NFL Free Agency Big Board 2026: Ranking the 110 best players on the market

NFL free agency can make or break teams. Overpays and senseless spending can make a good situation worse, or a bad situation even more dire. At the same time, smart deals — even expensive ones — can truly be the missing piece. And let's not forget the importance of how teams marry their free agency approach with their NFL Draft plans and what that can mean for an offseason. The 2026 free agency class is no different.

While the class might not be elite with the players hitting the market, there are some big-name players, some fascinating quarterbacks and skill-position players, and a lot of solid defense to be had. We ranked the 110-best NFL free agents this offseason, and will be keeping you updated throughout the spring and summer on how things play out.

Best available players in NFL free agency

While I've ranked 110 players and have information on all of them, we'll be keeping tabs on the 25 best available players in free agency throughout. Here are the current best available, with their overall ranking as well.

Best Available NFL Free Agents 1. EDGE Trey Hendrickson 3. C Tyler Linderbaum 4. QB Kyler Murray 5. WR Alec Pierce 6. EDGE Jaelan Phillips 7. RB Kenneth Walker III 8. QB Malik Willis 10. LB Devin Lloyd 12. OT Rasheed Walker 13. EDGE Odafe Oweh 14. CB Jaylen Watson 16. WR Mike Evans 17. RB Travis Etienne Jr. 18. WR Rashid Shaheed 19. CB Riq Woolen 20. WR Romeo Doubs 21. WR Jauan Jennings 22. EDGE Khalil Mack 23. TE Isaiah Likely 24. S Bryan Cook 25. CB Jamel Dean 26. DL John Franklin-Myers 27. OT Braden Smith 28. C Connor McGovern 29. S Coby Bryant

1. EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

The Bengals thoroughly botched every part of the end of Trey Hendrickson's tenure. While he's not coming off his best season, he's the type of pass-rusher who can be a force multiplier.

2. WR George Pickens

Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Franchise tagged by Cowboys

The Cowboys ensured that they wouldn't lose George Pickens after just one season, hitting him with the franchise tag. All of the talk from the Dallas brass has been that they want to try and negotiate with the receiver to keep him long-term. Who knows if that happens, but we at least appear to be headed toward one more year, barring another Jerry Jones trade that shocks the world.

3. C Tyler Linderbaum

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

Baltimore got their hand forced in not tagging Linderbaum because of the cost. Now they're at risk of losing perhaps the best center in the NFL this offseason as he tests the market.

4. QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

Call me crazy, but I still believe in Kyler Murray — and that's especially true if he's signing somewhere potentially on the veteran minimum after his impending release from the Cardinals.

5. WR Alec Pierce

Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Still only 26 years old and already showing tremendous signs of development, the Colts will likely try to ensure he doesn't leave, but the suitors will be plentiful and pushy.

6. EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Some were surprised that the Eagles didn't tag Jaelan Phillips after trading for him at last year's deadline. Wherever he signs, he's a young, talented pass-rusher who hasn't yet reached his ceiling.

7. RB Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

The reigning Super Bowl MVP wasn't tagged by the Seahawks. It seems as if Seattle could potentially still bring him back, but an exit into a surely bigger role is very much in play.

8. QB Malik Willis

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Willis shone when thrust into action with the Packers. Now, in a relatively weak quarterback class, he will likely parlay the performance in Green Bay into a big-time payday and a starting job.

9. RB Breece Hall

Previous Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Franchise tagged by Jets

The Jets aren't going anywhere quickly, but they'll have Breece Hall with them for at least another season. I'm dubious that this was the right decison for a franchise that needs and has started a full-blown rebuild. I'm not sure Hall is changing that process meaningfully, but he's off the market because of the tag regardless.

10. LB Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

A stalwart in the middle of the Jags defense, Lloyd now hits the open market and should be one of the hotter commodities on the market with how he's separated himself at the position.

11. QB Daniel Jones

Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Franchise tagged by Colts

Indianapolis was working tirelessly to try and find a long-term deal they could strike with Danny Dimes, despite him coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. That will likely still be an order of business for the Colts this offseason, but they have less pressure after doling out the franchise tag to Jones. It's a complicated situation, but Indy is trying to avoid quarterback uncertainty, clearly.

