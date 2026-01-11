NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers comeback, Freeman's future and where Packers go from here

The best time of the NFL season is officially here. The playoffs are underway, which means we get the highest quality of football. At the same time, 18 other teams have already begun their offseasons, which means the coaching carousel is well underway — and rumors continue to pour in.

The latest batch of news covers the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Marcus Freeman and the Green Bay Packers following their heartbreaking Wild Card Round loss.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers express mutual interest in another season together

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

When Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last summer, it felt like his last hurrah. Sure, it was unlikely he'd win a Super Bowl with the Steelers as constructed, but joining Pittsburgh gave him one last shot at making the playoffs and going on a run before ultimately hanging up the spikes. Well, not only did NFL Network's Ian Rapoport say that the Steelers would be open to having Rodgers for another go-round, but he said Rodgers is "now open to returning for another season."

The Steelers "would be more than open" to having Aaron Rodgers back if he wants to play again next season, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/gh9VkGCzR3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 10, 2026

This is a bit surprising, given Rodgers just turned 42 years old and has nothing else to prove. But ultimately, this stance makes sense for both sides: Rodgers might not be the MVP-caliber quarterback he once was, but he's the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger, and it's unlikely they'd be able to find an upgrade. As for Rodgers, why would he retire if he's still playing as well as he is?

I doubt this pairing will ever go to or win a Super Bowl, but it isn't crazy to assume Rodgers is the best option for Pittsburgh for the 2026 season. Developing a young quarterback like Will Howard or someone else behind him would put the team in the best position to succeed next year and beyond.

The NFL door still isn't shut for Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame v Stanford | David Madison/GettyImages

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman raised some eyebrows when he committed to return to the Fighting Irish for the 2026 season, well before the NFL regular season had even ended. Sure, he received a restructured contract that made him among the highest-paid head coaches in the country, but the fact that he didn't even seem to consider making the transition to the pros made it seem as if he had no interest in ever doing so.

Whether Freeman is at all interested in the NFL or not remains to be seen, but NFL teams are certainly interested in him, based on a recent report from Rapoport.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: Mike McCarthy will interview with the #Giants and #Titans; Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman still looms large as a potential NFL HC; Kliff Kingsbury has two HC interviews coming. pic.twitter.com/1B0fACN4Q6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

"These teams who viewed him highly still believe there is a chance that he comes to the NFL," Rapoport said. "They still believe that he's a top-tier candidate."

Rapoport notes that NFL teams have "basically ignored" his restructured contract and believe there's still a chance he comes to the NFL. It's unclear as to whether Rapoport believes this move would take place in 2026 or not, but it's fair to assume it could come sooner rather than later.

The Fighting Irish missed the College Football Playoff this season, much to the chagrin of Freeman, but make no mistake: He's one of the best head coaches in the country, and at just 40 years of age, he has all the time in the world to make the move to the NFL and dominate at that level.

Packers could undergo major shakeup following postseason defeat

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

The Green Bay Packers led their Wild Card Round matchup 21-3 at halftime and 21-9 at the end of the fourth quarter, yet they allowed the Chicago Bears to outscore them 25-6 in the final frame and watched their season come to an end in the process. The Packers have now made the playoffs three straight years and six times in Matt LaFleur's head coaching tenure, but they haven't made a single Super Bowl and haven't advanced past the Divisional round since 2020.

Given that streak of postseason failures, it comes as no surprise to hear from ESPN's Adam Schefter that LaFleur's job could be in jeopardy. What was surprising, though, was who Schefter linked to Green Bay as a possible replacement.

"A lot of people around the league have been wondering if the Packers decide to go in a different direction, if all of a sudden the Green Bay Packers might fall to the top of John Harbaugh's list as the top available choice for him. This has been a wild and crazy coaching cycle, and we may just be scratching the surface," Schefter said.

It would be a bit surprising if the Packers do ultimately fire LaFleur, one of the NFL's best play-callers who has consistently had Green Bay in the mix in the NFC, but the organization could decide that they need a new voice — much like the Baltimore Ravens did with John Harbaugh, the man currently seen as the No. 1 head coach available in this offseason's cycle. Harbaugh has won a Super Bowl before, and could be the guy to get the most out of a very talented group.

Time will tell what the Packers decide to do, and it's debatable as to whether the Packers should fire LaFleur even if Harbaugh wants to come to Green Bay. What's clear, though, is that LaFleur's job is far from safe after another disappointing early exit.