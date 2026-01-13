Aaron Rodgers retirement and 7 more Steelers who won't be back next season

I'll start with the obvious. The Steelers aren't firing Mike Tomlin. This article isn't based in an alternate reality where Tomlin – who has lost seven consecutive playoff games – finally gets the ax. If Tomlin isn't the head coach in Pittsburgh next season, it'll be on his own accord.

Yet, there is change afoot in the Steel City. Running it back with the same group is no longer an option. The noise grows louder by the day thanks to a fanbase no longer complacent enough to watch the same product year-in and year-out. The Steelers are unlikely to tear it all down, but some serious decisions are in store for an organization not accustomed to them.

Aaron Rodgers has played his last game with the Steelers

The final throw of Aaron Rodgers storied NFL career should be a pick-six to the Houston Texans. Rodgers had the best season for a Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. He's been a joy to watch for most of this season, but it should be noted just how low the bar is for Pittsburgh QBs. This is a group that includes Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. I digress.

For most of the season, Rodgers was a model teammate and captain. He left any and all distractions behind in New York, dropped a weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and, despite physical limitations any 42-year-old would have, looked better for it. He's committed to the cause.

Then came Monday night's playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Rodgers looked deranged, blaming teammates for his own mistakes and yelling at offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. It's as frustrated as I've seen Rodgers in years, in part because he knew what was at stake. As he ran off the field following perhaps his last game as a professional, one Steelers fan begged him to retire.

Rodgers ought to take that advice.

Steelers coaching staff already has its fall guy in Teryl Austin

Since the Steelers are unlikely to fire Tomlin, who's been the head coach for 19 seasons and never finished with a losing record, or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, that leaves Teryl Austin as the fall guy. Frankly, he's not a bad choice, as the Steelers have the highest-priced defense in the NFL, but finished 26th in average points allowed.

Tomlin deserves a lot of blame for how poorly this defense has played. He, ultimately, made the call to acquire Jalen Ramsey before the season and send Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami. He, along with general manager Omar Khan, though a trio of Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. could shut down opposing offenses in a base look. Tomlin couldn't have been more wrong, and now Austin will pay the price.

To give Austin some credit, he's rebuilt the Steelers defense on the fly this season. Pittsburgh parted ways with Slay, and moved Ramsey to safety. In the trenches, Cameron Heyward is as productive as ever and Derrick Harmon looks like a future All-Pro. But none of it mattered when the Steelers faced a defense that was built in their image and were thoroughly outplayed.

Steelers free agents who won't be back

Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell was the Steelers team MVP this season, which means he's in line for a nice payday in free agency. Pittsburgh got him for pennies on the dollar last offseason. As much as Khan, Tomlin and the Steelers would like to keep Gainwell around, they already have a starting running back in Jaylen Warren. They also used high draft capital on Iowa product Kaleb Johnson. That's a lot of investment in the running back position these days, so I have a tough time believing they'll spend what it takes to keep this group intact. Gainwell should get his payday elsewhere. He's earned it.

Isaac Seumalo

I personally like Seumalo and hope the Steelers can find a way to keep him around. He managed to play in 14 games this season and showcased why he was worth the $24 million contract Pittsburgh gave him just a few years ago. Lord knows the left side of this young offensive line has been through enough, and no matter who starts at left tackle next season (Dylan Cook or Broderick Jones), they'll need someone like Seumalo to lean on when times are tough. Expect him to receive a lucrative offer in free agency, though, and for the Steelers to scramble to replace him.

Kyle Dugger

Dugger was a surprisingly positive trade deadline addition for a Steelers team that desperately needed help at the safety position this season. He paired well with Ramsey and his former Patriots teammate, Jabrill Pepper. Dugger was overpaid in New England, making $14.5 million last season. There's always a chance the Steelers could sign him to a more team-friendly deal to return to Pittsburgh next season, but that also opens up an opportunity for any team that watched his tape this year.

Adam Thielen

Much like Rodgers, Thielen is likely to call it quits after losing to the Houston Texans on Monday night. Why the Steelers thought Thielen could be a reliable WR2 I will never understand, but given the expectations he faced when he joined this team, he was able to form a decent connection with Rodgers down the stretch. I give him credit for that, as he was seemingly one of the only receivers Rodgers trusted this season, along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Steelers trade targets who could attract a crowd

T.J. Watt

I love T.J. Watt. He's been my favorite Steeler since he entered the league. However, signing him to a three-year extension prior to the start of last season already looks like a huge mistake. Watt took a step back in 2025, likely due to injury, and didn't hide his feeling about another postseason defeat in the aftermath.

Q: "What needs to change about this team to have success in the postseason?"



T.J. Watt: "I haven't had the answer for a long time, so don't ask me." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 13, 2026

While Watt was handed a lot of money last offseason – $123 million, to be exact – his contract is surprisingly tradable for the Steelers, though it all depends on timing. There are plenty of teams in need of pass-rush help, and while Watt would love to retire with the team that drafted him, that's just not how this business works.

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey is a failed experiment, and one that should result in the Steelers moving on. At 31 years old, Ramsey is no longer the shutdown cornerback he once was, nor has he become the safety/nickel corner the Steelers hoped he could be when they acquired him. There is no shame in that. Ramsey still has a place in the NFL, but it's likely as a floater on a team with plenty of secondary depth around him. The fact that Tomlin thought he'd be an anchor for this secondary in 2025 is egregious, and yet another indictment on his season-long resume.