12. OT Rasheed Walker

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

Though Rasheed Walker hasn't yet shown that he's one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, he's been above-average overall and is still quite young. That'll make him quite valuable in free agency.

13. EDGE Odafe Oweh

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Oweh jumped in a bigger role when he was traded from Baltimore to LA, and now is hitting the free agency market at the right time. Teams in need of pass rush help could do much worse than Oweh.

14. CB Jaylen Watson

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

The Chiefs unearthed a late-round gem in Watson, but he's about to drastically increase his salary now that he's done with his rookie deal. Kansas City could eye a return, but it'll be costly to do so.

15. TE Kyle Pitts

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Franchise tagged by Falcons

Because of how Kyle Pitts is perceived throughout most of the fantasy football community, his actual value (and how good he was in 2025) might get overshadowed a bit. However, Atlanta's decision to tag the tight end is a smart one. He was going to demand more than the tag value on the open market, and now the Falcons can ostensibly operate with this being a one-year prove-it deal before handing out a big extension while he's still just 25 years old.

16. WR Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age in Week 1: 33

33 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

If it comes to fruition, seeing Mike Evans in something other than a Buccaneers uniform is going to be a visceral shock to the system. There's no guarantee he leaves Tampa, but it feels as likely as it's ever been.

17. RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Even though it might be safe to say that Etienne wasn't worth a first-round pick, he's still a plus asset as a running back. The deal won't be overly lucrative, but it should pay him well still.

18. WR Rashid Shaheed

Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Speed still kills in this league, and Shaheed still has plenty of it. Staying with Seattle would make some sense, no doubt, but his services will be coveted around the league as a perennial big-play threat.

19. CB Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

We've seen Riq Woolen be an All-Pro-caliber defensive back in this league. While he might not be the total fit with Mike Macdonald in Seattle, he's one of my favorite free agency bets to make this offseason.

20. WR Romeo Doubs

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

If he can stay healthy, Doubs has the potential to be a WR1 for an offense, and that likely won't be Green Bay's. He'll get a handsome payday to likely join the second team in his young career.

21. WR Jauan Jennings

Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

Amid numerous blows to the 49ers pass-catching corps is Jennings, who has been sporadically awesome, but has also disappeared at other times. Still, the talent is likely still worth betting on.

22. EDGE Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Age in Week 1: 35

35 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Khalil Mack might be firmly in his mid-30s, but he's still just going out and getting the job done on the edge. Returning to the Chargers might make the most sense, but I suspect many other clubs will be interested.

23. TE Isaiah Likely

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Because of both the Ravens offense and the presence of Mark Andrews, Likely appears to have untapped potential. He's a prime candidate to be an overpay, but even then, it could stay pay off.

24. S Bryan Cook

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

Kansas City has benefitted from Cook's presence as a silent pillar of the defense. He's another candidate to be retained by the Chiefs, but the market could also be sneakily robust.

25. CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Rather than getting traded, Dean finished out his time with the Bucs this past season. Considering they were already weighing parting ways, he should be suiting up elsewhere moving forward.

26. DL John Franklin-Myers

Previous Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

It's been a wildly consistent career thus far for Franklin-Myers, and he'd be a loss for Denver if they let him out of the building. That might not happen, but his status as the top interior defensive lineman on the market could make him costly.

27. OT Braden Smith

Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Injuries and inconsistency are worth considering when it comes to Smith, but you can't really question the performance when healthy. Frankly, the Colts might be making mistake if they don't retain his services.

28. C Connor McGovern

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Despite already bouncing around a bit, McGovern has been steady at center at every stop. I'd have a hard time believing Buffalo let's him walk, but I've also said that before about the solid veteran.

29. S Coby Bryant

Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Bryant is going to be a fascinating market to watch, as there are few questions about his performance, but he also doesn't check prototypical safety boxes. We'll see how that pans out for his market.

30. OG David Edwards

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 1

1 Status: Unsigned

Back to another Buffalo offensive lineman, I'd suspect they'll prioritize McGovern over Edwards. That being said, Edwards played solidly, and should provide help to teams that need O-line depth.

31. CB Alontae Taylor

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Playing in New Orleans undeniably hasn't done Taylor any favors, but that hasn't eliminated all flashes of his ability. He's a candidate to make a big leap if he lands in a better situation.

32. LB Nakobe Dean

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

The play on the field from Dean has been good, but his health has been a tricky proposition throughout his time in Philly. Still only 25 years old, however, he's more than worth the risk.

