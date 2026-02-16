This Browns trade package for Kyler Murray will force Deshaun Watson out

The Arizona Cardinals will trade Kyler Murray this offseason, but the question is where. Whether the Cardinals can receive even a Day 2 pick for Murray will likely depend on his contract, and how much of it Arizona is willing to take on. Murray's current deal comes with a $52.7 million cap hit. That simply won't do. There are plenty of teams desperate enough to make a run at Murray, with one of those potentially being the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns spent the majority of last season searching for answers behind center. While the fanbase believes in Shedeur Sanders, one look at the tape proves he still has a lot to learn. The same can be said of Dillon Gabriel, who was selected earlier than Sanders but very much did not look the part. Deshaun Watson, while still under contract, has likely taken his last snap in a Browns uniform. So, could Murray be the answer?

What a Browns trade for Kyler Murray would look like

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back for a pass during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Murray trade makes much more sense to a team that has some sort of offensive infrastructure in place. There's a reason we've already mocked him to the Minnesota Vikings, for example. If the Browns were to pursue a trade for Murray, it would likely only occur if Arizona is willing to pay the majority of his contract, or if the player reworks his deal to find a new home. Both of those options happen all the time in professional sports. Murray wants to play somewhere he's wanted.

So, in the trade below, I want to make it very clear that in this scenario the Cardinals will have agreed to take on the majority of Murray's deal. That's why the return is greater than it otherwise would be.

The Cardinals would trade one short king for another. In this trade, the Browns receive an upgrade, and a new toy for Todd Monken to play with. Murray is not Lamar Jackson, but he does offer similar mobility. Assuming Murray could stay healthy for most of training camp, he'd enter the season as the unquestioned starter for team that would give him a lot of leeway. That is not the situation in Arizona.

The Browns are also in great position to add a wide receiver near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. They've already been linked to Carnell Tate of Ohio State, among others. Yes, Cleveland is where quarterbacks go to die, but Murray is here for a good time, not a long time. At 5-10 and with a checkered injury history, what the Browns would have to do from here is fortify their offensive line around Murray.

Would the Browns make this trade?

The Browns would make this trade if the Cardinals took on most of Murray's contract, as I previously discussed, and assuming they could rework Deshaun Watson's deal once again. Watson's cap hit for next season is supposed to be over $80 million. Whether the Browns trade for Murray or not, they will need to sit with Watson's representation and find a better solution.

Parting ways with Gabriel this early in his career is a tough pill to swallow, but Monken was not around when he was drafted. Gabriel's limitations were obvious in the moment and on film. He's Murray, but without the ability to move around and a lackluster arm. The Day 2 pick is warranted given the circumstances. If Cleveland can receive an affordable Murray for that price, sign them up.

Verdict: Browns make the deal

Would the Cardinals make this trade?

The Cardinals want to start fresh at quarterback, it would seem, with new head coach Mike LaFleur. In order to do that, they'll have to find a taker for Murray. The more desperate the better the return will likely be, but even Cleveland will ask Arizona to take on most of Kyler's contract. That won't be easy to move. The Cardinals aren't anywhere near competing for the playoffs, though, which makes paying off Murray's deal an easier pill to swallow. If they can receive a young quarterback in Gabriel plus a Day 2 pick in return, they ought to jump at the chance.

Verdict: Yes, unless they're too cheap

What a Kyler Murray trade means for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thankfully, the days of Watson wearing a Browns uniform are nearing an end no matter if Cleveland adds another quarterback this offseason. The men responsible for the Watson trade may still be employed, but even they have to admit it's been an utter failure.

Watson has played just 20 games for the Browns since 2022. He's thrown for 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during that time span. He's not a productive quarterback, and hasn't been since he was accused of sexual assault. The blowback the Browns have received for not just trading for Watson, but signing him to a record-breaking contract extension, has not been worth it. Anyone could've told them that at the time, but a conscience is overrated.

Acquiring Murray would give the Browns an easy PR out when Watson does inevitably go. If Murray plays well, then why would the Browns need to see more out of Watson, or even Sanders for that matter? It's a get out of jail free card for Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry.

But, again, the Browns never should've been in this situation to begin with. Don't let them off the hook.