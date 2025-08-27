Is Aaron Rodgers talking to me? Steelers QB calls out his haters dear diary style

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is just over a week away, but Aaron Rodgers is more concerned with me – or at least people like me. I will not pretend to be on Rodgers' radar, much like I would never show up in his backyard with an old-school boombox. However, as Rodgers does all too often, it took less than one game for him to send some thinly-veiled shots at the media. At least here in Pittsburgh, I consider myself adjacent to the group Rodgers wants to force-feed a meat smoothie.

I have called Rodgers many things, including but not limited to RFK's cheerleader, the end result of raw milk and a functional medicine quarterback. Some of these jokes make sense more than others. I have also suggested he won't get along with Arthur Smith because of how limiting that offense can be, called him out for inviting some teammates over others to his Malibu workout, said he could cost the Steelers Arch Manning a full two years from now, and full-on called the man a virus. I have not been very nice, and that's my fault.

I'm sorry, Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron, I'd like to take some time to apologize on behalf of all media-adjacent Steelers fans. I assume there's, like, five of us. You are a Hall-of-Fame quarterback who deserves respect, even if your last three years have remained relevant due to your Achilles collapsing like the Titanic into the sea, the political opinions of a fifth grader skipping history class and the medical know-how of someone who decapitated a whale (wait, that was not you).

On a recent radio appearance, Aaron hinted at the so-called media pundits who are rooting against him.

"I like the guys that we got," Rodgers said while speaking with Adam Schein on Sirius XM. "I am excited to see it all come together. I think this is a time of the year where people talk so much about chemistry this and chemistry that and blah, blah, blah. So much of that is overblown."

Blah, blah AND blah. Much like any vaccine conspiracy theorist, Rodgers knows how to play the hits. Unfortunately, we also have access to the data.

"What it comes down to is communication," Rodgers said. "Can you be on the same page? Can you do what is called first and foremost? That is what I love about Art’s [Smith’s] offense. It is a pretty creative offense. We spend a lot of time together talking through concepts and ideas and philosophy and different things. Just really enjoying that relationship. I am excited to see how it looks after Week 1."

What Aaron Rodgers is wrong about

Where do I start? We'll steer clear of the non-football division, because I only have so much time. Pittsburgh pundits have a right to doubt Rodgers chemistry with his teammates, in part because he didn't take part in OTAs. That should sound familiar to Jets fans, as he pulled a similar stunt prior to his last failure.

Rodgers first action with his Steelers teammates was in training camp, and he didn't participate in preseason games. The man did this to himself, but that's a theme with Rodgers – forever taking credit his accolades, but refusing to accept his failures.

As I wrote back in July about Rodgers' football-related giveaway, "those in attendance appear to be Calvin Austin, D.K. Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Pat Freiermuth. It's unclear if any other of Pittsburgh's offensive weapons made the trip, or were invited at all." The players who were not invited were Arthur Smith transplants, such as Scotty Miller and Jonnu Smith.

What Aaron Rodgers is right about

While Aaron has apparently only read the negative articles I've written about him on FanSided – I get it, I'd be the same way – there were some positives! Namely, I suggested that Rodgers presence on the Steelers sideline could, in some way, help the franchise take the next step. What that next step is I have no idea, but it will fully depend on Rodgers.

If the Steelers are to defy the odds and win a playoff game this season – Tomlin's first in nearly a decade, by the way – then Pittsburgh knows it can invest more in this roster. If not, Omar Khan should start over. Given how Rodgers' tenure with the Jets went, if the Steelers fail they will fail hard. That should be helpful for the front office as they judge which young players they can trust on this roster moving forward.

Rodgers is correct, as he is under a watchful eye from the media here in Pittsburgh. Yet, he also has to understand that he is AARON RODGERS. Of course he should be held to a higher standard than Kenny Pickett or Justin Fields. The Steelers are the best show in town, and thus the media (and media-adjacent!) can be ruthless. The more he fights it – just as was the case in New York – the worse it'll get.