33. EDGE Boye Mafe

Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

Another Super Bowl champion potentially departing, Mafe was part of the Seahawks' fierce defensive front. He might be playing that role somewhere else next season, however.

34. OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Previous Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Vera-Tucker is hitting the market at an intriguing time after missing the 2025 season but with a good track record to his credit. He's likely done in New York and could be a huge pickup for another team.

35. EDGE Joey Bosa

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

The Bills banking on Bosa to bolster the pass rush last season wasn't a bad idea, but I'd argue it didn't pay off as largely as they'd hoped. That should be, perhaps, a warning to any suitors this offseason.

36. LB Quay Walker

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

There's a mountain of potential with Walker in that he could be one of the league's best linebackers with his tools. Can he find the right team to help him develop into that, though?

37. QB Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Team : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Pittsburgh Steelers Age in Week 1: 42

42 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Rodgers certainly wasn't bad last season with Pittsburgh, but he also looked like a 40-year-old signal-caller. A return to the Steelers is in play, as is retirement — but could another team also take a chance on Rodgers?

38. OG Isaac Seumalo

Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Age in Week 1 : 32

: 32 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Seumalo has been a consistent interior blocker for a long time at this point. There have been some signs of decline, but there's still good football to be had by any potential suitors in free agency.

39. WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Previous Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Robinson probably isn't the WR1 that the Giants were forced to try and use him as this past season. But he's a dynamic weapon whose best days still might be ahead of him given his age.

40. LB Leo Chenal

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Over his time in Kansas City, Chenal's role was most definitely fluid. At such a young age and with such elite physical tools, though, you have to believe that his market could get hectic.

41. OG Joel Bitonio

Previous Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Age in Week 1: 34

34 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

The best days of Joel Bitonio are a memory at this point, but that doesn't mean he still can't be a good guard for a team in need of a veteran. He should be on a new team come Week 1.

42. S Kamren Curl

Previous Team: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

It's always tough to gauge a defensive back's play in LA given their scheme and operation, but Curl has a lot to like in his career. However, I wouldn't be surprised if he simply sticks with the Rams.

43. EDGE Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Among the numerous Dolphins releases already this offseason was Bradley Chubb. His pass-rush has never quite developed to the high levels some hoped, but he's still a plus defensive asset.

44. OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Previous Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Giants fans will be quick to tell you that Eluemunor probably isn't a tackle to rely on as a surefire starter. But for teams in need of competition or a swing tackle, you could do a whole lot worse than the veteran.

45. TE Dallas Goedert

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Will-they, won't-they has felt like the vibe with Goedert and the Eagles for some time. Now that his departure seems most likely, though, he's still a solid pass-catcher and red-zone threat to pursue.

46. S Jaquan Brisker

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

There's been more good than bad with Brisker over the course of his Chicago tenure, and that will likely be reflected in his market. He may just be entering his prime with a solid body of work already behind him.

47. LB Devin Bush

Previous Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

It might not have developed for Devin Bush as quickly as some would've liked, but he's become a super solid player in this league. It won't be expensive to sign him, but it could be quite useful for several clubs.

48. WR Deebo Samuel

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

Respect for Deebo Samuel's peak is why he's as high in these rankings as he is. There were flashes of the old Deebo last year, but it's more likely that he won't reach the peak of his powers again.

49. S Kevin Byard

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Age in Week 1: 33

33 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

Make no mistake, Byard isn't the All-Pro that he once was, which is to be expected as he nears his mid-30s. That doesn't mean he can't still get it done on the back end as a veteran complement.

50. RB Rico Dowdle

Previous Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Despite his monster outings, the Panthers' bafflingly handled Rico Dowdle's work last season. Even at his age (for a running back, I mean), he showed enough to get a bigger and better opportunity now.

51. WR Tyreek Hill

Previous Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Age in Week 1: 32

32 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

When Tyreek Hill will actually be available as he returns from a devastating knee injury could dictate a lot about his market. However, even if he returns at 85% of what he was, that's still a weapon many offenses could use.

52. EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Previous Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

The sack production (high) and pressure rates (lower) for Chaisson in New England don't totally match. Yet, with the production and his draft pedigree, he won't be looking for work long.

