 195ish pounds with good length, but his fluidity with his footwork and hips has been evident, and it allows him to be smooth as butter in coverage against all types of pass-catchers. The Dolphins are entering a rebuild, and the defense clearly needs the most help, so taking McCoy here should be a no-brainer if everything looks good coming off the ACL tear.

12. Dallas Cowboys – LB Sonny Styles

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Complete linebacker with top-end run defense and coverage grades; son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles

Make no mistake, there was a multitude of problems with the Cowboys defense this past year. Matt Eberflus was certainly one of them, but Dallas also needs to fill some glaring holes. Linebacker has plagued them the past couple seasons, specifically with Kenneth Murray's overall ineffectiveness. Sonny Styles is the type of player they haven't had in the middle of the defense for some time, a do-it-all linebacker who you feel comfortable inserting into any situation, and who you also believe could be the green-dot leader for this unit moving forward.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – CB Mansoor Delane

Mansoor Delane | Ella Hall/LSU/GettyImages

School: LSU

LSU Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Broke out in 2025 for LSU after transferring; better in man than zone coverage; 26.7 passer rating allowed this season

One of the reasons I'll maintain that, despite all the love he already gets, Sean McVay and his staff deserve even more credit is that the Rams roster still has some pretty obvious holes. Cornerback is certainly one of them, as they've rolled with a patchwork group for much of the year. Mansoor Delane was always enticing with his length and athletic tools, but he finally put it all together after transferring to LSU for this past season. He can be an immediate upgrade for the Rams defense.

14. Baltimore Ravens – DL Peter Woods

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Down year in 2025 with Clemson cratering; six sacks over last two seasons; surprising versatility for 310-pounder

With the upheaval that comes with Harbaugh's departure, I'll honestly need to wait and see who the Ravens end up hiring to replace their longtime head coach before I feel fully confident in mock drafts for Baltimore. As of now, though, I am going to trust what I know about this front office by taking Peter Woods at this spot. The Ravens simply need to be a more reliable defensive team moving forward, and the big-bodied Woods can do that. He's a run-stuffer by frame and trade, but he has some surprising burst and pass-rush upside for his size, and can be shuffled a bit along the front. I love how he can slot in for Baltimore, especially with some future uncertainty on the D-line.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CB Avieon Terrell

Avieon Terrell | David Jensen/GettyImages

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell; strong run defender despite slighter frame; experience outside and in the slot

It seems likely that Jamel Dean will be gone this offseason, as there were already considerations of putting him on the trade block this year and now he's hitting free agency. Todd Bowles needs to start reworking this Bucs defense, and Avieon Terrell might simply make the most sense for them in this spot. While he isn't a big-framed corner, he has NFL bloodlines, top-end speed, good instincts and fluidity in coverage, and has actually been a valuable run defender. I love what he could bring to this unit overall and help shore up a lacking secondary.

16. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with NYJ from IND) – QB Ty Simpson

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: One-year starter with Crimson Tide; struggled mightily with pressure in 2025; Top 35 in FBS in Big-Time Throw Rate

Let's get weird! The Cardinals might move Kyler Murray via trade this season. That would leave them needing a quarterback. And with the Jets having an extra first-round pick, they can get a defensive stud, trade for Murray, and then allow Arizona to have their chance to get QB2 in this class: Ty Simpson.

Simpson is a fascinating prospect. He has the dreaded label of only one season as a starter, which hasn't worked out well in recent instances like Anthony Richardson, Dwayne Haskins and Mitchell Trubisky, to name a few. But the NFL-caliber arm and mobility are there. He needs to progress in his ability to navigate pressure, but there are enough tools there to make this worth it for the Cardinals in order to reset the offense, likely bringing in a cheap veteran to allow Simpson time as well.

17. Detroit Lions – OL Kadyn Proctor

Kadyn Proctor | Butch Dill/GettyImages

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Potential guard/tackle versatility in the NFL; freak of nature with movement ability at 366 pounds (listed); allowed five sacks in 930+ pass block snaps

Perhaps more than most teams, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has seemingly been big on two things in the draft, specifically in the early rounds. He's liked the guy who fits them best regardless of value, and he's liked college pedigree. That makes Kadyn Proctor seem quite obvious to me in this spot. While he's had ups and downs at Alabama, he finished 2025 quite strong. He could be a guard or tackle at the next level with his blend of size and athleticism, and he'll immediately slot into Detroit's offensive line that took a step back notably this year.

18. Minnesota Vikings – RB Jeremiyah Love

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: 1,372 yards and 18 TDs this season despite just 199 carries; 60 forced missed tackles, highlighting elite tackle-breaking and elusiveness

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seemed pretty non-committal on J.J. McCarthy for next season, but as of right now, that's their best option at quarterback. Even if they bring someone in, it's hard to believe they'd be a franchise-caliber guy. So for me, I see Minnesota pivoting to try and McCarthy-proof their offense a bit more, or at least giving him more of a cushion. Jeremiyah Love would be a substantial upgrade over Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, and a true stalwart in the run game. It doesn't solidify the feelings at QB, but it does make the offense more bankable and balanced.

