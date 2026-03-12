Aaron Rodgers has a new free agency timeline: Ripple effects for Steelers and NFL

Leave it to Aaron Rodgers to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers waiting. Literally anyone could've seen this coming, from the Steelers fanbase to pundits to the entire front office. Rodgers has a habit of waiting, whether it come in Pittsburgh or previously with the New York Jets. This ancient man (in QB terms) cannot decide if he wants to play or retire, or at least that's what he wants you to think. In reality, Rodgers just wants to feel wanted.

To the Steelers credit, they have shown how much they want Rodgers by refusing to act in NFL free agency. It was well within Omar Khan's right to sign any number of quarterbacks to replace Rodgers, who is a free agent himself. Instead, the Steelers will play Rodgers waiting game. There is no deadline for this man, who at 43-years-old, has Pittsburgh by the...well, you know.

Aaron Rodgers new deadline: What it means for the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers new deadline to decide whether or not he is playing in 2026 appears to be before the NFL Draft, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

"My understanding was Aaron Rodgers had planned to inform these Steelers of his decision at some point before the draft with plenty of time," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said during Thursday's edition of the "Good Morning Football" program. "I would say likely end of this month."

That's not encouraging for the Steelers or their fans. First, if Rodgers chooses to retire, it'd be best for the Steelers to know while they still have a chance to sign a replacement. Recent reports by Adam Schefter suggest Pittsburgh is perfectly fine heading into the season with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as their quarterbacks, but that should all be taken with a grain of salt. Insiders have ins with NFL agents for a reason.

The longer Rodgers waits, the worse the Steelers options on the free-agent market become. This was always the issue with signing Rodgers in the first place. We – and I specifically mean the educated among the Steelers fanbase – always knew Rodgers would end up holding the Steelers hostage. Here we are, one year later, selling out for a man seven years shy of his own AARP card. Awesome.

Are any other NFL teams interested in Aaron Rodgers?

If Rodgers is really willing to wait until the draft, I doubt NFL teams with merit would be interested in playing his game. The Minnesota Vikings, for example, have already spoken with Kyler Murray and are considered favorites for the former No. 1 pick. Kevin O'Connell is good friends with Rodgers, but Murray is nearly 15 years younger than the future Hall of Famer. The odds are in Murray's favor to land this job and battle it out with JJ McCarthy come training camp. That would be the wise move for the Vikings.

Beyond Minnesota, there are a few other quarterback openings, though none have been thoroughly connected to Rodgers. I've personally floated the Arizona Cardinals as an option since Nathaniel Hackett is their new offensive coordinator. Yet, even Hackett's influence is rather limited in Arizona, and the Cardinals already have a veteran QB in Jacoby Brissett. There's little benefit to bringing Rodgers in.

And that, again, leaves Pittsburgh. The Steelers are in a western-style stare-down, but neither side wants to pull their gun. In an ideal world, Rodgers would let Khan know his intentions well before the NFL Draft is held in, you guessed it, Pittsburgh. That would give the Steelers time to find a reasonable replacement rather than reaching on a draft pick were Rodgers to retire.

I sure as hell wouldn't bet on that outcome, though.

Does Aaron Rodgers have any pull left in NFL free agency?

No! No he does not, and that's the most infuriating storyline in all of this. Rodgers knows his only real chance to play in 2026 is with the Steelers. Pittsburgh would like him back. On paper, this is a clear match, and an issue that should've been sorted out weeks ago. Heck, the Steelers made Rodgers former coach with the Green Bay Packers – Mike McCarthy – their own head coach despite better options on the market. What're we doing here?

Unless a contender trades their starting QB unexpectedly, or Rodgers is willing to wait for a training camp injury (which he might be, this man has more patience than any of us), then his choices are retire or play in Pittsburgh. What makes matters worse is how much Rodgers claimed to love playing with the Steelers and embracing Pittsburgh sports culture.

Committing is hard. I get it. But the Steelers have little reason to stay loyal to Rodgers given he's only played there for one year. Yet, much like Brett Favre before him, Rodgers has an allure that pulls even the best front offices towards him. Don't expect other teams to make the Steelers mistake.