53. EDGE Dre’Mont Jones

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

Almost the definition of solid, Jones is never going to jump off the screen as the best player on the field. But he's also not going to be anything but positive for the defense, which makes him a strong asset to try and acquire.

54. TE David Njoku

Previous Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

It's hard to get over the fact that Njoku is already 30 years old, but here we are. While Cleveland's state of affairs haven't helped the tight end, he'll have fans on the open market.

55. CB Nahshon Wright

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

Wright turned out to be a terrific bargain pickup for the Bears last season. There has long been potential with him, and while this won't be a massive payday, it should be an upgrade in that department.

56. S Jaylinn Hawkins

Previous Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

New England undoubtedly turned Jaylinn Hawkins into a surefire diamond in the rough, and now he's due to get a pay increase. The Patriots might not want to let him out of the building, though.

57. LB Demario Davis

Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Age in Week 1: 37

37 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

Age is definitely a concern or a factor when considering Davis on the open market this offseason. While that's true, the performance has still been worthy of him at least being in a rotation.

58. QB Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age in Week 1: 38

38 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

Few things in the NFL will go down as weird as Cousins' time with the Falcons. His days among the top starters in the NFL have since passed, but he'll have suitors as a stopgap option in a weak class.

59. TE Travis Kelce

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Age in Week 1: 36

36 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

After retirement looked quite certain at points, a return is still very much in play with Kelce. Having him listed feels performative, though, because a return is almost surely going to be with the Chiefs.

60. EDGE Kwity Paye

Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 10

10 Status: Unsigned

Indianapolis never fully got the Kwity Paye they'd hoped for in terms of his development. What development we did see, though, shows a solid player who still might have more juice in the tank.

61. LB Kaden Elliss

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Elliss has never been a spectacular commodity, but he's more than passable in the middle of a defense. Don't expect a long-term deal at his age, yet do expect him to have several suitors.

62. CB Montaric Brown

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

It was a surprise to see Brown come through as one of the best coverage corners in the NFL last season, largely because the results were poor before that. A prove-it deal could be in the cards for the veteran.

63. S Nick Cross

Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Age in Week 1: 24

24 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Coverage wasn't Cross' strong suit last season (or, really, overall), but he's a terrific box safety and run defender. As a specialized role player, there should be some value in free agency in his case.

64. DL David Onyemata

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age in Week 1: 33

33 Position Rank in Free Agency: 2

2 Status: Unsigned

Another player who you simply know what you're getting with, Onyemata isn't going to blow anyone away, especially at his age. For depth and solid play at a reasonable cost, however, he's your man.

65. S Jalen Thompson

Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

We've seen some nice highs and not too many lows for Thompson throughout his career. He's specialized in that he's largely cover-only, but that's still a valuable commodity in any offseason.

66. RB Tyler Allgeier

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

No one loves Tyler Allgeier quite like Arthur Smith, and the back's role diminished after Smith's departure in Atlanta. At such a young age, though, I wouldn't be shocked to see him get another crack at being a starter.

67. S Reed Blankenship

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

It was an abysmal 2025 season for Blankenship, particularly in coverage. That season, however, is the outlier in his young career, and he'll surely get another opportunity in Philly or elsewhere.

68. WR Stefon Diggs

Previous Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Age in Week 1: 32

32 Position Rank in Free Agency: 10

10 Status: Unsigned

The Patriots-Diggs marriage came to an end with the receiver's release amid off-field issues. Who knows if a team will want to embroil themselves in that mess, but the talent on the field remains.

69. OG Wyatt Teller

Previous Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

Teller is not the near-elite player he once was, and is also coming off a calf injury. That being said, at 31 years old, there's still enough of a track record to believe in his next steps.

70. LB Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

Though he's not necessarily a star, Anzalone has established himself as a leader of the Lions defense who is more than capable as a starter. That should have numerous teams vying for his services.

71. C Cade Mays

Previous Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

There's a lot of potential in this ranking for Mays. He's already shown good ability as a pass-blocker, but the next step is seeing what he can offer as a run blocker moving forward.

72. DL Calais Campbell

Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Age in Week 1: 40

40 Position Rank in Free Agency: 3

3 Status: Unsigned

Who cares if Calais Campbell is 40 years old? Yes, he might retire, but if he wants to keep playing, he's still been good enough for any team to give him that opportunity.

