I let Aaron Rodgers gaslight me for 1.5 hours so Steelers fans don't have to

Rodgers interview discussed a wide variety of topics, from his personal life to his time in Pittsburgh. But what he didn't say will make headlines.

Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Wednesday afternoon, where the rambling ESPN host tried oh-so-hard to persuade the 42-year-old quarterback to reveal his intentions for the 2026 season. Will Rodgers play, or won't he? It's a simple question, but one McAfee, tight t-shirt and all, backed away from multiple times throughout a 1.5-hour interview. In the end, Steelers fans only had more questions.

What did Steelers fans learn from Aaron Rodgers interview with Pat McAfee?

Steelers fans, save your time. Rodgers doesn't comment much on his future in Pittsburgh during the interview above. However, he does drop a few interesting nuggets about his personal life, what he liked about playing in Pittsburgh, the development of Will Howard and the Yinzer culture that makes Mike McCarthy such an intriguing fit. Here's everything you need to know:

Steelers didn't give Aaron Rodgers a deadline

This one is real, and it's a doozy. The NFL free agency tampering period starts on Monday. Free agency itself – when players can sign contracts – starts shortly thereafter. One would assume the Steelers want an answer by Monday, as they can pursue a backup plan if Rodgers wants to move on with his life. Yet, per Rodgers, no deadline was imposed. Unless the Steelers want to leave the future Hall of Famer hanging, Omar Khan will wait around for Rodgers decision, and perhaps miss out on the likes of Malik Willis and Kyler Murray as a result.

No one enjoys being taken hostage.

Will Howard is the second coming of Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

I kid, of course, but Rodgers hyped up Howard on several occasions, saying that the Ohio State product soaked up all the information he could in a year. Rodgers also noted that Howard was playing great football when he got hurt in training camp, which forced him out for the preseason. Apparently, 2025 was not a lost year for Howard since he spent so much time working with Rodgers. Aaron has never been a humble servant, after all.

Rodgers thinks Howard deserves a chance to start one day, but even he noted that QB development only means so much. Playing against NFL defenses in a live game environment is how franchise quarterbacks are built.

Aaron Rodgers loves Pittsburgh – and Mike McCarthy

Rodgers loved his time in the Steel City, and he praised the fanbase, coaching staff and even ownership for their roles in making Pittsburgh feel like home. Rodgers coined the Steelers one of the only cornerstone franchises left in the NFL, comparing them to the Green Bay Packers. Heck, Rodgers got goosebumps on air when discussing the song 'Renegade', which the Steelers play in the fourth quarter to inspire a defensive stop or big moment.

As for McCarthy, there is no bad blood between the two. Rodgers compared McCarthy to his brother, but said the two have nothing but love for one another. If Rodgers were to return to Pittsburgh, the chance to play under McCarthy once again would be a big reason why.

Everything Aaron Rodgers didn't tell Steelers fans

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers ranted about his personal life – something that would've been interesting to the sports media conglomerate about five years ago – but didn't offer much else about his football future. You'll be shocked to hear Rodgers wants to keep the identity of his wife private, and chastised any media for chasing her down. Rodgers has also moved away from his previous beach home because, per his words, he has multiple stalkers. And he made sure to take some shots at his ex-girlfriends on national television, because why not burn the new house down, too?

But, Rodgers took this Wednesday interview on the 'only media platform he trusts' because he knows McAfee will let him hold court for 1.5 hours. I can confirm that took place, since I watched. There are still plenty of questions that need answered, including but not limited to:

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Steelers next season?

The most important question, frankly! Rodgers is the Steelers top choice to play quarterback next season. If he doesn't want to play for them in 2026, then Pittsburgh will have to replace him in free agency, via trade or during the draft. The Howard praise is cute, but he's unlikely to start next season under center no matter how much Rodgers praises him.

Would Aaron Rodgers play for another NFL team next season?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Another valid question! Rodgers joined the Steelers because of Mike Tomlin, who is no longer the head coach. If he were interested in playing his age-43 season elsewhere, there are plenty of teams in need of a starting QB. The Minnesota Vikings, who flirted with Rodgers last offseason, have lost faith in JJ McCarthy. Rodgers former OC, Nathaniel Hackett, has landed the same position with the Arizona Cardinals. There's no shortage of options.

What caused Aaron Rodgers rift with Mike McCarthy in the first place?

Rodgers discussed his relationship with McCarthy in detail, including a meeting in Green Bay to bury the hatchet while the former Packers head coach was leading the visiting Dallas Cowboys. That's great info to have, but what caused their rift to begin with? Follow-up questions are an important aspect of journalism, Pat.

Does Aaron Rodgers ever tire of hearing himself talk?

Doubtful! Rodgers claims to be a private person, but every time he is asked to speak in public, he can go on for hours. Look no further than his interview with McAfee on Wednesday, which lasted 1.5 hours and answered zero pressing questions.