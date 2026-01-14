Ranking the top 2027 NFL Draft QB prospects after Dante Moore returns to Oregon

Two days after Oregon landed Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal, the Ducks got a ripple in the plan for their 2026 season, with QB Dante Moore has announced he'll be returning to Eugene for one more year rather than turning pro next spring. It's a devastating blow for the teams picking high in the 2026 NFL Draft, which now has very little in the way of quarterback talent after Fernando Mendoza. But one draft class's loss is another's gain, and between Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers and now Dante Moore, the 2027 NFL Draft looks like one of the best in recent history.

For those teams like the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, ruining the 2025 tank seems to have paid off, as they’ll have another shot to finally land their franchise quarterback just in time for a blockbuster group of prospects. The 2027 quarterback class is a lot more promising than 2026, but who's worthy of the No. 1 spot as things stand?

1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Without a doubt, Moore becomes the top quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft class as things stand. He was the projected No. 2 pick next April and was in the race for the Heisman Trophy at one point this year. Moore will enter next season with sky-high expectations, and anything less than a Heisman would be a let down. I’m sure he’s eyeing a national championship as well.

2. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

The 2025 season was a chaotic one for Manning. The national media hyped him up to such an extent that his bumpy start to the season looked a lot worse than it probably was. He matured over the course of the year, despite an iffy supporting cast (and a very iffy offensive line), and started turning into something resembling the prospect we all expected him to be. Coming back for the 2026 season should put him in position to be the quarterback he was billed as in 2025.

3. Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers

Leavitt was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal after leaving Arizona State, and landing with Lane Kiffin might just turn him into one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 draft class. Again, there’s no guarantee, but if Kiffin could make Trinidad Chambliss’s draft stock skyrocket, imagine what he’ll do with an even bigger body with an even bigger arm in Leavitt.

4. Josh Hoover, Indiana Hoosiers

In the last two seasons, Curt Cignetti has taken Kurtis Rourke from the MAC to the NFL Draft and now has Mendoza as the new favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. Josh Hoover landing in Bloomington certainly puts him in contention of being a top quarterback in the 2027 draft class. For now, he’s the No. 4 prospect, but don’t be surprised if he finishes higher after the season ends. He has all the tools he needs if he can cut down on the turnovers and be a bit more efficient.

5. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sorsby has been getting a lot of attention after a breakout season at Cincinnati, but he’s going to need more than hype if he wants to convince me he deserves to be higher in these rankings. I feel like even No. 5 is a bit steep, truth be told, but his dual-threat ability will make him a dynamic addition in Lubbock. This isn’t just a chance for him to prove he was worth the massive NIL investment; it’s also a chance to prove he's a complete quarterback with a legit NFL future. The 2026 season is about giving Texas Tech the quarterback upgrade they sought, while improving his draft stock.

6. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sayin was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country this year, boasting a 77 percent completion percentage. That said, when it came tiem to face elite defenses, he struggled to make his presence felt — and that’s going to be his biggest hindrance as he projects to the NFL. I’m not sure he’s going to leave Columbus after next season. If he does, he’s still a viable quarterback prospect, just not necessarily inside the top five.

7. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks

Sellers needs a big season in 2026. There was a whole lot of hype surrounding him entering 2025, yet he and the Gamecocks were extremely disappointing. He could still be a quarterback to watch next year, but he’s got a lot more pressure on him now than he did last year to live up to the hype. Of course, it would help if South Carolina could put a viable supporting cast around him that would let him show off those considerable physical gifts.

8. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

Maiava could very well be due for a breakout 2026 season. He had some good moments as the Trojans starter this year, but wasn’t quite in that elite tier of quarterback you would expect from Lincoln Riley. More than needing to finally take USC to the College Football Playoff, Riley needs to develop Maiava into a more well-rounded quarterback prospect. He turned Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray into top picks. Maiava is his next project.

9. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins

Iamaleava is still an NFL prospect, even after an up-and-down collegiate career that nearly face-planted at UCLA. He could very well climb up the rankings with Bob Chesney as his new coach, but I’m not optimistic. There’s a stark contrast between the top half and the bottom half of this list. Iamaleava will need an exceptional 2026 season to be considered a real NFL prospect and revive his career.

10. DJ Lagway, Baylor Bears

If you believe in redemption stories, then Lagway is atop your list. He spiraled this past season at Florida and has now turned to Baylor to revive his career. This is the same player who was once talked about as a Heisman favorite and potential top pick in the NFL Draft; now he’ll be lucky to get drafted at all. Dave Aranda will have his work cut out for him to develop Lagway to reach the potential he was supposed to in Gainesville, but if he can stay healthy, the talent is there.