Aaron Rodgers most likely suitors: Why Vikings still outpace Mike McCarthy

Aaron Rodgers will be 43 years old next season. While his dreadful performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff loss to the Houston Texans would've been a fitting final effort, the rumors circulating around Rodgers suggest he has a tough decision to make this offseason. On the one hand, he loves football and the camaraderie of a locker room clicking on all cylinders. On the other, even Rodgers cannot deny he struggled against the top defenses in the NFL last season.

Rodgers is not the player he once was, and that is expected for a Hall-of-Fame quarterback well over the age of 40. However, he's also the best quarterback the Steelers have fielded since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and they just hired Rodgers former Packers head coach. Does that mean a return is likely? Not so fast, my friend.

Ranking Aaron Rodgers best suitors after Steelers hire Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Las Vegas Raiders

This one, admittedly, makes little sense to me. The Raiders don't have a head coach or a long-term quarterback option at the moment. They also have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which they're likely to use on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, if Rodgers is one thing at this age, it's a great mentor. He also has a relationship with Tom Brady, which could be used to bring the 43-year-old in for one final run, even if Rodgers knows it'll likely end without a postseason appearance. I highly doubt he's interested, though.

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones is a free agent, and he's unlikely to come back. Behind Jones is Anthony Richardson, who is a question mark in his own right. The Colts have built a team that is the definition of a quarterback away. Much like when he signed in Pittsburgh, Rodgers could be guaranteed a postseason appearance if he performs up to par. The difference this time, though, is that the Colts have enough weapons around Rodgers offensively to use his cerebral advantage in their favor against some of the best defenses in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

There's a world in which the Rams win the Super Bowl this postseason – or don't for all I care – and Matthew Stafford retires after winning the MVP award. That kind of fairytale ending would put an exclamation point on a Hall-of-Fame career for Stafford. But would Sean McVay really consider replacing a retiring signal-caller with an even older option? You bet Rodgers would be interested, as he was born in California and lives there during the offseason. I'm just not sure McVay would be on board.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Call me crazy, but I'm not buying the buzz around a Rodgers return to Pittsburgh, even after the Steelers made McCarthy their head coach. McCarthy's entire argument to the Steelers brass was that he – and he alone – was their best bet to develop a franchise quarterback. Despite their familiarity, how does bringing back Rodgers help the Steelers achieve that goal? Not to mention, McCarthy and Rodgers didn't exactly end things on great terms in Green Bay. Sure, it's all water under the bridge at this point, but it's no secret that Rodgers' two favorite coaches are Matt LaFleur and Mike Tomlin in that order.

Minnesota Vikings

I assume this is where Rodgers wanted to sign all along last offseason. The Steelers weren't a bad consolation prize since Rodgers adores Tomlin, but he's had a crush on Kevin O'Connell for quite some time now. Rodgers considers O'Connell to be the best offensive play caller in the NFL. With JJ McCarthy struggling to find his footing early in his NFL career, why not bring in Rodgers to take the reigns for the year while the Michigan product learns behind him? It's easy to forget that despite entering his third NFL season, McCarthy is just 23 years old. He has a lot of snaps ahead of him, and Rodgers (along with KOC) can help show him the way.

O'Connell and Rodgers have been friends for nearly two decades, per Rodgers. The two had an open dialogue about Rodgers joining the team in 2025, but ultimately decided against it. Given how the season went for both Minnesota and Rodgers, perhaps they should reconsider.

Aaron Rodgers leaving the Steelers is for the best

The Steelers cannot afford to run it back with this same group, no matter why McCarthy was hired in the first place. Yes, Rodgers could be Pittsburgh's best option behind center when looking at the optics, especially if the goal is to win now. But winning now does little to accomplish the Steelers ultimate goal of finding a young, franchise signal-caller. What about his last game against Houston led anyone in the franchise to believe Rodgers would help the Steelers next season and in the years to come?

Timing is everything in the NFL. McCarthy is 62 years old. If he wants to help the Steelers develop another franchise quarterback, then the front office must find him one in the next two offseasons. 2026 isn't looking promising in that department, as the draft class is considered weak at the position and there aren't many free agents or trade options available.

If 2027 is the year for it, then asking Rodgers to take this team back to the first round of the postseason – a feat they can probably achieve without him, anyway – is kicking the can down the road. It also limits possible snaps for young players like Will Howard, or another quarterback the Steelers select in this year's draft.

Change can be scary. Art Rooney II knows this better than most. But at this point in time for Pittsburgh, it's necessary.