73. DL D.J. Reader

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Age in Week 1: 32

32 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

D.J. Reader is like clockwork on the interior defensive line. Even if he's not been as good as he was in Cincy with Detroit, he's going to be a plus player whenever he's healthy.

74. OG Kevin Zeitler

Previous Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Age in Week 1: 36

36 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

He might be closer to 40 years old than 30, but Zeitler still finished last season as one of the top guards in the NFL. That almost surely means he'll stick on somewhere again this year.

75. WR Keenan Allen

Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Age in Week 1: 34

34 Position Rank in Free Agency: 11

11 Status: Unsigned

Despite how poorly things went in Chicago, Allen looked above-average in Los Angeles. How much he has left in the tank, however, is a valid question for the soon-to-be 34-year-old.

76. LB Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Age in Week 1: 36

36 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

Wagner isn't going to be able to fully turn back the clock, and he's definitely lost a step. He's also still a terrific locker room leader and solid-enough presence in the middle of a defense.

77. OG Zion Johnson

Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Let's be clear, Johnson was basically the goat for opposing defenses against the Chargers last year. That being said, he's a former high draft pick who's still quite young. Some team will take an expensive chance.

78. TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Previous Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

Tennessee ultimately failed to fully mold the ball-of-clay Okonkwo into a true tight end force, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many athletes as impressive as him at the position.

79. EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 11

11 Status: Unsigned

Fortunate timing for Ebiketie to hit the market now after arguably his best NFL season. That being said, his market could be suppressed because of the middling prior to the 2025 campaign.

80. CB Chidobe Awuzie

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Awuzie's prime is probably in the rearview at this point in his career, but he again showed that he's capable of being a starter for most teams when healthy with his work this past year in Baltimore.

81. OG Ed Ingram

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

Houston was more than kind to Ingram, who had the best season of his career with the Texans last year. It'll be fascinating to see if Houston lets him walk, though, given that they've already made more changes to the O-line.

82. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Age in Week 1: 33

33 Position Rank in Free Agency: 12

12 Status: Unsigned

Father Time has not yet caught up to Jadeveon Clowney as he consistently puts up good run defense and pass-rush numbers, despite being passed around the NFL.

83. OT Braxton Jones

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

The performance for Jones in Chicago was ultimately a mixed bag further complicated by a 2025 injury. That said, he was a top-third tackle for roughly two straight seasons, which feels worth betting on at his age.

84. S Alohi Gilman

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 10

10 Status: Unsigned

No one is going to mistake Gilman for being the NFL's best safety. At the same time, he's more than proven himself as a consistent starter with versatility on the back end of a defense.

85. DL DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Age in Week 1: 34

34 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

They say you have to eat your vegetables, but DaQuan Jones is a team eating its meat and potatoes. He's by no means a game-wrecker, but he's consistently done his job for years on the interior.

86. S Ar’Darius Washington

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 26

26 Position Rank in Free Agency : 11

: 11 Status: Unsigned

Quietly, Washington could be one of the more fascinating free agents this offseason. He was phenomenal in the 2024 season, but missed most of the 2025 campaign.

87. TE Cade Otton

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

Maybe I'm crazy, but I always thought there was some untapped potential with Otton in the Tampa Bay offense. We'll see if that's the case should he sign elsewhere.

88. OG James Daniels

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

Daniels got hurt in Week 1 and that was that for his Dolphins tenure as he was released this offseason. If healthy, however, he can be an above-serviceable and versatile interior presence.

89. RB J.K. Dobbins

Previous Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 6

6 Status: Unsigned

Injuries will continue to play a factor in the NFL journey of J.K. Dobbins, but he was good enough in Denver to make you believe he could be a fringe starter for a team next season.

90. CB Rasul Douglas

Previous Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

It feels safe to say that the best days for Douglas are behind him after a poor showing in Miami this past year. He's still not far removed from being a terrific veteran corner, however.

91. RB Rachaad White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 7

7 Status: Unsigned

The Rachaad White era felt short-lived with the Bucs as Bucky Irving took over, but as a secondary and passing down option, teams could do much worse this offseason.

92. OG Dylan Parham

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 10

10 Status: Unsigned

There are a ton of immediate starters at guard in this free agency class. Parham might be on the lower end of that spectrum, but he can undoubtedly fill a void for a team that needs interior depth.