19. Carolina Panthers – WR KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Broke out as freshman with NC State before dysfunctional 2024; reignited with A&M for 919 yards and nine TDs; sub-6-foot but strong contested catch ability

My suspicion when it comes to the Panthers is that we see them try, once again, to aid Bryce Young as they continue to try and determine whether the quarterback is truly "The Guy". The defense could use some help, but the thought of KC Concepcion on this offense has me intrigued, to say the least. The Texas A&M product is a big-play threat and would provide a better diversity of skill sets among the Panthers pass-catchers than Xavier Leggette, who's been wildly disappointing to this point. Concepcion and Tetairoa McMillan together are a nasty 1-2 combo.

20. Cleveland Browns (via trade with DAL from GB) – QB Trinidad Chambliss

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Denied extra year of eligibility by NCAA; dual-threat ability with elite deep passing; multi-year starter between D-II Ferris State and Ole Miss

Oh, we aren't done with quarterback trades yet! I'm ready to look foolish about Trinidad Chambliss, assuming his lawsuit against the NCAA regarding his potential extra year of eligibility doesn't allow him to return to Ole Miss (or go elsewhere). For now, though, he's in the draft, and the Browns could very well bring in higher-level competition for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel like him, but may have to jump ahead of the Steelers to do so. They give the Cowboys a second-round pick Dallas doesn't have right now to do so, and then take Chambliss.

Chambliss only had one year starting at the FBS level, but was an elite talent at Division-II Ferris State before that, so the reps are there. His deep passing is his most elite trait, followed closely by his athleticism and dual-threat ability. He does need to refine his consistency in the intermediate areas of the field, but we saw in the College Football Playoff the type of elite talent he could provide, albeit as an older prospect. But if he's the right guy and an upgrade for the Browns, it should be under heavy consideration.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – WR Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

School: Washington

Washington Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: 800+ yards in each of past two seasons with 20 combined TDs; elite grading against man coverage; 6-foot-4 build makes him ideal outside

After getting blocked out on a potential Aaron Rodgers replacement in the draft by a division rival, the answers for the Steelers at quarterback aren't certain. However, whoever is running the offense under center is going to need something more than just DK Metcalf. Denzel Boston is just plain awesome. While the Washington product might not be an athletic freak, he's a big-bodied target who plays up to his size, and simply does the little things and nuances of route-running well. He can be the reliable target hog that Pittsburgh clearly lacked this past season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Penn State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Zero sacks allowed last two seasons (800+ pass block snaps); primarily left guard, but experience at both spots

There's really not much point in belaboring what the Chargers need. Everyone saw the decimated offensive line and, frankly, wondered how LA pulled itself through that to still make the playoffs. But Olaivavega Ioane would be a great fix to help the interior. He has simply been a stalwart for the past two seasons at Penn State, particularly with an elite pass-blocking pedigree and good footwork for a player his size on the interior. Assuming Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater can come back healthy, Ioane would give the Bolts a strong core in the trenches that they need.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Questions about production (560 yards, 8 TDs); physical freak at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with projected 4.45-4.55 seconds in the 40

Despite what Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office is saying publicly, there are two things I believe about this offense moving forward. First is that veteran tight end Dallas Goedert is likely going to be allowed to test the open market, and second is that A.J. Brown won't be in Philly next year. That means the passing attack needs more targets, and Kenyon Sadiq can be that. Some have wanted the physical and athletic marvel to be more potent for Oregon in his career given what he's capable of at his size, but the tools are too good for a team in the Eagles' position to pass up.

24. Dallas Cowboys (via trade with CLE from JAX) – EDGE Cashius Howell

School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Draft Notes: Largely a pass-rush specialist; 12 sacks and 27 hurries on 301 pass rush snaps in 2025; still developing as run defender

Trading down from the 20th pick works out beautifully for the Cowboys. Not only are they able to re-emerge on Day 2 of the draft after having traded away both of those selections, but they still are able to pick up an edge rusher to help solve the self-created problem of trading away Micah Parsons. Cashius Howell is somewhat divisive as a prospect, but the pass-rushing chops are readily apparent. He might not offer much in the way of run defense immediately, but he has the frame to develop there and can be a pass-rush specialist from the jump with his length and burst.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Kayden McDonald

Kayden McDonald | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: One of the best run defenders in college football; still developing as pass rusher; versatility to play in multiple gaps and schemes

Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, the Bears defense, particularly on the line, needs some upgrades moving forward. Luckily for Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles, the end of the first round is pretty rich with talent that can help them, and someone like Kayden McDonald definitely fits the bill. He's played across the line for Ohio State in recent seasons and should show up and already be a high-end run defender with his gap integrity and power. There is some pass-rushing upside, though not a ton, but he seems like the right piece to shore up the middle of this front seven.

