Predicting where Kyler Murray and NFL free agency's best available players will sign

Plenty of the top NFL free agents in this class have already cashed in with new teams. That does not mean there still isn't talent available on the open market. Savvy teams can find some quality bargains at this relatively late stage in the free agent process.

In fact, three of the top 25 players in FanSided's free agency rankings remain unsigned. Each player has at least one significant flaw that explains why they have not found a new home as of yet. Even so, they also have the talent required to boost a team that needs their particular set of skills. NFL free agency is winding down, but fans should keep a close eye on the following five players. Here's a prediction on where each intriguing free agent will land.

QB Kyler Murray

QB Kyler Murray | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have made it clear they aren't willing to trust J.J. McCarthy to be their starting quarterback next season. They tried that in 2025 and it didn't turn out well for anyone in Minnesota.

Kyler Murray is the top-rated signal caller still on the board which makes him an ideal target for the Vikings. He may not be a perfect stylistic fit for what Kevin O'Connell wants to do, but he's simply a better player than McCarthy. That, combined with the ability to sign him for a low salary makes him a perfect addition for the NFC North squad.

Don't expect this to drag out very long. Murray makes too much sense for Minnesota to ignore. He should enter Week 1 as the team's starter.

OT Rasheed Walker

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

It's a bit of a surprise that Rasheed Walker did not find a home quickly in free agency. He plays a premium position and profiles as an above-average pass blocker for the team that deploys him at left tackle.

The downside to Walker is that he struggles to make a positive impact in the run game. There is some optimism he can improve in that regard since he possesses excellent size for his position. No matter what, he's clearly the best left tackle on the free agent board.

The Raiders have already splashed a ton of cash on Tyler Linderbaum to fortify their offensive line, but Walker can give them a left tackle to keep Fernando Mendoza upright. The real question here is just how much cash Walker will require to sign at this stage of free agency.

WR Jauan Jennings

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have a hole in their receiving corps after watching Mike Evans leave town. Jauan Jennings is a veteran who can give Tampa Bay a reasonable portion of what Evans has provided them in recent seasons.

Jennings is a big-bodied wideout who has the ability to generate separation at the line of scrimmage. He also excels as a blocker on the outside which is something the Buccaneers valued in Evans' game.

Tampa Bay won't break the bank for Jennings, but a short-term, moderate deal could be a big win for their prospects of playoff contention in 2026. The veteran wideout has the ability to help multiple teams so this prediction is a little more up in the air compared to others on this list.

EDGE Joey Bosa

Defensive end Joey Bosa | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: San Francisco 49ers

Joey Bosa's season with the Bills was cut short due to injury. Now he hits the open market as an aging edge rusher looking to chase one more run at a Super Bowl.

That's why moving to San Francisco to play with his brother, Nick, could really appeal to him. The 49ers could comfortably deploy him as a situational edge rusher. That's the best use of Bosa at this stage of his career.

Bosa could wait out the market to see if an injury opens up a big spot for a contender, but if he signs quickly he should move to the Bay.

EDGE Bradley Chubb

EDGE Bradley Chubb | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Carolina Panthers

Chubb is another edge rusher who is past his prime, but it's easy to envision a scenario where his efficiency is boosted by shouldering a smaller load. That's why moving to Carolina could help him revive his career.

The Panthers added Jaelan Phillips on day one of free agency, but they need more pass rush help than any single player can provide. Chubb could give Carolina's defense a pass rush specialist who can also provide depth on early downs.

Chubb might need to accept a one-year deal to rebuild some of his market and the Panthers should be open to that gamble. Chubb moving to Charlotte could help the Panthers repeat as NFC South champions.