93. OT Jawaan Taylor

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 5

5 Status: Unsigned

Suffice it to say the experiment with Taylor on the Chiefs didn't go to plan. Now released and a free agent once again, we'll have to see if his time in KC severely depresses his market.

94. WR Christian Kirk

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 12

12 Status: Unsigned

Christian Kirk was probably better and more valuable in Houston than the majority of the general public realizes. That being said, don't expect him to get the deal he did the last time he hit free agency.

95. EDGE Cameron Jordan

Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Age in Week 1: 37

37 Position Rank in Free Agency: 13

13 Status: Unsigned

We're certainly nearing the end of Cameron Jordan's career, but we don't have word that he's planning on hanging it up just yet. It'll be weird to see him outside of the Big Easy, should that happen.

96. CB Eric Stokes

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

There's a ton of volatility with Stokes as a defensive back. While he's still relatively young, however, teams will still jump to bet on the traits and hope to get more out of him.

97. OG John Simpson

New York Jets offensive linebacker John Simpson | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Previous Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 11

11 Status: Unsigned

Not that any team wants to take too many pieces from the Jets roster, but Simpson has bounced around a bit already in his career, and has been largely solid over that time.

98. S Jabrill Peppers

Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 12

12 Status: Unsigned

There are certainly off-field issues at play with Peppers, but he's stuck around the league because he's a solid addition to just about any secondary.

99. LB Quincy Williams

Previous Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Age in Week 1 : 30

: 30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 10

10 Status: Unsigned

Even though he'll be 30 years old, Quincy Williams is still quite an athlete. That doesn't mean he's an elite linebacker, however, and he could be a bargain given the strength of the position on the open market.

100. EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Age in Week 1: 31

31 Position Rank in Free Agency: 14

14 Status: Unsigned

Don't expect consistent double-digit sack numbers from Muhammad, but you know that you're going to get high effort, smart play, and some production off the edge with him.

101. LB Justin Strnad

Previous Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 11

11 Status: Unsigned

There's a good chance that the Broncos bring Strnad back as they look at the linebacker room. He's a great fit for Vance Joseph, though that might not be the case everywhere else.

102. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 8

8 Status: Unsigned

Backing up Christian McCaffrey really limited the time we saw Robinson on the field in the 2025 season. However, he was more than adequate in the opportunities he did receive.

103. RB Kenneth Gainwell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Age in Week 1: 27

27 Position Rank in Free Agency: 9

9 Status: Unsigned

Color me hesitant that any team would want Kenneth Gainwell as their lead running back, but the flashes this past season in Pittsburgh were quite impressive.

104. C Tyler Biadasz

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 4

4 Status: Unsigned

Nothing about Tyler Biadasz is going to jump off the screen, but at a scarce position and with solid performance over his career, he might be more coveted than you realize.

105. LB Bobby Okereke

Previous Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Age in Week 1: 30

30 Position Rank in Free Agency: 12

12 Status: Unsigned

The Giants released Okereke less than a week before the new league year. His performance has declined of late, but his veteran presence should still make him sought-after.

106. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson | David Banks-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 13

13 Status: Unsigned

Ever the headache still, Gardner-Johnson had a tough 2025 season. Still, he's under 30 years old and should get a look from teams, even in a deep-ish safety class in free agency.

107. EDGE Von Miller

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Age in Week 1: 37

37 Position Rank in Free Agency: 15

15 Status: Unsigned

Von Miller has already said he'd like to stay in the nation's capital, and while he's not the player he once was, he can still be effective in a rotational role.

108. WR Hollywood Brown

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Age in Week 1: 29

29 Position Rank in Free Agency: 13

13 Status: Unsigned

The hope of Hollywood Brown in Kansas City was greater than the results, but the veteran receiver is still a useful player for any offense in need of pass-catcher depth — and should come cheap.

109. EDGE Malcolm Koonce

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Age in Week 1: 28

28 Position Rank in Free Agency: 16

16 Status: Unsigned

Over his time in Vegas, Koonce failed to establish himself as a high-end every-down edge. Having said that, as a depth and rotational piece, he still holds plenty of value.

110. CB Cor’Dale Flott

Previous Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Age in Week 1: 25

25 Position Rank in Free Agency: 10

10 Status: Unsigned

Flott has an absolute dog mentality, though he may not be the most talented defensive back on the planet.