26. Buffalo Bills – EDGE T.J. Parker

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Letdown year after a 12-sack season in 2024; balanced edge presence with plus run defense; three years of quality production at Clemson

The Bills might fall backward into exactly what they need if they're able to snipe someone like T.J. Parker at the back end of the first round. Buffalo's defense has been an issue for them this season, more so against the run than the pass, but overall still lacking. Parker is someone who could help in both departments. He's been one of the better edge rushers in college football in run defense for the past couple of years, and has the chops to get after the passer. Buffalo needs more depth on the edge, and Parker looks like a plug-and-play option to assist with that.

27. San Francisco 49ers – EDGE Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk | Michael Chang/GettyImages

School: Auburn

Auburn Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Only two sacks in 2025 after nine the year prior; far superior against the run than as a pass-rusher; potential move inside is possible

There have been times throughout the season when Keldric Faulk has been projected as a Top 15 lock. I've always been a bit dubious of that, and we're already starting to see that catch up, so I'm comfortable dropping him to the back of the first round now. Put simply, Faulk is a bit of a tweener right now. It's no surprise that he's not been a great pass-rusher, given his 285-pound frame on the edge. He's elite against the run, though, and there are enticing physical tools. San Francisco, especially if they retain Robert Saleh, is the perfect place for him to find his ideal role, and help deepen a position group that the 49ers have battled internally all season long.

28. Houston Texans – DL Christen Miller

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: 11.3% pass rush win rate despite just two sacks in three seasons; can move across the interior D-line; immediate impact as run defender

I know, you were probably expecting an offensive lineman here for the Texans. However, I do want to explore the possibility that Houston leans into its strength on defense instead of finding an O-line upgrade in the first round, especially since they did appear to figure something out with their protection group as the season went on. Christen Miller is another big body in the middle who could help somehow make Houston's defense even better, especially against the run immediately. The twitch for a player his size, though, suggests he also has pass rush upside as he continues to develop.

29. Los Angeles Rams – OL Caleb Lomu

Caleb Lomu | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Utah

Utah Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore Draft Notes: Left tackle opposite Fano the past two years; NFL-ready pass blocker with just two sacks allowed over 807 pass blocking snaps; work-in-progress as run blocker

After getting a top cornerback to help the defense, the Rams also have the luxury of adding an offensive tackle to the fray with Caleb Lomu. Frankly, Lomu is an ideal fit for what Los Angeles and McVay like to utilize. His pass-blocking prowess highlights his ability to move on the edge in protection with great footwork and strong technique. While his run-blocking at Utah was a bit lacking, I think the Rams can get more out of him in that department and find more stability in their protection unit.

30. New England Patriots – OT Monroe Feeling

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Emerged as elite pass-blocker in 2025; technique in run-blocking still developing; some projection, but physical tools are obvious

Obviously, the Patriots under this new regime made strong investments in protecting Drake Maye, not the least of which was drafting Will Campbell and signing Morgan Moses. But Moses is a little long in the tooth at this point, and they need to find an upgrade for the future. Why not Monroe Feeling? He's a late riser this season in terms of draft stock, but he might be among the most physically gifted offensive linemen in the class, and he started to show major improvement later in the season. Especially if Moses returns for another season to give Feeling a long runway, I'd love what this could do for the Patriots and Maye's future.

31. Denver Broncos – C Connor Lew

Connor Lew | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Auburn

Auburn Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Missed half of 2025 with torn ACL; three-year starter at center for the Tigers; one sack on 442 pass block snaps in 2024

The Broncos truly don't have a ton of glaring holes on the roster moving forward, but they do need to find an upgrade at center in front of Bo Nix. More importantly, we know that Sean Payton come from a "just go get your guy" type of background in New Orleans, which makes me think that the top center in the class, Connor Lew, is very much in play here for them. Lew struggled with injuries after a dominant 2024 season with Auburn, but still declared. That pushed him out of this conversation as a first-rounder, but I think there's a real chance, especially for Denver, that he sneaks back in, especially with some scarcity at the position in this draft class.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Keith Abney II

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: 44.4% completion rate and 46.1 passer rating allowed in 2025; five interceptions over past two seasons; plus run defender off the corner

Wrapping up our first-round projection and this mock draft, the Seahawks have several options here. There are some enticing receivers on the board, especially if they don't re-sign Rashid Shaheed. Moreover, continuing to invest in the interior O-line could make sense. But with Riq Woolen likely as good as gone, I love taking a cornerback here. That could depend on preference, but Keith Abney II fits Mike Macdonald here. He's a smart and fluid player in coverage who has shown a propensity for making plays on the ball, but he's also a strong run defender. Pairing him with Devon Witherspoon is a nice tandem for Seattle to bank on moving forward.